11Alive

Husband, father missing after running an errand found dead

ATLANTA — A 33-year-old Atlanta father and husband first reported missing was found dead Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the family. Nicholas Bachhuber was reported missing Monday. He had been last seen Sunday around 4 p.m. leaving his home for an emissions test on Howell Mill Road. Atlanta Police Department detectives had asked the public to keep an eye out for his white 2005 Toyota SUV.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied after being attacked by student, cellphone footage shows

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Cellphone video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened just before noon at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, according to the wife of the teacher attacked. It left him with a bloodied mouth and head injuries along with a feeling of dizziness, she said.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County police catch alleged Facebook Marketplace thief

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with several armed robberies in DeKalb County. The teenager reportedly used Facebook Marketplace to lure potential victims. Upon meeting them, he would brandish a firearm and rob them. He was arrested by DeKalb County police Nov. 28. Police suspect he is involved in several other robberies.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police: Two males robbed after trying to sell shoes to someone they met online

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police in Acworth says two people were recently robbed in Acworth after attempting to sell shoes to someone they met online on Thursday and Friday. According to Acworth police officials, officers responded to the area near 3535 Old Highway...
ACWORTH, GA
Majic 107.5/97.5

Become An Angel! Christmas Angels 2022

Radio One Atlanta with The Help Of Amerigroup Community Care Are In Full Swing For This Year Christmas Angels  Campaign… And We Want You To Join Us As We Make Christmas Bright For Someone This Holidays Season. Keep Listening For The Christmas Angel Letter Of The Hour. When You Hear A Letter That Touches Your […]
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Mother confesses to killing 4-year-old daughter, starting fire to hide body, East Point police say

EAST POINT, Ga. — A mother confessed to starting a fire last week to conceal the death of her four-year-old child, East Point Fire Department officials said. Nicole Ashley Jackson, 27, confessed to setting her apartment on fire at Brookfield Apartments on 3072 Washington Road to hide the body of her four-year-old daughter, officials told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.
EAST POINT, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

UPDATE: Missing 10-year-old Atlanta boy found, according to police

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The missing boy has been found, according to police. The Atlanta Police Department is looking for 10-year-old Cortez Smith, who was reported missing on Nov. 28. Officials say Smith was dropped off by a school bus at the Salvation Army at 921 Howell Mill...
ATLANTA, GA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Woman shot, killed after argument with husband in Georgia; husband in critical condition

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband Sunday morning in Gwinnett County, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called out to a house Sunday around 10 a.m. at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford, Georgia. Officers found Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, with gunshot wounds.
BUFORD, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police looking for people of interest in robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a robbery Nov. 26. Multiple people broke into a business at 1341 Metropolitan Pkwy, smashing gaming machines with a hammer. They then demanded money from the clerk before fleeing in a black Kia Forte. The Forte did not have a visible license plate.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man injured in shooting at boarding house in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was seriously injured in an early-morning shooting in northwest Atlanta. It happened Monday just before 12:30 a.m. at a boarding house in the 1800 block of Moore Street in Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department says there was a fight over a girlfriend...
ATLANTA, GA
Ellen Eastwood

Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 years

When Darrel and Patrice bought their home in East Point, Georgia, it was an act of faith. They paid $250,000 for a small house on 2.5 acres in 2012. As Patrice said:. That was a lot of money to us. We hugged, and I cried because we didn't know how we were going to pay the mortgage the following month. We had $1,000 in the bank between the two of us."
EAST POINT, GA
