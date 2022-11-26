ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Beach Radio

Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Car In New Jersey?

Not all ice scrappers are created equal. Apply too much pressure in the wrong spot and snap its back to Target for a new one. Let’s just say that's your scenario, and it’s not that you are too cold or too lazy to thoroughly remove the snow and ice from your car. Is it legal to go on your merry way in New Jersey without removing it all?
NJ road closures making less and less sense

As I mentioned before the holiday, it was a busy travel weekend for the Spadea family. All the airport runs were successful, but the experience had me thinking that communication is something missing in our government. On the way for the first run Tuesday morning before Thanksgiving, the truck lanes...
Governor Murphy Announces $25 Million Investment into New Jersey’s Historic Sites

Governor Phil Murphy today announced a $25 million investment towards New Jersey’s Revolutionary War historic sites in preparation for the United States of America’s Semiquincentennial anniversary. The Semiquincentennial anniversary, which will take place in 2026, will mark the signing of the Declaration of Independence and our nation’s 250th year of independence.
Legal Procedures in NJ Motor Vehicle Stops

Many people have been pulled over by the police, usually for mundane reasons such as a broken taillight or speeding. A valid traffic stop is one where the police have observed an infraction related to your vehicle. Examples include broken headlights or tail lights, no license plate or expired plates, dark window tint, shattered windows, or visibly defective tires. They can also stop you when they have probable cause. Examples include speeding, not using headlights, swerving, reckless driving, or other driving-related infractions.
N.J. woman helped steal $565K in tax refund checks from mail

A New Jersey woman who was part of a crew that stole about $565,000 in tax refund checks has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison. Awilda Henriquez, 36, of Clementon, has also been ordered to pay restitution and will be subject to three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said Monday.
10 great delights of the NJ Shore in winter

There’s no avoiding it. It occurred to me as I was walking along the beachfront in Pier Village on Saturday night that I much prefer this bustling, buzzy cool New Jersey destination in the summer. After all, rushing from your parked car to a restaurant, pulling your coat as...
Why do NJ police warn us about DWI checkpoints?

Roadside sobriety checkpoints are not all about the element of surprise in New Jersey. In fact, police need to notify the public when they plan to create a detour and check drivers for signs of impairment. So the next time you get frustrated by a newspaper or social media announcement...
Princeton, NJ
920 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Princeton, New Jersey.

