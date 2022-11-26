Read full article on original website
Marvel's Scarlett Johansson lines up first major TV role
Marvel star Scarlett Johansson is set to feature in and executive produce a new Prime Video thriller series. An adaptation of John Katzenbach's 1992 novel of the same name, Just Cause marks the Marriage Story actress' first lead TV role and has had a straight-to-series order (via Deadline). The book's...
Dirty Dancing's Jennifer Grey teases more original characters returning in the new sequel
Dirty Dancing icon Jennifer Grey has revealed 2024's sequel will reunite her character with some familiar faces. Back as Frances 'Baby' Houseman for the first time since the late '80s, this movie will find her at the upscale resort of Kellerman's once again – the location of the original.
Charlie Day Praised for 'Luigi' Voice, Chris Pratt Slammed as 'Super Mario'
The full-length trailer for the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie dropped Tuesday, and fans are praising It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day's performance as Luigi, but are still skeptical of Chris Pratt's take on Mario. The trailer, which can be seen above, gives fans a closer look...
Will Smith in Tears With Trevor Noah About Chris Rock Slap
In his first major TV interview, a tearful Will Smith reveals what led up to him slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Smith says the slap was due to bottled-up rage. Smith appeared on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" to promote his new film, "Emancipation." It's his first movie since the Oscars fiasco. Smith says he understands the movie may face an uphill battle at the box office because people may not want to see him. However, he hopes people will still watch the film.
