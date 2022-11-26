ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"

On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Muir Wins CIF Football Championship!

The John Muir HS Mustangs won the CIF Southern Division 10 Championship Saturday night, Nov. 26, shutting out the Salesian Mustangs 21-0. The John Muir Mustangs scored a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage on a long run. Later they scored on a long touchdown pass to lead 14-0 at the half. They scored again on a short touchdown run in the third quarter. All three points after touchdown kicks were successful.
PASADENA, CA
WEHT/WTVW

Mater Dei throws triumphant parade after state title win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — In a story 22 years in the making, the Mater Dei Wildcats have taken home another state title. The Mater Dei Football team made the trip up to Indy for the Class 2A Football State game, and returned as champions. After beating Andrean, the Wildcats came back home on firetrucks Sunday […]
SANTA ANA, CA
csulauniversitytimes.com

Cal State LA professor dies

On Monday, November 14, faculty and the Chemistry and Biochemistry department were shocked to hear about the passing of long-time professor Chellappah Chanmugathas at 82. He passed away suddenly after his blood pressure dropped, according to his wife, Rada Chanmugathas. Chanmugathas taught organic chemistry at Cal State LA as a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Thrown Over Bridge at SoFi Stadium Wants Accountability

The man who was thrown off a bridge after a Chargers vs. Chiefs game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood over a week ago shared his side with NBCLA Tuesday, and says he wants the person criminally charged. "He tossed me out like a piece of trash and walked away," said...
INGLEWOOD, CA
laloyolan.com

4 local colleges threatened in school shooting note

A handwritten note threatening a shooting at four local campuses was found by a patron at the University of Southern California (USC) vs. University of Notre Dame University football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, according to multiple news sources and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detectives. The Loyolan confirmed that Pepperdine University in Malibu and California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks were among the colleges threatened in the note. LMU is not believed to have been among the four universities threatened.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AdWeek

Irene Cruz Named Co-Anchor for KABC Weekend Morning News

Irene Cruz has been named weekend morning anchor at Los Angeles ABC owned station KABC. Cruz posted the news on social media saying she is”officially joining” Marc Cota-Robles and Tony Cabrera as the new weekend morning anchor and reporter. “To be a journalist in the place I grew...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thequakercampus.org

Tongva People and the Connection to Whittier College

Home to nearly 3.9 million residents and spanning about four thousand square miles, modern-day Los Angeles County is one of the largest counties in the state of California. But long before those millions of residents called this land home, the land now called Los Angeles was once the land owned and occupied by the Tongva Gabrieleno people. After the colonization of the Tongva people by the Spanish in the late 1700s (who gave them the name Gabrieleno), the Tongva were forced into giving up their land and have been fighting to regain control of it ever since. For the first time in over two hundred years, the Tongva people have finally received a portion of their land back in Los Angeles county.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Center Square

Union to push for health care minimum wage in California

(The Center Square) – A union representing more than 100,000 healthcare workers is planning to make a push in the upcoming legislative session to establish a healthcare minimum wage at the state level, arguing higher wages are needed to increase retention among healthcare workers. The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West wants legislation creating a statewide minimum wage in the health care sector by the end of next year. The move comes after the union supported two ballot measures to set a healthcare minimum...
CALIFORNIA STATE
knock-la.com

Ballot Curing Could Flip Key Races in LA Elections: An Explainer

It’s been nearly three weeks since Election Day, and while some key races have already been decided — Los Angeles prevented billionaire Rick Caruso from buying the mayoral election and ousted far-right-supported Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the deadliest sheriff’s department in the country — there are still critical city- and state-level races that could be decided during the ballot curing process.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

