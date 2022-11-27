Holiday tree lighting in Park Slope, Brooklyn promotes small businesses
Park Slope, Brooklyn lit their holiday tree Saturday night. The neighborhood's business improvement district organized the event to help promote small businesses The ceremony took place at the 4th Street Plaza on the corner of 5th Avenue. Santa Claus was present to take photos with all the children. MORE NEWS: 7 On Your Side's Holiday Shopping Guide
Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side have tips and advice to save money this holiday shopping season.
