In his first major TV interview, a tearful Will Smith reveals what led up to him slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Smith says the slap was due to bottled-up rage. Smith appeared on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" to promote his new film, "Emancipation." It's his first movie since the Oscars fiasco. Smith says he understands the movie may face an uphill battle at the box office because people may not want to see him. However, he hopes people will still watch the film.

11 HOURS AGO