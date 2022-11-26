Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMifflinburg, PA
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Buckeyes to face Bucknell in first round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Possible revitalization coming to Lycoming Mall
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall near Williamsport may soon get a makeover thanks to an investment group from State College. Lycoming County officials tell Newswatch 16 that the group known as FAMVEST intends to acquire the mall for around $15 million. "The buyers are looking at closing...
100,000+ ornaments at store in Montour County
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — Christmas tree season is in full swing, and Kohl's Stony Hill Tree Farm near Danville is a busy place this time of year. While its Christmas trees are enough to attract a crowd, Kohl's is known for something else. "I have over 100,000 ornaments, and...
Estate Sale on West Southern in S. Williamsport Dec 1-3
An estate sale will take place at 1634 West Southern Ave in South Williamsport on Dec. 1-3. Parking will be limited. If parking is not available right in front of the home, please consider parking on a side street as long as the weather will allow you to get to the sale safely. This home is on the North Side of West Southern Ave and about two or three blocks from Maynard Street. ...
Demolition begins on L.S. Bowl/Skate-A-Rama in Nanticoke
NANTICOKE — If you listened closely, you could hear the sound of roller skates on the wooden floor as skaters jammed to some iconic tunes, like A Taste of Honey’s “Boogie Oogie Oogie.”. And you could also hear the sounds of bowling balls headed down the alleys,...
lebtown.com
Christkindl Market returns to Coleman Memorial Park with even more vendors
Christkindl Market returns to Coleman Memorial Park on Dec. 3 for the 10th consecutive year. The event is organized by the park’s beneficiary organization, the Friends of the Coleman Memorial Park. Proceeds go towards park maintenance and improvements. Last year, thanks in part to mild temperatures, the Christkindl Market...
Former Nanticoke industrial building demolished
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was demolition day in Nanticoke. The demolition of a long-time eyesore and former industrial building, began Tuesday morning. The building was once a factory, then an entertainment venue, and after many years left empty the day for it to come down has finally arrived. “It’s good to see it […]
Schuylkill County Grinch gives back for Christmas
TAMAQUA, Pa. — A special visitor came through the doors of Petal Pushers in Tamaqua on Tuesday. People call him the Schuylkill County Grinch, but he's not really a Grinch at all. In fact, he's kicking off a new toy drive to ensure every kid across Schuylkill County has a present to open on Christmas Day.
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General Store
Pennsylvania is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with charming towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.
wkok.com
Milton Mom Turns to Here. For Good. While Going Through Divorce
MILTON – A mother of two is turning to the Here. For Good. campaign as she goes through a tough time in her life. 28-year-old Kassandra Douglas of Milton is grateful for the campaign, she signed up for the first time while she navigates a divorce. Douglas says she...
Customer charged with throwing food at Taco Bell employee
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a man after they say he was upset with his order and threw food at a Taco Bell employee. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 18 around 2:00 p.m. troopers were called to a Taco Bell in Lycoming County for a report of […]
Enjoy 'Joy Through the Grove' at Knoebels
ELYSBURG, Pa. — No rides are running at Knoebels Amusement Resort, but the park near Elysburg is busy with activity. "Joy Through the Grove" opened this past weekend for the third straight year. "It's still in its early stages, its infancy, but it's growing, and we've added a lot...
Christmas in Dushore will offer day of holiday fun
Family-friendly activities include Cookie Walk, Scavenger Hunt, Tree Walk. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Christmas in Dushore will return to the Sullivan County community on Saturday, Dec. 10, with holiday activities planned from morning until night. The day includes plenty of family-friendly festivities like the annual...
Elf on the Shelf hunt boosts business in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — When brothers David and Isaac Brimmer walked into the Tamaqua Public Library, they found a new addition to the children's section. “So when I walked in, I was trying to find a book, and then I looked up and went, 'Mom! There's an Elf on the Shelf here!'” said Isaac Brimmer from Tamaqua.
Lancaster Farming
Mobile Meat Trailer a Hit With Customers Looking for Farm Direct Meat
DOVER, Pa. — Few people will forget the scramble for store-bought goods in early 2020, caused by shortages across the nation from the COVID-19 pandemic that swept through the nation’s population, hindering workers and supply chains. Since that time, many consumers have changed the way they shop for food, turning their focus to locally available products, instead of relying on chain stores that sometimes still have shortages.
skooknews.com
Driver Nearly Crashes into Garfield Square Monument in Pottsville
A driver narrowly missed a monument in Pottsville's Garfield Square last week. According to Pottsville Police, on Monday, November 21, 2022, around 4:15pm, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Market Street for a single vehicle accident. The investigation revealed that a Subaru Outback operated by Jeffrey Dreibelbis,...
Pa. woman sues Walmart, says she was fired for not getting vaccine
WILLIAMSPORT – A Schuylkill County woman has sued Walmart claiming said was fired last year for not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Deborah Lybarger of Ashland alleges in a suit filed Monday in U.S. Middle District Court against Walmart Associates Inc. of Bentonville, Arkansas, that her rights under the Civil Rights and the Pennsylvania Human Relations acts were violated.
Shots fired in Nanticoke
NANTICOKE, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are investigating a report of shots fired in Nanticoke. Police say it happened near the Burger King along West Main Street shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Officials say two people were fighting in the parking lot when a dark-colored car drove...
Lancaster Farming
Farmers Find Their Alpacas Provide as Much Entertainment as Fiber
NEW COLUMBIA, Pa. — Known for their luxurious fleece, alpacas are a fiber artist’s dream. Alpaca fiber is four to six times warmer than wool, as soft as cashmere, hypoallergenic and moisture-resistant. For Pam Rosado, 66, owner of Country Vale Alpacas, her herd of 12 alpacas was “meant to be.” Her alpaca venture came at a time when she and her husband, Paco, were looking for a sustainable use for their pastured land.
Lancaster Farming
The Vintage Nostalgia for Roller Rinks Experiences a Post-Pandemic Revival
MUNCY, Pa. — As a thing of yesteryear, roller rinks bring back feelings of nostalgia. The adage “what once was old, is new again,” certainly applies to roller skating, which has experienced a revival in the 2020s and shows no signs of slowing down. One unique Muncy...
wkok.com
Here. For Good. campaign helps single mother in Shamokin
SHAMOKIN — For single mother Holly Madden, the Here. For. Good. is a blessing. The 32-year-old Shamokin woman said this is her second year in the program and it’s been helpful. “I am so thankful for this program, especially in these times of need,” she said. “I can’t...
