Holiday tree lighting in Park Slope, Brooklyn promotes small businesses

From the Winter Village at Bryant Park to the Grand Central Holiday Fair and the Columbus Circle Holiday Market, there’s no shortage of spots for New Yorkers to head to during the holiday season for shopping and tasty treats. But one market stands out from the rest as it was just voted one of the best Christmas markets in the world–the Union Square Holiday Market! Global travel site Big 7 Travel put together a list of the 50 Best Christmas Markets in the World, based on factors such as attendance numbers, social media popularity, vendor, food, and entertainment options, and more. And the Union Square Holiday Market came in at number 13 on the list!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO