Iran acknowledges more than 300 are dead from unrest from nationwide protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — An Iranian general on Monday acknowledged that more than 300 people have been killed in the unrest surrounding nationwide protests, giving the first official word on casualties in two months. That estimate is considerably lower than the toll reported by Human Rights Activists in...
U.S. soccer federation briefly alters Iran's flag to show solidarity with protesters
DOHA, Qatar — The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match on Tuesday. Iran's government reacted by accusing America of removing the name...
The U.S.-Iran World Cup matchup puts a spotlight on Iran's protest movement
Tuesday's World Cup match between Iran and the U.S. is going to be widely watched not only for its tournament implications. The game will also serve as a spotlight on the massive human rights protest movement that has swept across Iran this fall. Hundreds of thousands of Iranians have taken...
What's at stake as the U.S. faces Iran at the World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — One thing you hear over and over here at the Qatar World Cup is how football brings the world together. That motto is being put to perhaps its toughest test at Al Thumama stadium on Tuesday, where historic foes the United States and Iran play a crucial group stage match.
Extraordinary protests erupt across China over COVID rules and a deadly fire
Qemernisa Abdurahman had already survived both a government crackdown that split up her family and endured more than 100 days in lockdown, when the apartment she shared with her four youngest children in the city of Urumqi caught fire last Friday. The blaze took more than three hours to extinguish,...
For Afghans who fought against the Taliban, life is fraught under their rule
MAIDAN SHAHR, Afghanistan — When Mohammad Hashim enlisted in the Afghan National Army, he never imagined his career would land him in an apple orchard. Just a couple of years ago, the former army officer was in charge of setting up military checkpoints in Helmand Province, where some of the fiercest fighting between Taliban insurgents and Afghan forces took place. Now, he picks apples for a living.
Ukraine remembers a famine under Stalin, and points to parallels with Putin
KYIV, Ukraine — As bells rang out at a centuries-old monastery, Ukrainians stepped out into a cold, misty night to light candles in memory of the devastating famine of 1932-33. This annual commemoration was especially poignant this year, marking 90 years since the famine gripped Ukraine. Many here say Soviet dictator Josef Stalin was trying to destroy Ukraine then, and the current Kremlin leader, Russian President Vladimir Putin, is trying to do the same thing now.
China should end its anti-COVID lockdowns, the head of the IMF says
BERLIN — It is time for China to move away from massive lockdowns and toward a more targeted approach to COVID-19, the head of the International Monetary Fund said days after widespread protests broke out, a change that would ease the impact to a world economy already struggling with high inflation, an energy crisis and disrupted food supply.
China's lockdown protests and rising COVID leave Xi Jinping with '2 bad options'
When protests erupted in China over the weekend, a social media post forwarded countless times quoted a former Chinese leader saying, "the people should be allowed to speak and encouraged to care about state affairs." That leader was Xi Zhongxun, the late father of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Whether the...
A journalist's plea to the West: 'Pay attention to Ukraine and its fate'
Journalist Luke Harding saw firsthand the nature of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, while serving as Moscow Bureau Chief for The Guardian from 2007 until 2011. The Kremlin didn't like what he was writing, Harding says, and, consequently, his apartment was broken into, he was spied on, harassed and, finally, expelled from Russia.
Week in Ukraine: Power back on for many but more Russian strikes expected (Nov. 28)
As the week begins, here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week. Ukrainians are on edge after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned citizens of more Russian missile strikes to come, even as Ukraine races to restore heating and electricity after recent heavy attacks on infrastructure.
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes convicted of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 trial
Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers, has been found guilty of seditious conspiracy and other offenses in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. A federal jury in Washington, D.C., also convicted Rhodes of obstructing an official proceeding and tampering with documents. He was...
Ukraine welcomes arms offers, no word on Patriot missiles
BUCHAREST (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned Russia’s weeks-long assault on Ukraine’s power grid, saying as NATO scrambled Wednesday to scrape up replacement electrical gear that Russia had turned its war machine to strikes aiming to “turn off the heat…so that civilians suffer.” Blinken spoke at a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Bucharest, Romania devoted in part to coordinating aid to keep the lights — and furnaces — on in Ukraine, where Russian strikes have damaged an estimated third of that country’s electrical infrastructure. “Because President (Vladimir) Putin is failing to defeat Ukraine militarily, he is now prosecuting war against civilians,” Blinken said. “And he’s doing that by trying to destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, to turn off the light, to turn off the heat, to turn off the water so that civilians suffer. “What is very clear to me … is that support remains strong, resolute, determined” on the behalf of NATO foreign ministers to continue supporting Ukraine as Russia’s invasion moves toward a February anniversary, Blinken said.
An Israeli director sparks outrage in India over a film about Hindu persecution
MUMBAI, India — Scandal has engulfed one of India's most prestigious film festivals over a Bollywood box office hit, an Israeli director's take on it — and accusations of pro- and anti-Hindu bias that are shaking Indian-Israeli relations. It's all unfolded at the International Film Festival of India,...
Pop sensation Dua Lipa has been granted Albanian citizenship
Albania's president granted citizenship to pop star Dua Lipa on Sunday for promoting the country through her international fame. President Bajram Begaj said he was happy to recognize Lipa, the daughter of Albanian immigrants, for her musical talents and contribution to spreading international awareness of Albania. "Happy to give the...
Taliban: 10 killed in bombing of Afghan religious school
A Taliban official says that at least 10 students were killed when a bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan
NGO asks Spain to halt possible return of Nigerian stowaways
BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — A human rights organization asked the Spanish government on Wednesday to halt the potential return to Nigeria of three men found traveling on an oil tanker's rudder after an 11-day ocean voyage from Lagos, Nigeria to Las Palmas in the Canary Islands. The...
