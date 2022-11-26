Read full article on original website
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Car In New Jersey?
Not all ice scrappers are created equal. Apply too much pressure in the wrong spot and snap its back to Target for a new one. Let’s just say that's your scenario, and it’s not that you are too cold or too lazy to thoroughly remove the snow and ice from your car. Is it legal to go on your merry way in New Jersey without removing it all?
NJ road closures making less and less sense
As I mentioned before the holiday, it was a busy travel weekend for the Spadea family. All the airport runs were successful, but the experience had me thinking that communication is something missing in our government. On the way for the first run Tuesday morning before Thanksgiving, the truck lanes...
The Top 5 All Time Highest New Jersey County One-Day Snow Totals
Here it comes. Are you ready for another New Jersey winter? Let's take a look back at some of the worst snowstorms we've ever seen in the Garden State. We've all heard the long-range forecasts for New Jersey for the upcoming winter. it's going to be wetter, snowier, and colder than usual.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Announces $25 Million Investment into New Jersey’s Historic Sites
Governor Phil Murphy today announced a $25 million investment towards New Jersey’s Revolutionary War historic sites in preparation for the United States of America’s Semiquincentennial anniversary. The Semiquincentennial anniversary, which will take place in 2026, will mark the signing of the Declaration of Independence and our nation’s 250th year of independence.
The Best French Toast In New Jersey Can Be Found Near The Jersey Shore
French Toast is a breakfast staple when done right. Trust me when I say I've had my fair share of bad french toast. Too much egg, not enough crunch on the outside, and just an overall lack of flavor. Fortunately for us living near the Jersey Shore, we have a...
One Of The Best Hotels In New Jersey Is Right By The Jersey Shore
Traveling can be a pain, but when you're staying in one of the best hotels in the state it makes it a little easier right?. New Jersey of course sees its fair share of travelers. From beach bums to business meetings and due to our being sandwiched between New York...
A ‘Cake Boss’ vending machine. At the Bon Jovi rest stop. This is New Jersey.
In the pantheon of most New Jersey things ever conjured by the human mind, this new contraption in South Amboy might just take the cake. Surely you know Carlo’s Bakery, the TV-famous Hoboken destination owned by “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro, which has now expanded all over the country with locations in Texas, California and Florida.
Amazing! Check Out the New Jersey’s Largest Animated Christmas Light Drive-Thru
There are well over one million lights at this Christmas drive-thru. There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my...
Does NJ prefer real or artificial Christmas trees?
This past weekend it seemed like every third or fourth car you passed in suburban New Jersey had a Christmas tree on the roof of their vehicle. It's a scene that will repeat itself for the next few weekends until Christmas. If New Jersey is like the rest of the...
morristownnjcriminallawpost.com
Legal Procedures in NJ Motor Vehicle Stops
Many people have been pulled over by the police, usually for mundane reasons such as a broken taillight or speeding. A valid traffic stop is one where the police have observed an infraction related to your vehicle. Examples include broken headlights or tail lights, no license plate or expired plates, dark window tint, shattered windows, or visibly defective tires. They can also stop you when they have probable cause. Examples include speeding, not using headlights, swerving, reckless driving, or other driving-related infractions.
N.J. woman helped steal $565K in tax refund checks from mail
A New Jersey woman who was part of a crew that stole about $565,000 in tax refund checks has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison. Awilda Henriquez, 36, of Clementon, has also been ordered to pay restitution and will be subject to three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said Monday.
Outstanding New Jersey Restaurant Named The Best By Major Publication
There will always be a little disagreement when any expert named the best restaurant in New Jersey, no matter what type of restaurant is in the spotlight. This time it's a major website naming New Jersey's best traditional restaurant. The major website we are talking about here is among the...
10 great delights of the NJ Shore in winter
There’s no avoiding it. It occurred to me as I was walking along the beachfront in Pier Village on Saturday night that I much prefer this bustling, buzzy cool New Jersey destination in the summer. After all, rushing from your parked car to a restaurant, pulling your coat as...
NJ jewelry store hit by violent smash-and-grab not insured, owner says
JERSEY CITY — The owner of a jewelry store who told police he was robbed of nearly a half-million dollars in cash and jewels Sunday afternoon said he carried no insurance on his inventory. Five masked men entered Sara Jewelry on Newark Avenue in Jersey City around 4:35 p.m....
Mansion owned by Starbucks executive goes up in flames in NJ
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — A mansion owned by a Starbucks executive went up in flames early Friday morning. Fire broke out at the 6,300-square-foot home on Madison Avenue. The building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived around 1:35 a.m. Units and tankers from several surrounding communities in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania provided assistance.
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing Problems
Large populations of wild turkeys that roam freely throughout New Jersey neighborhoods have been causing ongoing problems for years for local residents, yet very little is really being done to solve the problem.
Why do NJ police warn us about DWI checkpoints?
Roadside sobriety checkpoints are not all about the element of surprise in New Jersey. In fact, police need to notify the public when they plan to create a detour and check drivers for signs of impairment. So the next time you get frustrated by a newspaper or social media announcement...
NJ Makes Changes For Unemployment Benefits ID Verification
3 additional ways for unemployed workers to verify their identity on unemployment applications.Photo byMorristown Minute. Unemployment Applications may have just gotten a little easier.
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Retired Atlantic City, New Jersey Police Officer Murder – Suicide
Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine A. Hoffman has publicly disclosed that a retired Atlantic City Police Officer, William W. Beattie has killed his ex-girlfriend, Erin A. Gatier and then committed suicide. Here are the details released by Hoffman:. “On Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 6:50pm, the Deptford Township Police...
