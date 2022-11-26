Read full article on original website
Georgia Bulldogs Release Behind the Scenes Video of Win Over Georgia Tech
ATHENS - The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart took out Georgia Tech in Clean Old Fashioned Hate over the weekend - a 37-14 win over the Jackets that completed an undefeated season for the second year in a row. The video, which was released Tuesday shows the...
Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart: Our Best Game is Ahead of Us - That's Our Goal
ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting geared up to play No. 11 LSU in the 2022 SEC Championship Game. Here is what Kirby had to say Monday... “I want to congratulate Tom Black who was named SEC Coach of the Year. They are in the NCAA Tournament, and we wish them luck going ahead. Again, congratulations to him and the tremendous job he's done.
Senior DB Christopher Smith Leaving His Mark In Georgia Bulldog History
ATHENS - If you were to write a book about the 2021 or 2022 Georgia Bulldogs, you couldn’t write much before mentioning defensive back, Christopher Smith. In fact, you might start off with Smith, whose giant pick-six against Clemson in the 2021 season opener jump-started Georgia’s national championship run and paved the way for the best college football defense of all time.
Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator Todd Monken Named Finalist for Major Award
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Todd Monken has been named one of five finalists for the Broyles Award, according to an announcement from the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation. The four other finalists for the Broyles Award, which is presented to college football’s assistant coach of...
Kirby Smart: LSU "Does A Tremendous Job Defensively." Do They?
ATHENS - Fresh off of handling Georgia Tech to secure back-to-back undefeated regular seasons, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs look toward an SEC Championship against Brian Kelly and the 9-3 LSU Tigers. Smart and Kelly addressed the media in the initial coach’s teleconference on Sunday evening, and LSU’s freshman...
Legge's Thoughts: No. 1 Dawgs Smash Tech; 4 Top-Ten Teams Lose
ATHENS - Stetson Bennett is done with senior days - two is enough for him. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs took care of Georgia Tech. An entire half of permitting negative five yards (save the final, meaningless drive of the game) will do that sort of thing. It was a frustrating first half. It was a second half beating.
BREAKING: Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs Stay At No. 1 In Latest AP Poll
ATHENS - After another beating over rival Georgia Tech, this time a 37-14 win Between the Hedges, the Georgia Bulldogs remain at No. 1 in the latest AP poll after the final week of the regular season. After that, we’ve got chaos. In “The Game”, it was the Michigan...
Everything Brian Kelly Said About Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs
DON’T MISS OUT: Get our insider newsletter today!. Baton Rouge, LA - LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke with reporters to preview their SEC Championship matchup against Georgia. KELLY: Well, it's been certainly exciting. We've had certainly some bumps in the road, but we've had some great achievements in...
