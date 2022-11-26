Read full article on original website
'I called police on my son' | Mom shares feeling of helplessness that preceded shooting of 12-year-old
ATLANTA — The mother of the 12-year-old boy who died Saturday night near Atlantic Station, when a shooting broke out among a group of youths, described her feeling of helplessness as her son slipped into a pattern of dangerous behavior during emotional remarks to a City Council committee this week.
fox5atlanta.com
Family and friends plea for loved one to return home
Atlanta police have been searching for a Nicholas Bacchuber, a beloved family man who they say went missing while running errands Sunday. His family and friends fear he may have suffered a mental crisis.
Husband, father who disappeared while running errand found dead, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A husband and father who disappeared while getting a car emissions test over the weekend has been found dead, Atlanta police say. Nicholas Bachhuber, 33, was last seen at his southwest Atlanta home on Sunday when he told his wife he was taking the car for the test. His wife told police she spoke to him less than two hours later and he said he was coming home, but never arrived.
Beloved DeKalb County cafeteria worker killed in crash just outside school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A beloved DeKalb County cafeteria worker was killed in a crash on her way to work Monday morning. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Bethune Middle School, where Shirley Revere had worked for a decade. She’d worked with the DeKalb County School District for nearly 20 years.
Georgia mom tells police she started fire to cover up daughter's death, according to officials
EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point Police said the mother arrested for setting the East point apartment fire confessed to killing her daughter before the fire was set. The girl's mother, Nicole Jackson, also confessed to setting the fire as a cover-up for the murder, according to officials. She is currently behind bars and facing multiple charges, including arson and murder.
Mom of Twin 4-Year-Old Girls Allegedly Confessed to Killing One Daughter and Setting ‘Catastrophic Fire’ at Home
The mother of 4-year-old twin girls in Georgia is behind bars this week after she allegedly killed one of her daughters before setting fire to their apartment as a way to cover up the slaying. Nicole Ashley Jackson, whose surviving daughter was injured the the blaze, was taken into custody...
Cops: Mother admitted to setting fire to East Point home to conceal girl’s death
The mother of a 4-year-old girl whose body was found in the rubble of a burned-down East Point apartment told investigators her child was already dead and that she set the fire to conceal it, city officials said Monday.
Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied after being attacked by student, cellphone footage shows
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Cellphone video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened just before noon at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, according to the wife of the teacher attacked. It left him with a bloodied mouth and head injuries along with a feeling of dizziness, she said.
Atlanta Lyft Driver Gunned Down and Killed During Evening Shift
The family and friends of Lauren Allen are still in a complete state of shock as they come to terms with the loss of their 31-year-old loved one who was killed moments after dropping off a passenger while working a shift as a Lyft driver Monday evening. Police reports say...
Cobb County man loses control of car, dies in crash
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An Acworth man died in a crash in Cobb County on Sunday. At 7:27 a.m., police say Amarjeet S. Ranhotra, 23, was driving eastbound on Due West Road near Lanesborough Drive. Investigators say he lost control of his car while traveling through a left curve.
Ga. officers come to the rescue after women break down Black Friday shopping
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A pair of women and a young child shopped until their car dropped on Black Friday. Luckily, some officers came to the rescue. Woodstock Officer M. Dunn was working near the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta when he noticed a vehicle had stalled on nearby Ridgewalk Pkwy.
Woman shot, killed after argument with husband in Georgia; husband in critical condition
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband Sunday morning in Gwinnett County, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called out to a house Sunday around 10 a.m. at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford, Georgia. Officers found Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, with gunshot wounds.
23-year-old found shot to death in home, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 23-year-old was found dead from a gunshot wound Friday, according to police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Clayton County police officials said officers arrived at the home on Pahaska Court at 6:53 p.m. after they received reports of someone being shot.
Young shooting victim leaves a grieving twin just weeks before Christmas
Zyion Charles loved his music and his family, especially his twin sister. He was excited about the gift he’d been promis...
fox5atlanta.com
Family and friends hold vigil for 12-year-old shooting victim
Outrage is growing in the city of Atlanta after a deadly shooting near Atlantic Station claimed the life of 12-year-old Zyion Charles. His grandmother said he was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire.
Woman gives birth at Atlanta McDonald’s, and her baby girl is fittingly nicknamed
Although the baby’s birth certificate reads “Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips,” the McDonald’s crew gave the baby girl another name.
Mother of slain 12-year-old says the system failed him
The mother and grandmother of Zyion Charles, the 12-year-old boy fatally shot near Atlantic Station Saturday after Thank...
WLTX.com
Shooting at Georgia candlelight vigil leaves teen dead, 2 children in hospital, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old is dead and two children are wounded after a shooting at a candlelight vigil for a shooting victim in DeKalb County, police said. Officers responded to 2051 Flat Shoals Road just after 6:15 p.m. in response to a person shot. After they arrived they located a 17-year-old boy who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 dead in overnight shooting in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a late-night shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood. It happened Monday night along Clifton Church Road. One person was shot and was rushed to the hospital where they later died. Crime scene investigators were at the scene into the...
Clayton News Daily
Child dies in murder/suicide on Thanksgiving in Clayton County
FOREST PARK — A Forest Park family’s Thanksgiving celebration was cut short Nov. 24 when an argument led to kidnapping charges and a murder/suicide. Suspect Lionel Edwards led Clayton County police on a car chase after his vehicle was spotted by the Jonesboro Police Department. The chase ended in a cul-de-sac in Riverdale where Edwards allegedly shot a female juvenile passenger and himself.
