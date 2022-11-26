Read full article on original website
Even Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's End Game Is Busted - IGN Daily Fix
According to players, the newest Pokémon games suffer from poor matchmaking, lag, long animations, unforgiving timers, bugs, and ill-equipped players actively ruining the experience and even its endgame content, Tera Raids. If you love your Xbox Series X|S controller, suit it up with a Mini Controller Hoodie. Grand Theft Auto V was a historic launch, but some GTA series creators weren't always too optimistic regarding its future once as "most likely not to succeed."
Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me - Part 8: To The Lighthouse
This video is Part 8 of IGN's gameplay walkthrough for The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me.
All TMs Material List - Scarlet and Violet
A new part of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is crafting TMs using specific materials. You pick up these materials by defeating or capturing wild Pokemon. This IGN Guide will cover all available TMs Material items you can earn in both games.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Livestream -- The Rising Sun
Sunrise is almost here. Celebrate with the devs the release of Marvel's Midnight Suns. Join us as we go in-depth into the Midnight Suns’ core combat mechanics. Want to know about decks & deckbuilding? Upgrading & customization? Advanced strategies & combat tactics? The Firaxis Team has got you covered!
Overwatch 2 - Official Season 2 Trailer
Get another look at Ramattra in this latest trailer for Overwatch 2 and see the new hero in action, along with what's coming in Season 2. Overwatch 2's Season 2 brings Ramattra, a new Escort map set high in the Himalayan peaks, and a new Battle Pass featuring rewards, including epic, legendary, and mythic skins fit for the Greek gods. Additionally, drop into in-season events with limited-time modes and free rewards.
Soccer Story - Official Launch Trailer
Soccer Story is available now. Get another look at the colorful, charming world of this comedy open-world RPG about saving the world with a soccer ball.
Marvel's Avengers - Official The Winter Soldier Launch Trailer
Marvel's Avengers Update 2.7 brings a new playable Hero, Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, and an entirely new four-player Omega-Level Threat mission, Cloning Lab, where players team up to take on a newly revitalized MODOK in one of the game’s toughest end-game challenges. Marvel's Avengers Update 2.7 and The Winter Soldier are available now.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion - The Final Preview
If you were to make a list of the most requested current-gen re-releases of classic/retro games, odds are Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII would be somewhere in the top ten. Released in 2007 exclusive on Sony’s PlayStation Portable, Crisis Core was universally acclaimed and hailed as an instant classic. However the game became harder and harder to play as the PSP became obsolete, and various rights-related issues kept the digital version region-locked to Japan. It was a game people kept asking to be re-released for years, but also one that we had all accepted was kind of a lost cause… until recently.
Willow Season 1 Review: Episodes 1-7
This is a spoiler free review of episodes 1-7 of Willow. In an age where "content" is king and established franchises rule Hollywood, it often feels as if everything is getting rebooted. In many cases, it can leave fans wishing their precious artistic fave was left alone. But in some cases, it can lead to underappreciated gems getting to find a new audience as they're reimagined for the modern age. Or, in the case of the new Disney+ series Willow, it can build on a beloved story that many thought would never be continued. The first seven episodes of Jon Kasdan's sequel to the 1988 Ron Howard dark fantasy amount to one of 2022's most magical shows.
Elden Ring Developers Compare Working at FromSoftware to Playing Dark Souls
Elden Ring is one of the biggest video game success stories of 2022, but now its developer, FromSoftware, is making headlines due to rumors of crunch and low pay at its development studio. FromSoftware's latest title earned widespread critical acclaim, and its quality has been reflected in the sales charts...
Need for Speed: Unbound Palace Edition Is Now Live on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
Need for Speed: Unbound is all set to release on December 2, 2022, but the players that were able to get the Palace Edition can enter the world on November 29, 2022. Palace Skateboards, the London based skate brand has joined the adrenaline filled streets of Lakeshore City and players will receive a bunch of exclusive content along with early access through the Palace Edition. The exclusive content includes 4 stunningly intense Palace branded custom cars, a stacked Clothing Pack, ‘Palifornia’ License Plate, Tri-Ferg Character Pose, and more.
God of War: Ragnarok - About 40% Players Have Completed the Game After Purchasing It as It Dominates in Sales
God of War: Ragnarok is a title that has managed to mesmerise the entire gaming community. In the latest instalment of the Norse Saga, players see Kratos and Atreus take on a new adventure that marks the end of the two game-long chapter. Players get to experience a riveting story...
Epic Games Store Reportedly Bringing Wholesome Christmas Cheer With New Free Games Everyday
The Holiday season is right around the corner, and with it comes a lot of free time to play video games. While you might have all the time to play new games, you might be a bit concerned about the lack of titles in your game library. However, worry not, as Epic Games Store might have just the sale that you've been searching for.
Don't Miss The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards are back! Tune in to IGN to see all the new trailers, reveals, announcements, world premieres and award winners. December 8th at 4pm PT / 7pm ET.
Pearl: Acclaimed horror’s ‘ridiculous’ UK release date has infuriated film fans
UK film fans wanting to watch Pearl in the cinema have been left furious by its release date.The acclaimed horror film, from director Ti West, is a prequel to X, which was released earlier this year.In the US, A24 distributed the slasher, which paid homage to horror films of the 1970s. Set in 1979, X follows a group of young filmmakers attempting to make an adult film on a ranch in rural Texas.However, their efforts are stalled when their elderly married hosts catch them in the act – and things take a turn for the deadly.Pearl is a prequel,...
Svartalfheim Relic 1 - Talisman of Meign
The Talisman of Meign is the first Relic you'll find and it literally cannot be missed because collecting it is a mandatory part of the main story mission, The Quest for Tyr. Found within The Applecore, the Talisman of Meign is the only Relic found in Svartalfheim.
Violent Night Review
Violent Night hits theaters on Dec. 2, 2022. Review by Matt Donato. In Violent Night, nothing is calm and fiery explosions are bright. Director Tommy Wirkola protects sentimental holiday cheer within a David Harbour showcase that gets nuttier than peanut brittle. Wirkola doesn't hold back as Home Alone becomes a graphic traps-that-kill homage or Santa pulverizes bone under heavy steel, embracing the B-Movie extremes that more than earn its hard "R" rating. Violent Night might take a hot minute to find its footing and keeps plucking low-hanging wordplay sugar plums, but at full strength, nobody's stopping Santa from making this year the reddest Christmas imaginable.
Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Malta Expansion - Official Announcement Trailer
Jurassic World Evolution 2's Dominion Malta expansion brings three new islands, new prehistoric species, Malta-inspired buildings, and a new campaign to the game. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the Dominion Malta expansion, including a look at the new creatures. Set before the dramatic events of Universal...
Alberich Island - Treasure Map 1 - Washed Ashore
The Treasure Map for Washed Ashore is found on Alberich Island, however, you cannot reach it until you've completed the Forging Destiny main quest and picked up a new piece of equipment. Alberich Island - Treasure Map 1 - Washed Ashore. * Prerequisite: Complete the Forging Destiny main quest. Rewards:
Need for Speed Unbound: The First 14 Minutes of Gameplay (4K)
The stylish, latest entry into the long-running Need for Speed franchise is here! So check out the white-knuckle opening minutes of this colorful new campaign. The world is your canvas in Need for Speed Unbound. Across four intense weeks of racing, earn enough cash to enter weekly qualifiers, beat the competition, and make your mark on the street racing scene while outdriving and outsmarting the cops.
