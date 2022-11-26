Read full article on original website
Nebraska reportedly adds special teams coordinator Ed Foley
Matt Rhule continues to assemble his new Nebraska staff at a rapid pace, this time with the reported hire of a longtime special teams coordinator. Ed Foley – who worked with Rhule at Temple, Baylor and Carolina – is set to join the Huskers according to a report from the Athletic. The 55-year-old was with Temple for more than a decade, including three stints as interim coach. Foley joined Rhule at Baylor as an analyst in 2019 and then with the NFL’s Panthers as their specials teams coach from 2020-22.
