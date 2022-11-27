ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Holiday tree lighting in Park Slope, Brooklyn promotes small businesses

ABCNY
ABCNY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1keyTa_0jOYN0Hu00

Park Slope, Brooklyn lit their holiday tree Saturday night.

The neighborhood's business improvement district organized the event to help promote small businesses

The ceremony took place at the 4th Street Plaza on the corner of 5th Avenue.

Santa Claus was present to take photos with all the children.

MORE NEWS: 7 On Your Side's Holiday Shopping Guide

Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side have tips and advice to save money this holiday shopping season.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

*
Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Dyker Heights Christmas Lights Illuminate Decked-Out Homes

From the dazzling Fifth Avenue displays to the 30 Rockefeller Center tree, New York City is full of holiday sights and sounds, but the one neighborhood truly taking Christmas cheer above and beyond is Dyker Heights, Brooklyn. This enclave in Kings County goes to the extreme when showcasing outdoor home...
BROOKLYN, NY
Beth Torres

Brooklyn apartments as low as $375 a month in new affordable building

Some winners of the 1921 Atlantic Apartments affordable housing lottery will qualify for studio apartment rentals of $375 per month. This is in Brooklyn, where the average monthly rent for studios is $3,350. If you do the math, that’s a savings of $2,975 a month... or $35,700 in a year. Maybe not Powerball territory but a nice chunk of cash just the same.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Could New York City have a White Christmas?

NEW YORK - Welcome to December! After a milder-than-average autumn so far, our weather thoughts now turn toward the upcoming winter and how much cold air and snow we could experience. We need to wait a few weeks before making precise snow predictions for the holidays, but what are the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Attention Staten Island drivers: MTA S79 bus-mounted cameras to begin issuing tickets this month

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The new automated enforcement cameras installed on Staten Island’s S79 SBS buses will officially be issuing tickets by the end of the year. In October, the MTA announced that it would expand the use of high-tech automated mobile cameras installed on buses to capture real-time bus lane violations along its routes in an effort to speed up service.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Is it going to snow in NYC this winter?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — While it’s hard to gauge just how much snow New York City will get this season, experts predict a typical Big Apple winter. On average, the city gets about 25 inches but could see 22 to 27 inches from 2022 to 2023, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The temperatures, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

People are leaving New York to head to these cities

NEW YORK - A new report says that New York is one of the U.S. cities that homeowners are most likely to leave. The Redfin report says New York is third behind San Francisco and Los Angeles for the most homebuyers looking to leave. Homebuyers leaving New York are most...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

This $10 Million Brooklyn Townhouse Has an Unexpected Kitchen, and Twitter Is Loving It

Talk about bang for your buck. Over on Zillow, a listing for $9.95 million will not only get you a Brooklyn townhouse, but also your very own 1950s diner. The 7,000-square-foot property, located right on Prospect Park West, features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a dining room and kitchen with a bay-windowed breakfast nook. It also has a library and office, a powder room, a laundry room, six fireplaces, and a spacious living room with a turn-of-the-century chandelier and a wraparound balcony on the second floor.
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

One Of The World’s Best Holiday Markets Is Here In NYC

From the Winter Village at Bryant Park to the Grand Central Holiday Fair and the Columbus Circle Holiday Market, there’s no shortage of spots for New Yorkers to head to during the holiday season for shopping and tasty treats. But one market stands out from the rest as it was just voted one of the best Christmas markets in the world–the Union Square Holiday Market! Global travel site Big 7 Travel put together a list of the 50 Best Christmas Markets in the World, based on factors such as attendance numbers, social media popularity, vendor, food, and entertainment options, and more. And the Union Square Holiday Market came in at number 13 on the list!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Anne Spollen

Three Shelters for the Homeless Coming to Staten Island

Staten Island has about 1300 homeless individualsPhoto byJon TysononUnsplash. The Forgotten Borough is being remembered by the city in the form of three new homeless shelters planned to open in early 2023. The idea of Staten Island housing these shelters began during Mayor Bill de Blasio's campaign in 2017 as part of his“Turning the Tide on Homelessness in New York City" project. While the opening of the sites has faced numerous delays, they are soon to be reality.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
130K+
Followers
15K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy