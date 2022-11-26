ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Adam Scott relishing chance to experience a career first at the Australian Open

Former world number one Adam Scott is relishing the chance to experience a career first in this week’s ISPS Handa Australian Open.The tournament sees men, women and golfers with disabilities competing on the same course at the same time, with Victoria Golf Club the primary venue across all four days and Kingston Heath hosting play on Thursday and Friday.Scott was full of praise for the format in his pre-tournament press conference alongside fellow former champions Dame Laura Davies and Johan Kammerstad, who won the first Australian All Abilities event in 2018.The two courses in play this week 🇦🇺📍@VicGolfClub (Thu-Sun)📍@KingstonHeathGC (Thu-Fri)#AusOpenGolf...
SkySports

Lionel Messi expected to resist joining MLS club Inter Miami and stay in European football until at least 2024

Lionel Messi is expected to stay in European football at least until 2024, despite reports he is close to agreeing a deal to join MLS club Inter Miami next year. Sky Sports News has been told that Messi is not close to a new agreement with any club - including his current team Paris Saint-Germain, who want to keep him beyond his current deal which expires in 2023.
SkySports

Tiger Woods says Greg Norman must leave LIV Golf to enable talks with the PGA Tour

Tiger Woods has echoed Rory McIlroy's call for Greg Norman to quit as LIV Golf CEO to allow a peace settlement to be negotiated in golf's civil war. McIlroy and Woods have been the biggest supporters of the established tours in their battle with the Saudi-funded breakaway circuit, but McIlroy recently called for a compromise to be reached between the rival factions.

