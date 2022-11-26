ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Marvel's Scarlett Johansson lines up first major TV role

Marvel star Scarlett Johansson is set to feature in and executive produce a new Prime Video thriller series. An adaptation of John Katzenbach's 1992 novel of the same name, Just Cause marks the Marriage Story actress' first lead TV role and has had a straight-to-series order (via Deadline). The book's...
Will Smith in Tears With Trevor Noah About Chris Rock Slap

In his first major TV interview, a tearful Will Smith reveals what led up to him slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Smith says the slap was due to bottled-up rage. Smith appeared on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" to promote his new film, "Emancipation." It's his first movie since the Oscars fiasco. Smith says he understands the movie may face an uphill battle at the box office because people may not want to see him. However, he hopes people will still watch the film.

