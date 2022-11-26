ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UO, OSU investigating video of Oregon player striking OSU fan

EUGENE, Ore. — A viral video which drew millions of views shows Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson apparently striking an Oregon State fan who was on the field after the Beavers' comeback win in Saturday's rivalry game. In the video, Johnson is seen punching the person from behind before being...
Nurses across Oregon sue Providence Medical Group for "wage theft"

Several Providence nurses across the state of Oregon are claiming that Providence has been taking money out of their paychecks in what they call "wage theft." “Providence isn’t going to alert you that they've given you less money than they should’ve, so that already puts a burden on a nurse who’s coming off a 12-plus hour shift in the ER, to go through their paycheck with a fine tooth comb,” said Kevin Mealy, spokesperson for the Oregon Nurses Association (ONA).
Found, suspect photo released: Vehicle stolen from worksite

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department reports that the vehicle was spotted by a local landscaper on Hawthorne and Doris near River Avenue, parked in front of a home. Police also released a photo of the person seen taking the vehicle:. Original Story:. EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police...
