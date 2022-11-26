Read full article on original website
'Catch the baby' | Employees, fiancé help deliver baby in McDonald's bathroom
ATLANTA — A woman took a quick restroom break at a Fulton County McDonald's and walked out with a newborn! Yes, you read that right. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Alandria Worthy started getting contractions but held off on going to the hospital. "I read to not go to the...
'I called police on my son' | Mom shares feeling of helplessness that preceded shooting of 12-year-old
ATLANTA — The mother of the 12-year-old boy who died Saturday night near Atlantic Station, when a shooting broke out among a group of youths, described her feeling of helplessness as her son slipped into a pattern of dangerous behavior during emotional remarks to a City Council committee this week.
Husband, father missing after running an errand found dead
ATLANTA — A 33-year-old Atlanta father and husband first reported missing was found dead Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the family. Nicholas Bachhuber was reported missing Monday. He had been last seen Sunday around 4 p.m. leaving his home for an emissions test on Howell Mill Road. Atlanta Police Department detectives had asked the public to keep an eye out for his white 2005 Toyota SUV.
Cops: Mother admitted to setting fire to East Point home to conceal girl’s death
The mother of a 4-year-old girl whose body was found in the rubble of a burned-down East Point apartment told investigators her child was already dead and that she set the fire to conceal it, city officials said Monday.
Young shooting victim leaves a grieving twin just weeks before Christmas
Zyion Charles loved his music and his family, especially his twin sister. He was excited about the gift he’d been promis...
Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied after being attacked by student, cellphone footage shows
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Cellphone video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened just before noon at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, according to the wife of the teacher attacked. It left him with a bloodied mouth and head injuries along with a feeling of dizziness, she said.
Beloved DeKalb County cafeteria worker killed in crash just outside school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A beloved DeKalb County cafeteria worker was killed in a crash on her way to work Monday morning. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Bethune Middle School, where Shirley Revere had worked for a decade. She’d worked with the DeKalb County School District for nearly 20 years.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County police catch alleged Facebook Marketplace thief
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with several armed robberies in DeKalb County. The teenager reportedly used Facebook Marketplace to lure potential victims. Upon meeting them, he would brandish a firearm and rob them. He was arrested by DeKalb County police Nov. 28. Police suspect he is involved in several other robberies.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police: Two males robbed after trying to sell shoes to someone they met online
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police in Acworth says two people were recently robbed in Acworth after attempting to sell shoes to someone they met online on Thursday and Friday. According to Acworth police officials, officers responded to the area near 3535 Old Highway...
Become An Angel! Christmas Angels 2022
Radio One Atlanta with The Help Of Amerigroup Community Care Are In Full Swing For This Year Christmas Angels Campaign… And We Want You To Join Us As We Make Christmas Bright For Someone This Holidays Season. Keep Listening For The Christmas Angel Letter Of The Hour. When You Hear A Letter That Touches Your […]
Mother confesses to killing 4-year-old daughter, starting fire to hide body, East Point police say
EAST POINT, Ga. — A mother confessed to starting a fire last week to conceal the death of her four-year-old child, East Point Fire Department officials said. Nicole Ashley Jackson, 27, confessed to setting her apartment on fire at Brookfield Apartments on 3072 Washington Road to hide the body of her four-year-old daughter, officials told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.
atlantanewsfirst.com
UPDATE: Missing 10-year-old Atlanta boy found, according to police
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The missing boy has been found, according to police. The Atlanta Police Department is looking for 10-year-old Cortez Smith, who was reported missing on Nov. 28. Officials say Smith was dropped off by a school bus at the Salvation Army at 921 Howell Mill...
fox5atlanta.com
Mom tells Atlanta City Council she sought intervention for troubled 12-year-old
ATLANTA - The mother of a pre-teen shot and killed in Midtown Atlanta told city council members Monday she wanted her child placed in juvenile custody because of his involvement in crime. Deerica Charles spoke emotionally at Monday’s Atlanta City Council meeting, as one council member called for a tougher...
Woman shot, killed after argument with husband in Georgia; husband in critical condition
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband Sunday morning in Gwinnett County, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called out to a house Sunday around 10 a.m. at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford, Georgia. Officers found Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, with gunshot wounds.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police looking for people of interest in robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a robbery Nov. 26. Multiple people broke into a business at 1341 Metropolitan Pkwy, smashing gaming machines with a hammer. They then demanded money from the clerk before fleeing in a black Kia Forte. The Forte did not have a visible license plate.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Police say husband shot wife before turning gun on himself at Buford residence
A Buford woman is dead after being shot by her husband in their home, Sunday morning, Nov. 27, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. Calls about a domestic disturbance were received by Gwinnett County 911 at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday for a home at 2605 Ivy Stone Trail in Buford.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man injured in shooting at boarding house in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was seriously injured in an early-morning shooting in northwest Atlanta. It happened Monday just before 12:30 a.m. at a boarding house in the 1800 block of Moore Street in Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department says there was a fight over a girlfriend...
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 years
When Darrel and Patrice bought their home in East Point, Georgia, it was an act of faith. They paid $250,000 for a small house on 2.5 acres in 2012. As Patrice said:. That was a lot of money to us. We hugged, and I cried because we didn't know how we were going to pay the mortgage the following month. We had $1,000 in the bank between the two of us."
Arrest made after 2 shoe sellers robbed at same location in Cobb County
ACWORTH, Ga. — The Acworth Police Department has arrested two juveniles in connection with recent robberies that occurred at a Cobb County library. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police on Thursday, the victim met up with the online buyer at the North...
Clayton Schools settles student heat-related death for $10 million
The family of Clayton County student athlete Imani Bell, who died of heatstroke during outdoor basketball drills three y...
