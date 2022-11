It’s the time of year when we take stock of what we are thankful for. As the superintendent of Clarkston Community Schools, my list is long!. At the top of my list is something I will never take for granted. I have the honor and privilege to be part of an amazing team of students, staff, parents, and community members. Every day isn’t easy, and every task isn’t simple. But we have proven over the years that we can accomplish anything together, and we do it well!

