Arizona basketball is ranked fourth in the newest AP Poll. The Wildcats are coming off a Maui Invitational that saw them defeat Cincinnati, San Diego State, and Creighton. "I learned that we're good," Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. "We're tough. We're gritty. I think there's going to be some great things for us to really double down on and some things to show our guys where we went the wrong way.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO