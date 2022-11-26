Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
The Dos And Don’ts Of Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity is an essential element in today’s world. Whether you’re a regular office worker or a business owner, you must protect your crucial data from would-be hackers and thieves. Unfortunately, many scams work because people don’t know how to secure their private information. However, improving your cybersecurity...
techaiapp.com
A Business’s Guide To Minimizing Cybersecurity Risks And Threats
With the advent of several innovations, cybersecurity issues have been on the rise, threatening the business industry. Many malicious hackers and other cybercriminals use advanced tools to infiltrate companies’ security systems. However, a single cybersecurity breach may have an astronomical impact on an organization. Aside from operational disruption, it may result in significant revenue loss, stolen client data, and reputational damage.
techaiapp.com
How to secure your email via encryption, password management and more
From emailing vendors to communicating with team members, serious business happens in the inbox. That’s why it’s critical to secure it. These TechRepublic Premium resources can help. “I live in my inbox.” We’ve heard it said time and time again by IT professionals. Your email inbox is probably...
techaiapp.com
What is Common Body of Knowledge (CBK)?
In security, the Common Body of Knowledge (CBK) is a comprehensive framework of all the relevant subjects a security professional should be familiar with, including skills, techniques and best practices. The CBK is organized by domain and is annually gathered and updated by (ISC)2 (International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium) to reflect the most relevant topics within the industry.
techaiapp.com
Is it me or is $99 for a 1TB micro SD card an insanely good deal?
Cyber Monday is not always about the big-ticket items. You know what I mean: that 65-inch 4K TV for $499, that King-sized mattress for $870 (opens in new tab), or that Air Fryer for $54.99. Sometimes, it’s about the little stuff. I mean really little stuff, like a 1TB SD card that can fit on the tip of one finger.
techaiapp.com
New programming tool turns sketches, handwriting into code
Cornell University researchers have created an interface that allows users to handwrite and sketch within computer code—a challenge to conventional coding, which typically relies on typing. The pen-based interface, called Notate, lets users of computational, digital notebooks open drawing canvases and handwrite diagrams within lines of traditional, digitized computer...
techaiapp.com
Oracle Fusion Middleware Vulnerability Actively Exploited in the Wild: CISA
The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) added a critical flaw affecting Oracle Fusion Middleware systems to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) Catalog on Monday. The bug, which CISA confirmed has been exploited in the wild, allows unauthenticated attackers with network access via HTTP to compromise Oracle Access Manager....
techaiapp.com
WhatsApp rolls out a feature that makes it easier to message yourself • TechCrunch
Called ‘Message Yourself’, the feature lets users send notes, reminders and shopping lists to themselves on WhatsApp. On Monday, the Meta-owned instant messaging app announced the rollout of the new messaging feature that will reach all its Android and iPhone users in the coming weeks. It was initially tested with some beta testers, WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo reported in late October. The company has confirmed to TechCrunch that the feature has begun rolling out globally.
Comments / 0