Some employers easing degree requirements for jobs

(NewsNation) — With more jobs than job seekers, some employers are changing the way they look at degree requirements. In September, there were 10.7 million job openings but only 5.8 million job seekers. So, companies looking to fill roles have begun loosening requirements for high-paying jobs, including dropping requirements for degrees.
