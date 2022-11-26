ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

If You Love Pigs, a New Airbnb Opening in Smithville, Texas in 2023 Will be a Must Visit

Pigs get a bad wrap. Sure, they roll around in the mud and don't exactly eat the most tasty food but they are awesome animals. They show just about the same love as a dog and are fairly smart. Plus, they're just loveable and adorable and you want to hug them and squeeze them and call them George. That's why this news coming from a pig rescue outside of Austin, Texas is pretty cool as they will have a very unique Airbnb available next year where you can stay with their pigs.
City of Austin offers free supplies, tips to help prepare for winter

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Water, Austin Energy and the City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are offering free supplies to help customers prepare for the upcoming winter season. Meter keys, hose bib covers, hand-crank flashlights, emergency preparedness kit materials and winter preparedness tip sheets will be...
Facility fire will not delay Icon's construction of 3D-printed homes in Georgetown

Workers set up the foundation for one of Icon's new 3D-printed homes in Georgetown. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Icon, the construction technology company building the world’s largest community of 3D-printed homes in Georgetown’s Wolf Ranch neighborhood, does not expect any delays to the project after one its facilities in South Austin caught fire Nov. 25.
Who Are The Main International Buyers Of Homes In Austin?

According to a recent report from the Austin Board of Realtors, people of Indian origin represent the largest international buyers in Central Texas. These Indian international buyers represented 21% of the share of homes sold to foreign persons in this region of the state. Other groups that also hold an important percentage of the share are Mexicans, Chinese, and Canadians. 59% of Indian buyers were purchasing a primary residence.
The Caring Place Announces Online Portal to Request Services

The Caring Place now offers an online portal for neighbors in crisis to begin the enrollment process for financial assistance. This new link offers neighbors the opportunity to confidentially fill out paperwork, upload documents and begin the enrollment process when their schedule permits. The link can be found at caringplacetx.org/gethelp and it is also posted outside of the Programs & Services building at 2001 Railroad Avenue in Georgetown, Texas. Neighbors utilizing this link must reside within The Caring Place service area.
11 Reasons This Texas City Is My Favorite Place To Visit During Christmas

Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Texas Christmas celebrations! While there are amazing Christmas celebrations taking place throughout Texas, there is one Texas city that I visit year after year during the holiday season: San Antonio! I guess you could say that San Antonio is my favorite place to visit during Christmas.
Leander grocery store fire leads to $350K in damage

LEANDER, Texas — A fire at a Leander grocery store on Sunday resulted in $350,000 worth of damage. On Nov. 27, at 5:30 a.m., the Leander Fire Department (LFD) received a call stating that a fire had started in a commercial building located at 307 South US 183 in Leander.
Energy bills going up for Texans this winter for more than usage

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As temperatures go down, energy bills typically go up...but especially for Texans this winter, experts say, because there will be extra fees having nothing to do with customers’ current usage. As early as January, Texans will have to start paying for the losses energy companies...
Housing market stabilizing, but interest rates still increasing, expert says

AUSTIN, Texas — The housing market is starting to stabilize in Central Texas, according to the Austin Board of Realtors. Homes are now staying on the market longer – 47 days, up 26 days from October 2021 – and inventory is going up. The median price of a home in the Austin-Round Rock metro area in October was $474,000, an increase of nearly 5% year-over-year but a smaller increase than previous months.
4 places to grab lunch under $12 in Austin

Looking for a place to grab a quick and cheap lunch? We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $12 or less. What's on the menu: Burgers, fries, banana bread, cookies and milkshakes. Cost: Breakfast burger (starting at $2.10), hamburger combo ($6.70), double cheeseburger combo ($8.30), chicken burger...
Listing for $3.9 Million, This French Influenced Home in Austin Texas showcases Exceptional Old World Craftsmanship Accompanied by Modern Features

208 Bella Riva Drive Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 208 Bella Riva Drive, Austin, Texas seated on a well-manicured acre lot with complete privacy and lake views in the coveted gated community of Costa Bella on Lake Travis boasting timeless, high-quality craftsmanship abounds in every corner. This Home in Austin offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 208 Bella Riva Drive, please contact Amber Hart (Phone: 512-415-9023) & Eric Copper (Phone: ) at Keller Williams for full support and perfect service.
