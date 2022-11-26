Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 1887 historic Queen Anne designed home built for sisters, Mollie and Josephine HughesCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Built in 1840, the historic Lewis Jones house in Independence, Missouri won't be tested by timeCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic Bingham-Waggoner Home and Estate from 1850 is open to the public and hosts events including weddingsCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
kshb.com
Shop unique jewelry at Made in KC
"Made in KC is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." At the Made in KC Marketplace they have the perfect gifts for the jewelry lovers on your shopping list. Stop in today to find the perfect gift this holiday season.
Big Balloon Build, an immersive holiday experience, pops up in Kansas City
Preparations are underway for the Big Balloon Build, an immersive holiday experience happening Dec. 2-4 in Kansas City.
inkansascity.com
This Weekend IN Kansas City: December 1-4
During this first December weekend, there are plenty of opportunities for holiday cheer. Here’s what to consider for your calendar. Crestwood Shops is pulling out all the holiday magic for a three-day shopping event filled with festivities. Each shop will have artisan gingerbread houses made by local pastry chefs that you can bid on, Santa will be on the block, there will be live performances throughout the weekend, and plenty of special treats.
visitoverlandpark.com
Best Kid-Friendly Holiday Attractions in OP
Spending the holidays in Overland Park can feel magical, especially when you have kids in-tow. So, pack your bags and bring the kids to Overland Park to make lasting holiday memories. Your little ones will be awed by the sparkling charm of Downtown Overland Park’s Christmas tree (have them drop off a letter to Santa and he’ll write you back!) Or on the south end of OP, bundle up the family with hot cocoa in-hand for Overland Park’s Arboretum & Botanical Garden’s Luminary Walk. There is no shortage of sweet memory-making options here in OP.
kansascitymag.com
The story behind an eye-catching building on the Paseo
Described by its designers as a “cloud wall,” the Zahner Headquarters at Ninth and Paseo in downtown Kansas City makes an impression. It’s impossible to not take a second look at the building’s undulating facade of metal ribs that stretches up toward the sky, and that’s exactly the point, says Ryan Sutton, spokesperson for the Zahner Company, an internationally renowned metal engineering and design firm that’s based in Kansas City.
The Best Place To Live In Kansas
From its low cost of living to its beautiful scenic views, there are plenty of things to love about Kansas. However, one city outranks the rest of the state.
kansascitymag.com
Review: Saltwell Farm Kitchen surprises in rural Douglas County
When the Covid lockdown closed the dining room of Lawrence mainstay Ramen Bowls, owner Shantel Grace found herself reconsidering the restaurant industry as a whole. Though she was still open for carryout, the pandemic disrupted her business and pushed her livelihood into question. “We always thought we were locally focused...
Kansas City’s Bier Station selling to new local owners
Bier Station, a popular craft beer bar and restaurant in Waldo, will soon have new ownership.
KMBC.com
Charlie Hustle handles a massive Black Friday in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Black Friday inside of Kansas City business Charlie Hustle can be a blur. You might even call it a hustle. The apparel store is eager to be busy though. Founder Chase McAnulty calls it the biggest day of the year for the local business. Charlie...
kansascitymag.com
Tecovas brings its understated Western wear to Leawood
Don’t mosey into the new Tecovas store in Leawood looking for jeans with rhinestones on the pockets. The Texas-based brand, founded by born-and-raised Texan Paul Hedrick, specializes in ostrich boots and plaid pearl button shirts but tends to take an understated approach. Hedrick founded the brand in late 2015...
The 1887 historic Queen Anne designed home built for sisters, Mollie and Josephine Hughes
Mollie and Josephine Hughes House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byChenry64052, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is something to appreciate in every historic home and some you like visually more than others. There's so much to like about this house.
kshb.com
Gary Lezak's final KSHB 41 Weather Blog: LRC plus a strong cold front approaches Kansas City
I would like to begin this blog by thanking all of the bloggers over the past 20 years. As I finish each of my blog entries by saying, "Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience," I mean it from deep down in my heart. I have made some really good friends through this blog, Bill Gollier, Mike Holm, Mower Mike Mason, Joe Kenig and many others. I mean, these have become really good friends and we met through this weather blog.
Beware of porch pirates on what could become ‘Taking Tuesday’
Police issued a warning about porch pirates on Cyber Monday. Tuesday is one of the biggest days you have to worry about thieves.
kcur.org
For Kansas City meteorologist Gary Lezak, a passion for weather began with a single cloud
When he was 5 years old and living in Los Angeles, Gary Lezak looked up and saw what he describes as "a really cool cloud" — and his passion for weather formed. That enthusiasm carried Lezak through high school. So, when it came time to choose a college, a thunderstorm during his campus visit to the University of Oklahoma was key in his decision to attend. There, he earned his degree in meteorology.
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hour
Kansas City, Mo. - If you are like the many workers who say that their pay isn't keeping up with inflation, it might be time for you to look for a new, better-paying job. In addition to being blessed with an unemployment rate under 3% and thousands of job openings, the Kansas City area is also home to many companies that pay over $25 an hour for a wide range of jobs.
Built in 1840, the historic Lewis Jones house in Independence, Missouri won't be tested by time
Lewis Jones House in Independence, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On April 21, 1994, the Lewis Jones House in Independence, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 104 W. Elizabeth Street and was built around 1840.
One dead at Kansas City liquor store overnight
The Kansas City Police Department have a person in custody believed to be involved with an overnight homicide at a liquor store Tuesday.
bluevalleypost.com
Rally House sports apparel retailer opens new Overland Park store
Hours of operation at this new store are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 1o a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday. Key quote: “It’s amazing to see another store unveiled in Overland Park,” District Manager Tammy Hamilton said in a statement. “The fans in this area are always eager to show team spirit and hometown appreciation, and Rally House Stanley Square is ready to supply the necessary gear for everyone to do just that!”
KCI Airport ready to hire dozens of employees
Kansas City International Airport is holding a hiring fair Dec. 8, in hopes of filling dozens of open positions.
KMBC.com
The first mini home for KCK's Eden Village has arrived
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Eden Village in Kansas City, Kansas, is nearly a reality. The community will feature mini homes similar to those at the Veterans Community Project on the Missouri side. "We get to see them finally get a place to stay," said Terry Claudell, president of Eden...
