ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sjvsun.com

Kings Co. wants to block selling groundwater to Southern California. Will a new measure solve the problem?

Kings County Supervisors took a crack at a long-promised push to restrict the ability of swashbuckling Kings County farming giants to sell their groundwater to far-flung southern California locales. Tuesday, the Kings County Board of Supervisors approved the Groundwater Export Ordinance, which was initially conceived to reign-in major water players...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Jeff Bezos donates millions to two Visalia nonprofits

VISALIA – Christmas came early for two nonprofit organizations in town, as the Day One Families Fund distributed millions of dollars to battle homelessness and hunger to local nonprofits. Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon and the fourth richest man in the world according to Forbes, announced that two...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Do you know Madera resident Peggy Cunha?

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera County Coroner’s Office is asking for help in locating the next of kin for a 72-year-old woman who died in Madera County.  The coroner says Peggy Cunha passed away in Madera County on November 18 and it is not known where Cunha was originally from.  She was a […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
fresyes.com

Facts About Fresno County II

A little while ago we found this little pamphlet in the Library of Congress. We showed you just the cover and the first couple of pages in our last post, “Facts About Fresno County“. Let’s look at Page 4. Page 4 starts with what they’ve titled “The...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

San Benito County's newest elected supervisor is the youngest in California

HOLLISTER, Calif. — Newley elected San Benito County Supervisor Dom Zanger makes history by being one of the youngest county supervisors in the state of California. “It took some convincing in some cases it wasn’t always a big, helpful part of my campaign that I was 26, 27 years old but, in the end, it was a net positive because people were ready for something new,” Zanger said.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Incoming rain will help farmers after 2022 drought report

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Rain headed towards the Central Valley late this week won’t be a drought buster, according to experts. The rain is a welcomed sight to farmers and growers. They need the rain on their soil now more than ever. “There’s always something getting harvested in the valley, in particular, citrus right now […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

A local non-profit wants your help on Giving Tuesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Giving Tuesday is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, described as “a movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world.” One of the Fresno-based groups hoping to benefit from Giving Tuesday is the Fresno Mission. Officials there are hoping to raise $40,000 on Tuesday to help those in the […]
FRESNO, CA
fresyes.com

POLL: The Best Taco Places in Fresno

Fresno loves it’s Tacos. Heck, we have a whole section of the site dedicated to just Tacos. But who in Fresno serves up the best Tacos?. We looked at yelp and will mention their highest rated below but we’re more interested in what our FresYes community thinks. The...
FRESNO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Caroline Collins Leaving KSEE 24 News: Where Is the Fresno Anchor Going?

The people of Fresno still can’t believe that their favorite anchor Caroline Collins is leaving KSEE 24 News in November 2022. The famous anchor and TikToker took to social media a few days back and announced her departure from the station. Now her devoted followers have many questions, the most pressing of which is whether or not Collins’ new position will require her to relocate from Fresno. Fortunately, the KSEE 24 sunrise and midday anchor provided all of the information they needed. Here is what she has to say about her exit.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Downtown Kiwanians mark 100 years with new Visalia mural

VISALIA – With a new century came a new mural, as one of Visalia’s Kiwanis clubs celebrated its birthday with a gift that will be visible for all residents to enjoy. On Nov. 22, the Downtown Visalia Kiwanis Club commemorated its 100th year anniversary by donating a mural that will be painted on the Visalia Senior Center exterior wall facing 310 N. Locust St. at the corner of Oak Avenue. The Downtown Visalia Kiwanis Club celebrated its century milestone at 210 Cafe, with guest speaker and local historian Terry Ommen giving a snapshot of the Kiwanis club’s history.
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

Here’s Where You Can Buy Gas for $3.49 a Gallon in Fresno

Gas has dropped to less than $4 a gallon in Fresno at a handful of locations, including the Valero on East Belmont Avenue, where regular sold for $3.49 Monday morning. The drop in local gas prices mirrors a nationwide trend. “The national average pump price for a gallon of gas...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Prison gang associates plead guilty to drug trafficking in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Ten people associated with the Nuestra Familia prison gang pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in Kings and Tulare counties, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. The investigation began in 2019 with Operation Red Reaper, when federal and local law enforcement agencies targeted criminal activities by the Nuestra Familia Prison Gang […]
KINGS COUNTY, CA
restaurantclicks.com

New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Fresno

The year may be coming to an end, but the fun is only just beginning here in Fresno. One thing this city knows how to do is party, especially on New Year’s Eve. If you’re planning a trip to Fresno for the holidays, or even if you already live here, you may be wondering where to go on New Year’s Eve for a good time, and I think I can help with that.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Kingsburg students recognized for perfect scores

The Kingsburg Elementary Charter School District Governing Board recognized eight students last month who had perfect scores on the 2022 CAASPP Test in English Language Arts or Math — and one for both. Parents, grandparents, teachers and principals congratulated these students at the Board meeting on Oct. 10. Students...
KINGSBURG, CA
KMPH.com

Lockdowns lifted after unconfirmed report of man with a rifle in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department says two schools near Jensen and Armstrong were locked down Tuesday morning after a report of a man with a rife. The call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. and both Sequoia Elementary School and Sanger West High School were placed on lockdown as a precaution.
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy