ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Husband, father who disappeared while running errand found dead, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — A husband and father who disappeared while getting a car emissions test over the weekend has been found dead, Atlanta police say. Nicholas Bachhuber, 33, was last seen at his southwest Atlanta home on Sunday when he told his wife he was taking the car for the test. His wife told police she spoke to him less than two hours later and he said he was coming home, but never arrived.
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia mom tells police she started fire to cover up daughter's death, according to officials

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point Police said the mother arrested for setting the East point apartment fire confessed to killing her daughter before the fire was set. The girl's mother, Nicole Jackson, also confessed to setting the fire as a cover-up for the murder, according to officials. She is currently behind bars and facing multiple charges, including arson and murder.
EAST POINT, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied after being attacked by student, cellphone footage shows

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Cellphone video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened just before noon at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, according to the wife of the teacher attacked. It left him with a bloodied mouth and head injuries along with a feeling of dizziness, she said.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Woman shot, killed after argument with husband in Georgia; husband in critical condition

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband Sunday morning in Gwinnett County, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called out to a house Sunday around 10 a.m. at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford, Georgia. Officers found Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, with gunshot wounds.
BUFORD, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

1 dead in overnight shooting in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a late-night shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood. It happened Monday night along Clifton Church Road. One person was shot and was rushed to the hospital where they later died. Crime scene investigators were at the scene into the...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Child dies in murder/suicide on Thanksgiving in Clayton County

FOREST PARK — A Forest Park family’s Thanksgiving celebration was cut short Nov. 24 when an argument led to kidnapping charges and a murder/suicide. Suspect Lionel Edwards led Clayton County police on a car chase after his vehicle was spotted by the Jonesboro Police Department. The chase ended in a cul-de-sac in Riverdale where Edwards allegedly shot a female juvenile passenger and himself.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy