Saturday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton West 83, Manitowoc Lincoln 62
Cedar Grove-Belgium 60, Southern Door 55
Fond du Lac 71, Bay Port 41
Franklin 58, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 49
Germantown 85, Watertown 57
Holmen 51, Rhinelander 37
Homestead 75, Appleton East 65
Hortonville 72, Wausau West 54
Kettle Moraine 71, Oregon 48
Laconia 54, Martin Luther 53
Laona-Wabeno 49, Merrill 43
Menomonee Falls 76, Whitnall 71
Milwaukee Academy of Science 61, Brookfield Central 50
Notre Dame 79, Verona Area 57
Oostburg 61, Mishicot 40
Pewaukee 65, Hartford Union 46
Pius XI Catholic 65, Edgewood 41
Sheboygan Falls 53, Plymouth 31
Waukesha West 73, Cedarburg 53
Waunakee 53, Slinger 44
Whitefish Bay 70, Oconomowoc 46
Hamline Univ. Tournament=
St. Louis Park, Minn. 74, Madison Memorial 49
St. Thomas Academy Tournament=
Aquinas 74, Holy Family Catholic, Minn. 64
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0