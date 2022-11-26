Read full article on original website
SkySports
Davis Cup: Felix Auger-Aliassime hails 'dream come true' as Canada lift trophy for first time in their history
Canada lifted the Davis Cup for the first time in their nation's history after beating Australia in consecutive matches in Malaga. Denis Shapovalov got them off to a winning start with victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-2 6-4. The 23-year-old - 18th in the ATP rankings - pulled ahead early against...
Adam Scott relishing chance to experience a career first at the Australian Open
Former world number one Adam Scott is relishing the chance to experience a career first in this week’s ISPS Handa Australian Open.The tournament sees men, women and golfers with disabilities competing on the same course at the same time, with Victoria Golf Club the primary venue across all four days and Kingston Heath hosting play on Thursday and Friday.Scott was full of praise for the format in his pre-tournament press conference alongside fellow former champions Dame Laura Davies and Johan Kammerstad, who won the first Australian All Abilities event in 2018.The two courses in play this week 🇦🇺📍@VicGolfClub (Thu-Sun)📍@KingstonHeathGC (Thu-Fri)#AusOpenGolf...
Lionel Messi expected to resist joining MLS club Inter Miami and stay in European football until at least 2024
Lionel Messi is expected to stay in European football at least until 2024, despite reports he is close to agreeing a deal to join MLS club Inter Miami next year. Sky Sports News has been told that Messi is not close to a new agreement with any club - including his current team Paris Saint-Germain, who want to keep him beyond his current deal which expires in 2023.
Tiger Woods says Greg Norman must leave LIV Golf to enable talks with the PGA Tour
Tiger Woods has echoed Rory McIlroy's call for Greg Norman to quit as LIV Golf CEO to allow a peace settlement to be negotiated in golf's civil war. McIlroy and Woods have been the biggest supporters of the established tours in their battle with the Saudi-funded breakaway circuit, but McIlroy recently called for a compromise to be reached between the rival factions.
Tiger Woods announces his withdrawal from the Hero World Challenge after suffering a foot injury
Tiger Woods has announced his withdrawal from the Hero World Challenge after suffering a foot injury. The 46-year-old, who hosts the event, had been part of a star-studded field at the Albany, featuring eight of the world's top 11 and three of this year's four men's major winners, but confirmed his withdrawal on Monday via social media.
Monday at the World Cup: How will Brazil cope without Neymar? Can Heung-Min Son kickstart South Korea charge?
Brazil will face Switzerland in the World Cup on Monday without their talisman Neymar, ruled out by an ankle injury suffered in their opening 2-0 win against Serbia on Thursday, but midfielder Casemiro thinks they have a host of young talent to step in for him. "We could spend several...
Man Utd eyeing Christian Pulisic loan in January | Cody Gakpo 'holding out' for Man Utd switch - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers... Gareth Southgate is set to ring the changes for England's final Group B clash with Wales on Tuesday. Three people were injured at a World Cup viewing party in Melbourne's Federation Square when fans let off flares in the wake of Australia's win over Tunisia.
Joburg Open: Rookie Dan Bradbury secures stunning wire-to-wire win on DP World Tour | 'It's life changing'
Bradbury, who turned professional in July, went into the final round with a slender one-shot lead but held his nerve to win by three shots overall, despite a bogey on the 18th hole at the Houghton Golf Club. With his mother watching on, the 23-year-old hit three birdies on the...
