Former world number one Adam Scott is relishing the chance to experience a career first in this week’s ISPS Handa Australian Open.The tournament sees men, women and golfers with disabilities competing on the same course at the same time, with Victoria Golf Club the primary venue across all four days and Kingston Heath hosting play on Thursday and Friday.Scott was full of praise for the format in his pre-tournament press conference alongside fellow former champions Dame Laura Davies and Johan Kammerstad, who won the first Australian All Abilities event in 2018.The two courses in play this week 🇦🇺📍@VicGolfClub (Thu-Sun)📍@KingstonHeathGC (Thu-Fri)#AusOpenGolf...

30 MINUTES AGO