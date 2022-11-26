ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Canelo Alvarez wants to whoop Messi after he stepped on Mexico jersey at World Cup

The best boxer in the world has beef with the biggest soccer star in the world because of a perceived moment of disrespect that happened in the World Cup. On Saturday, Argentina defeated Mexico, 2-0, in the World Cup thanks to a brilliant goal by Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old broke a scoreless draw in the 64th minute with a missile from outside the box. Argentina was playing for its tournament life in its second game after a shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener, and Messi heroically came through when his country needed it. It was a monumental moment for one of the all-time greats playing in what’s likely his final World Cup after a long history of coming up a little short in the sport’s premier event.
theScore

Pulisic suffers pelvic contusion while scoring winning goal vs. Iran

Christian Pulisic put his body on the line for the United States. The American star suffered a pelvic contusion while scoring the only goal in Tuesday's must-win match against Iran, the USMNT announced. Pulisic collided heavily with Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand while putting the ball in the net from close range in the 38th minute.
The Independent

Christian Pulisic taken to hospital after sustaining injury whilst scoring USA winner against Iran

Christian Pulisic has been taken to hospital after sustaning an abdominal injury whilst scoring USA’s winner against Iran. The star forward, whose goal in the 38th minute was enough to secure a 1-0 victory and his country’s passage to the last-16 of the 2022 World Cup, was injured after colliding with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand following his close-range tap-in. After finishing the first-half, Pulisic was substituted at half-time and swiftly taken to hospital. However, the 24-year-old himself insists he will be ready for Saturday’s last-16 tie against the Netherlands, captioning a selfie posted online from his hospital bed with:...
The Spun

Broadcaster Under Fire For Offensive Remark At World Cup

Germany broadcaster Sandro Wagner is facing scrutiny for an insensitive comment regarding the Qatari men's traditional attire during the World Cup. While calling Sunday's 1-1 draw between Germany and Spain for German network ZDF, Wagner referred to thawbs as "Qatari bathrobes." Wagner said he thought one section of Al Bayt...
FOX Sports

O'Neil appointed permanent manager at Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth announced the appointment of Gary O’Neil as its manager on a permanent basis on Sunday. O’Neil signed an initial 1 1/2 year deal with the option of a further 12-month extension. The 39-year-old O'Neil had been interim manager since Scott Parker was...
BBC

Tuesday's gossip: Nkunku, Messi, Soyuncu, Pulisic, Fofana, Henderson, Walker

Chelsea are close to completing the signing of France forward Christopher Nkunku, 25, from RB Leipzig on a long-term deal, which is worth more than 60m euros. (Fabrizio Romano) Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, has not agreed a deal to join Inter Miami despite reports suggesting he...
SB Nation

Transfer Rumour Mill: Liverpool Join Race For RB Salzburg Striker

The club may be in a state of upheaval, but by golly, there’s still transfer rumours to deal with. The newest comes in the form of Noah Okafor, the Swiss international who plays for Red Bull Salzburg. Liverpool are said to be one of several European outfits on the...
FOX Sports

USA's run continues after pulsating 1-0 win over Iran: Three takeaways

DOHA, Qatar — The United States’ World Cup dreams are still alive. The U.S. got the win it needed over Iran in Tuesday’s Group B finale at Al Thumama Stadium, with Christian Pulisic’s goal toward the end of an otherwise frustrating first half enough for the Americans to claim a 1-0 victory.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Niclas Fullkrug spares Germany’s blushes, but they’re still in World Cup trouble

Add Germany to the list of teams facing a must-win scenario entering the final set of games at the World Cup. They played to a 1-1 draw with Spain on Sunday, and normally that’s a respectable outcome in a game between two traditional powers. It’s just that due to Germany’s shock 2-1 loss to Japan in their Group E opener, the three-time champions are now left needing a win and some help to avoid repeating their embarrassing 2018 group stage exit. Spain and Germany played the kind of tactically astute game the world would expect out of them, leading to a first...
jambroadcasting.com

World Cup live updates: US defeats Iran to advance to knockout round

(NEW YORK) — After years of controversy around its location, the 2022 World Cup is underway in Qatar. There have been allegations of payoffs to FIFA members to earn the bid, criticism of Qatar’s laws against women and LGBTQ individuals, the deaths of migrants used to build the sparkling new stadiums and even last-second controversy over beer sales. The tournament was also moved from its usual summer timeframe to the holiday season to avoid Qatar’s intensely hot weather.
SB Nation

Chelsea to play 4 Premier League and FA Cup games in 11 days in mid-January

Two of Chelsea’s matches were postponed back in mid-September thanks in part to some ad-hoc and short-sighted decision-making from the Premier League in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. One of those two games, Fulham away and Liverpool at home, have now been rescheduled, and as expected...
SB Nation

Liverpool Appoint New Club Doctor Ahead of Dubai Training Camp

Following the departure of Liverpool’s club doctor over the summer, the Reds have been without a head for their medical staff to start the 2022-23 season. While other members of the medical team remain, some have questioned if this absence may have played a role in the club’s injury struggles to start the year.
SB Nation

Fan Letters: Amad fan Sammy says “The boy is magic and is only going to get better!”

Got something you’d like to get off your chest? Send us an email, and we’ll publish your thoughts here on the site!. I tried to sit down and work out what starting XI and bench I’d pick once Stewart, Gooch, Ballard, Simms, Alese, Michut, Huggins etc are all fit and Bennette is back from the World Cup and I honestly couldn’t do it. Fancy helping me out?

