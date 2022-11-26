Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Christian Pulisic injury update: USA star leaves Iran clash after goal-mouth collision
United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic left the Americans' critical World Cup group stage clash with Iran at halftime after he suffered an abdominal injury while scoring late in the first half and was transported to a hospital for further examination. The USA talisman suffered the injury in...
SB Nation
Canelo Alvarez wants to whoop Messi after he stepped on Mexico jersey at World Cup
The best boxer in the world has beef with the biggest soccer star in the world because of a perceived moment of disrespect that happened in the World Cup. On Saturday, Argentina defeated Mexico, 2-0, in the World Cup thanks to a brilliant goal by Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old broke a scoreless draw in the 64th minute with a missile from outside the box. Argentina was playing for its tournament life in its second game after a shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener, and Messi heroically came through when his country needed it. It was a monumental moment for one of the all-time greats playing in what’s likely his final World Cup after a long history of coming up a little short in the sport’s premier event.
theScore
Pulisic suffers pelvic contusion while scoring winning goal vs. Iran
Christian Pulisic put his body on the line for the United States. The American star suffered a pelvic contusion while scoring the only goal in Tuesday's must-win match against Iran, the USMNT announced. Pulisic collided heavily with Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand while putting the ball in the net from close range in the 38th minute.
Christian Pulisic taken to hospital after sustaining injury whilst scoring USA winner against Iran
Christian Pulisic has been taken to hospital after sustaning an abdominal injury whilst scoring USA’s winner against Iran. The star forward, whose goal in the 38th minute was enough to secure a 1-0 victory and his country’s passage to the last-16 of the 2022 World Cup, was injured after colliding with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand following his close-range tap-in. After finishing the first-half, Pulisic was substituted at half-time and swiftly taken to hospital. However, the 24-year-old himself insists he will be ready for Saturday’s last-16 tie against the Netherlands, captioning a selfie posted online from his hospital bed with:...
SB Nation
Brazil, Portugal advance to last 16; Ghana, Korea, Serbia, Cameroon entertain with goalfests
Brazil and Portugal became the second and third teams to book their places in the Last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, joining France among the teams already guaranteed to advance from the group stage with a game to spare. Their 1-0 and 2-0 wins over Switzerland and Uruguay, respectively,...
Broadcaster Under Fire For Offensive Remark At World Cup
Germany broadcaster Sandro Wagner is facing scrutiny for an insensitive comment regarding the Qatari men's traditional attire during the World Cup. While calling Sunday's 1-1 draw between Germany and Spain for German network ZDF, Wagner referred to thawbs as "Qatari bathrobes." Wagner said he thought one section of Al Bayt...
‘We thank him for motivation’: Croatia aim dig at Herdman after Canada go out
The Croatia coach, Zlatko Dalic, and forward Andrej Kramaric both took a swipe at the Canada head coach after their 4-1 win in Qatar
USMNT’s Christian Pulisic Injured After World Cup Goal vs. Iran (Video)
The American captain received medical treatment after scoring the team’s first goal of the game.
Soccer player, who spent 9 months last year suspended for doping violation, sent home from World Cup after fight with manager
Cameroon goalkeeper André Onana fought with his manager Rigobert Song over the team's playing style, according to Marca.
BBC
Manchester United: Gary Neville urges Glazer family to 'engage' with fans in sale of club
Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville says the Glazer family need to "engage properly with the fans" about any new prospective owners of the club. The Glazers have said they are considering selling United as they "explore strategic alternatives". Their move follows years of protest from fans against their ownership.
FOX Sports
O'Neil appointed permanent manager at Bournemouth
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth announced the appointment of Gary O’Neil as its manager on a permanent basis on Sunday. O’Neil signed an initial 1 1/2 year deal with the option of a further 12-month extension. The 39-year-old O'Neil had been interim manager since Scott Parker was...
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Nkunku, Messi, Soyuncu, Pulisic, Fofana, Henderson, Walker
Chelsea are close to completing the signing of France forward Christopher Nkunku, 25, from RB Leipzig on a long-term deal, which is worth more than 60m euros. (Fabrizio Romano) Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, has not agreed a deal to join Inter Miami despite reports suggesting he...
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 9: Cameroon vs. Serbia; South Korea vs. Ghana; Brazil vs. Switzerland; Portugal vs. Uruguay
What drama awaits today as we finish out the second round of group games at the 2022 World Cup? Will we see more upsets? More comebacks? And who will bring their true selves? No one seems to know what will happen at this World Cup with any certainty, but in a way, that’s fantastic!
SB Nation
Transfer Rumour Mill: Liverpool Join Race For RB Salzburg Striker
The club may be in a state of upheaval, but by golly, there’s still transfer rumours to deal with. The newest comes in the form of Noah Okafor, the Swiss international who plays for Red Bull Salzburg. Liverpool are said to be one of several European outfits on the...
FOX Sports
USA's run continues after pulsating 1-0 win over Iran: Three takeaways
DOHA, Qatar — The United States’ World Cup dreams are still alive. The U.S. got the win it needed over Iran in Tuesday’s Group B finale at Al Thumama Stadium, with Christian Pulisic’s goal toward the end of an otherwise frustrating first half enough for the Americans to claim a 1-0 victory.
Niclas Fullkrug spares Germany’s blushes, but they’re still in World Cup trouble
Add Germany to the list of teams facing a must-win scenario entering the final set of games at the World Cup. They played to a 1-1 draw with Spain on Sunday, and normally that’s a respectable outcome in a game between two traditional powers. It’s just that due to Germany’s shock 2-1 loss to Japan in their Group E opener, the three-time champions are now left needing a win and some help to avoid repeating their embarrassing 2018 group stage exit. Spain and Germany played the kind of tactically astute game the world would expect out of them, leading to a first...
jambroadcasting.com
World Cup live updates: US defeats Iran to advance to knockout round
(NEW YORK) — After years of controversy around its location, the 2022 World Cup is underway in Qatar. There have been allegations of payoffs to FIFA members to earn the bid, criticism of Qatar’s laws against women and LGBTQ individuals, the deaths of migrants used to build the sparkling new stadiums and even last-second controversy over beer sales. The tournament was also moved from its usual summer timeframe to the holiday season to avoid Qatar’s intensely hot weather.
SB Nation
Chelsea to play 4 Premier League and FA Cup games in 11 days in mid-January
Two of Chelsea’s matches were postponed back in mid-September thanks in part to some ad-hoc and short-sighted decision-making from the Premier League in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. One of those two games, Fulham away and Liverpool at home, have now been rescheduled, and as expected...
SB Nation
Liverpool Appoint New Club Doctor Ahead of Dubai Training Camp
Following the departure of Liverpool’s club doctor over the summer, the Reds have been without a head for their medical staff to start the 2022-23 season. While other members of the medical team remain, some have questioned if this absence may have played a role in the club’s injury struggles to start the year.
SB Nation
Fan Letters: Amad fan Sammy says “The boy is magic and is only going to get better!”
Got something you’d like to get off your chest? Send us an email, and we’ll publish your thoughts here on the site!. I tried to sit down and work out what starting XI and bench I’d pick once Stewart, Gooch, Ballard, Simms, Alese, Michut, Huggins etc are all fit and Bennette is back from the World Cup and I honestly couldn’t do it. Fancy helping me out?
Comments / 0