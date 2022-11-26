How to watch the Spain vs Germany World Cup 2022 game online from anywhere

Spain vs Germany promises to be an exciting early match from Group E, one of the toughest groups of the World Cup 2022, with the game set for 2 pm ET/ 11 am PT/ 7 pm UK time on Sunday, November 27.

If you're looking to tune in, it's pretty easy to catch the Spain vs Germany match-up, just like the majority of World Cup 2022 games.

Below you'll find all the info you need to tune in, what network the game's on and when it kicks off. Alongside that, you'll find important info about the match in question, who's playing for both sides and where it takes place.

If you're trying to follow other teams in the tournament, we'll also have guides explaining where you can find upcoming Wales vs England and Iran vs USA games, both of which are set for Monday, November 29.

How to watch Spain vs Germany in the US

In the United States, the Spain vs Germany game gets underway at 2 pm ET/11 am PT on Sunday, November 27.

The match is being broadcast on FOX Sports 1, so you'll need access to the network in order to tune in. Luckily, major live TV streaming services including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Sling TV all carry FOX Sports 1, so you've got a number of ways to tune in. You can also watch the game live via foxsports.com

Peacock subscribers can also tune in, but it will be with Spanish-language coverage, as Peacock is simulcasting Telemundo's coverage of the tournament. You'll need to subscribe to one of the two Peacock Premium plans (costing $4.99 or $9.99 per month, respectively) in order to watch this way.

How to watch in the UK

Spain vs Germany kicks off in the UK at 7 pm on BBC One, though coverage starts at 6.30 pm. So, as long as you have a TV or device that lets you watch BBC One or stream the game live on BBC iPlayer, and you'll be ready to go.

How to watch from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the Spain vs Germany game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN , which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Important information

When does Spain vs Germany kick off?

Spain vs Germany is set for Sunday, November 27, with kick-off set for 2 pm ET/7 pm UK time

Where does Spain vs Germany take place?

Spain vs Germany is being played in the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

The Al Bayt is the second-largest stadium playing host to the 2022 World Cup. It was purpose-built for the World Cup, though it was inaugurated during the opening day of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar.

The stadium has a 60,000 capacity and is playing host to eight World Cup games in total, including the opening match of the tournament and one of the semi-final matches.

After the tournament, there are big plans to transform parts of the stadium to incorporate a variety of other facilities into the stadium building.

What you need to know about Spain vs Germany

With Group E being hotly contested and both Spain and Germany being talented teams, it's quite difficult to predict the outcome of Spain vs Germany right now.

In total, Spain and Germany have played each other a total of 33 times in their history. Germany has won four World Cup titles and has appeared in eight World Cups finals, though they crashed out of the most recent World Cup in the group stages for the first time since 1938.

Spain, meanwhile, has only reached the final once. They won the 2010 South African tournament by beating the Netherlands, though they were subsequently eliminated in the Group Stages in 2014 and they were defeated by the host nation in the Round of 16 back in 2018.

The last time these two teams met was in the 2020 UEFA Nations League, where Spain walked away with a decisive 6-0 victory. Will Luis Enrique's side manage a repeat performance this time around?