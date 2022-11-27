ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Man found with gunshot wound after crash in Newark, Delaware

 5 days ago

A man suffering a gunshot wound was found dead after a car crash on Friday in Newark, Delaware.

New Castle County police say officers responded to the intersection of Old Newark Road and Marrows Road around 7:37 p.m. for a report of a vehicle crash.

Once they arrived, they found a car had crashed into a tree.

The 20-year-old male driver, the only person inside the car, was found with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's name has not been released. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michelle Burrus at 302-395-8110.

