Student Employee of the Year Awards

Chapman University is excited to reintroduce the Student Employee of the Year Award. The 2022–2023 Student Employee Awards are to recognize student employees for their commitment, dedication and hard work. We use this opportunity to celebrate our Chapman University student employees who have consistently demonstrated exceptional qualities and initiative...
ThrivePass

ThrivePass is one of the many benefits offered by Chapman University. The Employee Relations and Care Department within the Office of Human Resources would like to highlight ThrivePass. This benefit is extended to all eligible Chapman University employees. ThrivePass is a wellness program intended to inspire and encourage the health of Chapman University. Some benefits include:
Help Us Help You!

For the University to be able to best help you in case of an emergency, we must have your most up-to-date and current contact information. Please take a moment to review and update all your information in the Employee Self-Service Portal under the “My Personal Information” tile. Additionally,...
