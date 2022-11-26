Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
sjvsun.com
Kings Co. wants to block selling groundwater to Southern California. Will a new measure solve the problem?
Kings County Supervisors took a crack at a long-promised push to restrict the ability of swashbuckling Kings County farming giants to sell their groundwater to far-flung southern California locales. Tuesday, the Kings County Board of Supervisors approved the Groundwater Export Ordinance, which was initially conceived to reign-in major water players...
thesungazette.com
Jeff Bezos donates millions to two Visalia nonprofits
VISALIA – Christmas came early for two nonprofit organizations in town, as the Day One Families Fund distributed millions of dollars to battle homelessness and hunger to local nonprofits. Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon and the fourth richest man in the world according to Forbes, announced that two...
Madera Tribune
Obituary: Henry Richard Kuckenbecker, May 2, 1940 – Nov. 27, 2022 - Madera, California
It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Kuckenbecker announces his passing on November 27, 2022 at the age of 82. Richard was born in Sanger, CA, on May 2, 1940, to his loving parents, Ruth and Lowell Kuckenbecker. Richard moved to Madera in 1945. Richard and his...
Do you know Madera resident Peggy Cunha?
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera County Coroner’s Office is asking for help in locating the next of kin for a 72-year-old woman who died in Madera County. The coroner says Peggy Cunha passed away in Madera County on November 18 and it is not known where Cunha was originally from. She was a […]
fresyes.com
Facts About Fresno County II
A little while ago we found this little pamphlet in the Library of Congress. We showed you just the cover and the first couple of pages in our last post, “Facts About Fresno County“. Let’s look at Page 4. Page 4 starts with what they’ve titled “The...
New senior center unveiled in central Fresno
The Link at McKinley and Blackstone is now ready to open a new senior center, which will offer fitness and computer classes and a chance to make new friends.
matadornetwork.com
This Northern California Region Offers a Mix of Old West History and Natural Abundance
It’s safe to say that, these days, people who travel to California aren’t all that familiar with Tuolumne County. But during the gold rush, it was an entirely different story. In fact, some never left. Take a visit to see the dreamy scenic byways and charming atmosphere of this part of the Golden State and you, too, might fall in love with the region.
KSBW.com
San Benito County's newest elected supervisor is the youngest in California
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Newley elected San Benito County Supervisor Dom Zanger makes history by being one of the youngest county supervisors in the state of California. “It took some convincing in some cases it wasn’t always a big, helpful part of my campaign that I was 26, 27 years old but, in the end, it was a net positive because people were ready for something new,” Zanger said.
Incoming rain will help farmers after 2022 drought report
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Rain headed towards the Central Valley late this week won’t be a drought buster, according to experts. The rain is a welcomed sight to farmers and growers. They need the rain on their soil now more than ever. “There’s always something getting harvested in the valley, in particular, citrus right now […]
A local non-profit wants your help on Giving Tuesday
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Giving Tuesday is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, described as “a movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world.” One of the Fresno-based groups hoping to benefit from Giving Tuesday is the Fresno Mission. Officials there are hoping to raise $40,000 on Tuesday to help those in the […]
Local foundation is giving back to families that lost a child
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One local foundation is giving back to families that lost a child and are grieving during the holidays. The “NK Foundation” was started by a mother that lost her 17-year-old son Nick Kauls and she was inspired to connect with others grieving like she was. “It’s very difficult to do sometimes […]
fresyes.com
POLL: The Best Taco Places in Fresno
Fresno loves it’s Tacos. Heck, we have a whole section of the site dedicated to just Tacos. But who in Fresno serves up the best Tacos?. We looked at yelp and will mention their highest rated below but we’re more interested in what our FresYes community thinks. The...
earnthenecklace.com
Caroline Collins Leaving KSEE 24 News: Where Is the Fresno Anchor Going?
The people of Fresno still can’t believe that their favorite anchor Caroline Collins is leaving KSEE 24 News in November 2022. The famous anchor and TikToker took to social media a few days back and announced her departure from the station. Now her devoted followers have many questions, the most pressing of which is whether or not Collins’ new position will require her to relocate from Fresno. Fortunately, the KSEE 24 sunrise and midday anchor provided all of the information they needed. Here is what she has to say about her exit.
thesungazette.com
Downtown Kiwanians mark 100 years with new Visalia mural
VISALIA – With a new century came a new mural, as one of Visalia’s Kiwanis clubs celebrated its birthday with a gift that will be visible for all residents to enjoy. On Nov. 22, the Downtown Visalia Kiwanis Club commemorated its 100th year anniversary by donating a mural that will be painted on the Visalia Senior Center exterior wall facing 310 N. Locust St. at the corner of Oak Avenue. The Downtown Visalia Kiwanis Club celebrated its century milestone at 210 Cafe, with guest speaker and local historian Terry Ommen giving a snapshot of the Kiwanis club’s history.
Artist and Fresno Native Rae Dunn donates to Marjaree Mason Center
Excitement filled the Marjaree Mason Center as artist and Fresno native Rae Dunn unboxed items from her clothing line and gifted them to the families being served.
GV Wire
Here’s Where You Can Buy Gas for $3.49 a Gallon in Fresno
Gas has dropped to less than $4 a gallon in Fresno at a handful of locations, including the Valero on East Belmont Avenue, where regular sold for $3.49 Monday morning. The drop in local gas prices mirrors a nationwide trend. “The national average pump price for a gallon of gas...
DOJ: Prison gang associates plead guilty to drug trafficking in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Ten people associated with the Nuestra Familia prison gang pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in Kings and Tulare counties, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. The investigation began in 2019 with Operation Red Reaper, when federal and local law enforcement agencies targeted criminal activities by the Nuestra Familia Prison Gang […]
restaurantclicks.com
New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Fresno
The year may be coming to an end, but the fun is only just beginning here in Fresno. One thing this city knows how to do is party, especially on New Year’s Eve. If you’re planning a trip to Fresno for the holidays, or even if you already live here, you may be wondering where to go on New Year’s Eve for a good time, and I think I can help with that.
Hanford Sentinel
Kingsburg students recognized for perfect scores
The Kingsburg Elementary Charter School District Governing Board recognized eight students last month who had perfect scores on the 2022 CAASPP Test in English Language Arts or Math — and one for both. Parents, grandparents, teachers and principals congratulated these students at the Board meeting on Oct. 10. Students...
KMPH.com
Lockdowns lifted after unconfirmed report of man with a rifle in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department says two schools near Jensen and Armstrong were locked down Tuesday morning after a report of a man with a rife. The call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. and both Sequoia Elementary School and Sanger West High School were placed on lockdown as a precaution.
Comments / 0