Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago are being defacedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
Related
NFL fans roasted Zach Wilson over a brutally accurate Fox Sports graphic during Bears-Jets
The New York Jets made a switch at quarterback after last week’s ugly loss to the Patriots, benching former No. 2 pick Zach Wilson and starting Mike White in Sunday’s home game against the Chicago Bears. And you know what? That move was quickly proven to be a...
Bears Make Flurry of Roster Moves in Wake of Injuries
The Bears sent Darnell Mooney and Eddie Jackson to the IR on Tuesday, with two corresponding moves to fill their roster spots.
atozsports.com
Bears HC reveals the real reason why Justin fields was ruled out for game vs Jets
Justin Fields’ importance to the Chicago Bears was on full display in the team’s 31-10 loss to the New York Jets. Fields was ruled out before pregame warmups as he continues to deal with a separated left shoulder. The decision was ultimately made after head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Pace conferred with Fields and the medical staff.
Will Justin Fields start at QB for Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers? ‘It’s about mobility and strength in his left arm.’
The Chicago Bears already had declared Justin Fields inactive because of a left shoulder injury when more quarterback uncertainty popped up Sunday morning. Trevor Siemian, who prepared all week to start if Fields couldn’t play against the New York Jets, also was injured. During initial warmups on the field at MetLife Stadium about 90 minutes before the game, Siemian could tell “something ...
NFL world puzzled by weird Bears quarterback situation
The Chicago Bears entered Week 12 without star quarterback Justin Fields. Their 2021 first-round pick was injured in last week’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons. His status was in question all week, but the Bears ultimately decided to sit him to protect him. That meant they were set to deploy a dubiously known quarterback on Read more... The post NFL world puzzled by weird Bears quarterback situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Early returns on Chase Claypool trade look dismal for Bears
The high price the Bears paid for low-producing WR Chase Claypool begs the question: Did the Steelers fleece Chicago?. In early November, the Bears traded a second-round pick to Pittsburgh for the third-year wideout. With the Bears at 3-9, the pick dealt projects as the 34th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, per Tankathon.
NBA Insider Gives An Update On Lonzo Ball's Potential Return Date
A Chicago Bulls insider has given an update on when Lonzo Ball might finally return from his devastating injury.
Fields' rise, injury show size, potential of Bears' rebuild
In a season that has been mostly about what comes next for the Bears, three games have been instructive about where they are, what they need to do, and what they could become. All games revolve around quarterback Justin Fields, his Year 2 rise, and the impact it has had on a team that lacks talent and the direction of a franchise starting a Square 1 after a full-scale teardown.
Bears WR Darnell Mooney in 'good spirits' after news his season is likely over
The Bears suffered a blow to their offense with the loss of receiver Darnell Mooney, who’s dealing with what’s likely a season-ending ankle injury. Coach Matt Eberflus said Mooney is expected to have surgery that will end his season. It was one of several injuries suffered by the Bears during Sunday’s loss at MetLife Stadium.
The Chicago Blackhawks have a tough game against an elite team
It is a National Football League Sunday and the Chicago Bears are going to have a game against the New York Jets. Neither team is likely to have their young exciting quarterback under center so that changes things but it will still be fun. Luckily, the Chicago Blackhawks also still play.
Bears Receive Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Star
The Chicago Bears went into their matchup against the New York Jets in Week 12 behind the eight-ball. Quarterback Justin Fields was ruled out with a shoulder injury, leaving the team without their most dynamic player against a defense that has been thriving this season. Without Fields in the lineup,...
atozsports.com
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is already uneasy before playing the Bears
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur saw his defense carved up by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on Sunday night and it immediately made him think about playing against Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields next weekend. Hurts rushed for 157 yards against the Packers. The Eagles rushed for 363...
Could Blackhawks' Patrick Kane ask for trade soon?
When Patrick Kane’s name first entered the throes of trade speculation early this year, there were as many skeptics as believers that the Chicago Blackhawks would ever move on from their franchise-defining superstar. One of the greatest American players of all time and a slam-dunk top-five Blackhawk of all time, Kane’s play has been the defining part of the most successful on-ice period in Chicago’s history.
Nick Madrigal Should Not Be a Part of the Cubs' Future
Infielder Nick Madrigal should not be a focal point of the Chicago Cubs' rebuild after a down year in 2022.
Comments / 1