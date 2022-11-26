ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Even Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's End Game Is Busted - IGN Daily Fix

According to players, the newest Pokémon games suffer from poor matchmaking, lag, long animations, unforgiving timers, bugs, and ill-equipped players actively ruining the experience and even its endgame content, Tera Raids. If you love your Xbox Series X|S controller, suit it up with a Mini Controller Hoodie. Grand Theft Auto V was a historic launch, but some GTA series creators weren't always too optimistic regarding its future once as "most likely not to succeed."
All TMs Material List - Scarlet and Violet

A new part of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is crafting TMs using specific materials. You pick up these materials by defeating or capturing wild Pokemon. This IGN Guide will cover all available TMs Material items you can earn in both games.
Need for Speed: Unbound Palace Edition Is Now Live on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Need for Speed: Unbound is all set to release on December 2, 2022, but the players that were able to get the Palace Edition can enter the world on November 29, 2022. Palace Skateboards, the London based skate brand has joined the adrenaline filled streets of Lakeshore City and players will receive a bunch of exclusive content along with early access through the Palace Edition. The exclusive content includes 4 stunningly intense Palace branded custom cars, a stacked Clothing Pack, ‘Palifornia’ License Plate, Tri-Ferg Character Pose, and more.
WoW Dragonflight Start Guide: How to Get to Dragon Isles

Your adventure to the Dragon Isles begins with the launch of World of Warcraft's new expansion, Dragonflight, on November 28, 2022. All new Dracthyr characters will start in Forbidden Reach, the starting zone of the Dragon Isles. The good news is, even if you are not creating a Dracthyr character,...
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion - The Final Preview

If you were to make a list of the most requested current-gen re-releases of classic/retro games, odds are Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII would be somewhere in the top ten. Released in 2007 exclusive on Sony’s PlayStation Portable, Crisis Core was universally acclaimed and hailed as an instant classic. However the game became harder and harder to play as the PSP became obsolete, and various rights-related issues kept the digital version region-locked to Japan. It was a game people kept asking to be re-released for years, but also one that we had all accepted was kind of a lost cause… until recently.
Game Scoop! Presents: The 100 Questions Challenge (2022)

Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! It's our annual 100 Questions feast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Tina Amini -- have 100 questions to guess five different games. Can they do it? Play along at home!. Watch...
Andor: Season 1 Review

Andor is one of the very best TV shows of the year and as good as Star Wars has been in a long, long time. Andor Season 1 reviewed by Simon Cardy. All 12 episodes are now available to stream on Disney+.
Svartalfheim Relic 1 - Talisman of Meign

The Talisman of Meign is the first Relic you'll find and it literally cannot be missed because collecting it is a mandatory part of the main story mission, The Quest for Tyr. Found within The Applecore, the Talisman of Meign is the only Relic found in Svartalfheim.
Don't Miss The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards are back! Tune in to IGN to see all the new trailers, reveals, announcements, world premieres and award winners. December 8th at 4pm PT / 7pm ET.
Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday 2022 Deals

Black Friday has passed, but there are still deals to be found. We're moving towards post-Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, deals now, so it's time to get stuck into some of the very best Nintendo deals. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch bundle deal from basically every Black Friday of the past is back once again, and is now live at Best Buy Cyber Monday and GameStop Cyber Monday If you're looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch as a gift for someone, the Mario Kart 8 Black bundle is perfect.
Violent Night Review

Violent Night hits theaters on Dec. 2, 2022. Review by Matt Donato. In Violent Night, nothing is calm and fiery explosions are bright. Director Tommy Wirkola protects sentimental holiday cheer within a David Harbour showcase that gets nuttier than peanut brittle. Wirkola doesn't hold back as Home Alone becomes a graphic traps-that-kill homage or Santa pulverizes bone under heavy steel, embracing the B-Movie extremes that more than earn its hard "R" rating. Violent Night might take a hot minute to find its footing and keeps plucking low-hanging wordplay sugar plums, but at full strength, nobody's stopping Santa from making this year the reddest Christmas imaginable.
Nidavellir - Treasure Map 1 - Mining Glory

Found in the northeastern end of Nidavellir, the Treasure Map for Mining Glory cannot be acquired until you've completed the Forging Destiny main quest and picked up a new piece of hardware. Once collected, this Treasure Map will lead you to The Applecore where you can dig up your reward.
Need for Speed Unbound: The First 14 Minutes of Gameplay (4K)

The stylish, latest entry into the long-running Need for Speed franchise is here! So check out the white-knuckle opening minutes of this colorful new campaign. The world is your canvas in Need for Speed Unbound. Across four intense weeks of racing, earn enough cash to enter weekly qualifiers, beat the competition, and make your mark on the street racing scene while outdriving and outsmarting the cops.
Alberich Island - Treasure Map 1 - Washed Ashore

The Treasure Map for Washed Ashore is found on Alberich Island, however, you cannot reach it until you've completed the Forging Destiny main quest and picked up a new piece of equipment. Alberich Island - Treasure Map 1 - Washed Ashore. * Prerequisite: Complete the Forging Destiny main quest. Rewards:

