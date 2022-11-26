They were passing the hat on Broadway, but Nicole Kidman wasn’t passing on the opportunity to do some good. At a charity fundraiser held on Saturday for the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS event at the Winter Garden Theatre, Kidman made an astonishing bid for the hat fellow Aussie Hugh Jackman wore in his run in the revived The Music Man. In a clip Jackman posted from the event, he and costar Nicholas Ward ask the audience to beat the top bid of $19,000. Kidman clearly shouts out “100,000.” “Nic! I just want to be clear, this is not Australian dollars,” an astonished Jackman said to...

2 DAYS AGO