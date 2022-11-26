Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Names Dean for College of Health and Community Well-BeingUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Where to Watch the World Cup in Los Angeles based on CountryCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Add Kyren Williams in Fantasy Football Week 13FlurrySportsLos Angeles, CA
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s basketball falls short of upsetting No. 1 South Carolina
For three quarters, the Bruins held control over the reigning national champions. Despite maintaining the lead for all but five minutes, they were unable to put the game out of reach as they entered the final period in a tie. And with just under seven minutes to play, the blue...
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s basketball to face defending national champion No. 1 South Carolina
For the second straight season, the Bruins’ eighth game of their campaign will be against one of the best teams in the nation. But unlike last year when the blue and gold stumbled into the matchup with an underwhelming start to the season, the Bruins are undefeated and exceeding expectations ahead of the ranked showdown.
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"
On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
dailybruin.com
Gallery: UCLA women’s soccer secures Final Four spot in NCAA tournament
Jimenez is a 2022-2023 assistant Photo editor on the news beat. He was previously a Photo contributor during the 2021-2022 year. He is also a third-year English and Sociology student from Compton.
Recruits attend USC's win over ND, say the Trojans are in for "for something truly special"
No. 6 USC will play for the Pac 12 Championship this coming Friday - and following an exciting 38-27 victory over No. 15 Notre Dame to conclude the regular season - they’re tracking to become one of four teams that make the College Football Playoff in pursuit of a National Championship.
dailybruin.com
Times of uncertainty: Evaluating the impact of COVID-19 on UCLA’s research activity
The annual growth rate for government contracts and grants awarded to UCLA doubled between 2019 and 2022, compared to the annual growth rate in the 12 years prior (2006 - 2018). STEM and medical science departments – such as the Semel Institute of Neuroscience and the David Geffen School of...
coloradoboulevard.net
Muir Wins CIF Football Championship!
The John Muir HS Mustangs won the CIF Southern Division 10 Championship Saturday night, Nov. 26, shutting out the Salesian Mustangs 21-0. The John Muir Mustangs scored a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage on a long run. Later they scored on a long touchdown pass to lead 14-0 at the half. They scored again on a short touchdown run in the third quarter. All three points after touchdown kicks were successful.
Mater Dei throws triumphant parade after state title win
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — In a story 22 years in the making, the Mater Dei Wildcats have taken home another state title. The Mater Dei Football team made the trip up to Indy for the Class 2A Football State game, and returned as champions. After beating Andrean, the Wildcats came back home on firetrucks Sunday […]
Man who battled UCLA doctors over mom’s Care transfers her to different hospital
A judge Monday rescinded his order directing UCLA doctors to continue giving an ill woman life-sustaining care rather than “comfort” steps in the wake of the transfer of the patient by her son to another medical facility. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mitchell L. Beckloff held a hearing...
csulauniversitytimes.com
Cal State LA professor dies
On Monday, November 14, faculty and the Chemistry and Biochemistry department were shocked to hear about the passing of long-time professor Chellappah Chanmugathas at 82. He passed away suddenly after his blood pressure dropped, according to his wife, Rada Chanmugathas. Chanmugathas taught organic chemistry at Cal State LA as a...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Thrown Over Bridge at SoFi Stadium Wants Accountability
The man who was thrown off a bridge after a Chargers vs. Chiefs game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood over a week ago shared his side with NBCLA Tuesday, and says he wants the person criminally charged. "He tossed me out like a piece of trash and walked away," said...
laloyolan.com
4 local colleges threatened in school shooting note
A handwritten note threatening a shooting at four local campuses was found by a patron at the University of Southern California (USC) vs. University of Notre Dame University football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, according to multiple news sources and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detectives. The Loyolan confirmed that Pepperdine University in Malibu and California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks were among the colleges threatened in the note. LMU is not believed to have been among the four universities threatened.
LAUSD’s Stunning Reading Score: Illusion, Real Or Something In Between?
It's tempting to overstate causes for a one-year rebound after previous decline.
kclu.org
Active shooter threat made in Los Angeles disrupts South Coast university classes
A South Coast university is holding virtual classes Monday as the result of a threat over the holiday weekend. Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks has cancelled many of its in-person events, and most university employees are working remotely. On Saturday, someone found a note at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum...
AdWeek
Irene Cruz Named Co-Anchor for KABC Weekend Morning News
Irene Cruz has been named weekend morning anchor at Los Angeles ABC owned station KABC. Cruz posted the news on social media saying she is”officially joining” Marc Cota-Robles and Tony Cabrera as the new weekend morning anchor and reporter. “To be a journalist in the place I grew...
thequakercampus.org
Tongva People and the Connection to Whittier College
Home to nearly 3.9 million residents and spanning about four thousand square miles, modern-day Los Angeles County is one of the largest counties in the state of California. But long before those millions of residents called this land home, the land now called Los Angeles was once the land owned and occupied by the Tongva Gabrieleno people. After the colonization of the Tongva people by the Spanish in the late 1700s (who gave them the name Gabrieleno), the Tongva were forced into giving up their land and have been fighting to regain control of it ever since. For the first time in over two hundred years, the Tongva people have finally received a portion of their land back in Los Angeles county.
18-mile gridlock on California-Nevada border amid slammed holiday travel day
An 18-mile stretch of I-15 is a parking lot as drivers attempt to get home after Thanksgiving.
SoCal weather: Prepare for rain and snow this week
Get ready for some snow and rain in Southern California as the region starts to feel a bit more like winter this week.
Union to push for health care minimum wage in California
(The Center Square) – A union representing more than 100,000 healthcare workers is planning to make a push in the upcoming legislative session to establish a healthcare minimum wage at the state level, arguing higher wages are needed to increase retention among healthcare workers. The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West wants legislation creating a statewide minimum wage in the health care sector by the end of next year. The move comes after the union supported two ballot measures to set a healthcare minimum...
knock-la.com
Ballot Curing Could Flip Key Races in LA Elections: An Explainer
It’s been nearly three weeks since Election Day, and while some key races have already been decided — Los Angeles prevented billionaire Rick Caruso from buying the mayoral election and ousted far-right-supported Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the deadliest sheriff’s department in the country — there are still critical city- and state-level races that could be decided during the ballot curing process.
