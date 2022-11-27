ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

19 TV Couple Moments You Didn't Realize Were Improvised By The Actors

By Kelly Martinez
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DGISB_0jOX6JyD00

1. First, on Stranger Things , that second kiss between Joyce and Hopper in the episode "The Piggyback" (Season 4, Episode 9) wasn't scripted .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KYum6_0jOX6JyD00
Netflix

2. On Friends , Ross's infamous "I take thee, Rachel" bit at the altar wasn't in the original script. David Schwimmer (who played Ross) accidentally messed up his lines, and it gave the writers inspiration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=336hd6_0jOX6JyD00

Co-executive producer Greg Malins explained on an episode of The Story Behind : "It kind of ended up being David Schwimmer's thing. His line was to come in and say, 'Emily, the cab is downstairs waiting.' Something like that. And he walked in and said, 'Rachel, the cab's downstairs — ah shit, okay, sorry. Let me take it again.' ... And I remember, I was standing next to [series co-creator] David Crane, [and] I said, 'That's it!'"

NBC

3. On The O.C. , Ben McKenzie (who played Ryan) improvised the moment in the pilot where Ryan lights Marissa's cigarette using his own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NVbFa_0jOX6JyD00

"So, the cigarette moment. That was improvised by Ben, and kinda took Mischa [Barton, who played Marissa] by surprise," Creator Josh Schwartz revealed in the pilot commentary. "And she seemed to be really charmed by it. I love that moment."

Fox

4. On New Girl , a lot of that argument between Nick and Jess in the episode "Fluffer" (Season 2, Episode 3) was reportedly improvised.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NcmTT_0jOX6JyD00
Fox

5. On Glee , Chris Colfer (who played Kurt) and Darren Criss (who played Blaine) ad-libbed the majority of the dialogue in that scene where they're trapped in the elevator together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EDt7q_0jOX6JyD00
Fox

6. On The Office , John Krasinski (who played Jim) added in the line, "Don't do that...come on, I don't wanna do that," in response to Pam saying how much Jim's friendship has meant to her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X83rh_0jOX6JyD00
NBC

7. On Dawson's Creek , Dawson famously sobs when Joey rejects him for Pacey. The crying was actually not in the script, but was instead an addition by James Van Der Beek (who played Dawson) himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nHHOU_0jOX6JyD00
The WB

8. On Ginny & Georgia , Sara Waisglass (who plays Max) and Humberly González (who plays Sophie) improvised that entire "Did you make a sex playlist?" bit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CL25n_0jOX6JyD00
Netflix

9. In the Season 2 finale of Gossip Girl , Leighton Meester ad-libbed Blair asking Chuck to say "I love you" twice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LCpIx_0jOX6JyD00
The CW

10. On How I Met Your Mother , Ted and Robin both have tears in their eyes when he tells her to go after Barney in the episode "The Final Page" (Season 8, Episode 12). The crying was reportedly not in the script , but a personal touch added by Josh Radnor (Ted) and Cobie Smulders (Robin) themselves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Sy7z_0jOX6JyD00
CBS

11. On High School Musical: The Musical: The Series , Joshua Bassett (who plays Ricky) ad-libbed that whole monologue where he tells Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) how he's loved her since the seventh grade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04iw87_0jOX6JyD00

"I remember there was a monologue Ricky had to say to Nini about different memories that they had shared together, and [creator] Tim [Federle] told Josh, 'Just improvise it,'" Rodrigo revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight . "And he just improvised the most beautiful monologue. And he didn't tell me that he was going to improvise it, and so they got my reaction to him improvising this beautiful monologue on-camera."

Disney

12. On Teen Wolf , Crystal Reed (who played Allison) improvised Allison telling Scott (Tyler Posey) she loves him while she's dying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e2HB1_0jOX6JyD00

"As she was dying and she had her last breath, I was saying my lines, and I kept saying, 'I love you. I love you. I love you. I love you.' And I remember one of the producers came over and said, 'Please don’t say that because she loves Isaac,'" Reed revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I do feel like Allison still loves Scott. And I think in that moment, she said she loves him because that’s still there. So, it was hard for me to hold back those feelings because as an actor, I feel like that’s still there...but it was interesting for me as an actor because I so strongly felt the urge to say it to him even though she wasn’t supposed to."

MTV

13. On Our Flag Means Death , Taika Waititi (who plays Blackbeard) threw in that little toe touch between him and Stede (Rhys Darby).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=427j5o_0jOX6JyD00

"That was just Taika [Waititi] deciding he should do that," Darby revealed in an interview with Collider. "Because we were staring at each other. Yeah, it was just a little sweet moment."

HBO

14. On Euphoria , a lot of that infamous argument between Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate (Jacob Elordi) in "You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can" (Season 2, Episode 4) was added by the actors themselves. For example, Cassie's "I am crazier! " line was not in the original script.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RBnUK_0jOX6JyD00

"Jacob and I did the scene as it was written, and we were like, ‘There is so much more here that we could do that’s pent up. Let us build it,'" Sweeney revealed in an interview with the Cut.

HBO

15. On One Tree Hill , James Lafferty reportedly improvised the moment where Nathan grabs Haley's hand and pulls her in after they find out that their baby is going to be okay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28fwWp_0jOX6JyD00

Bethany Joy Lenz, who played Haley, also admitted that she didn't always stick to the script. "I was probably the bane of the [the writers'] existence for years," she said in an interview with CraveYouTV.

The WB

16. Also on One Tree Hill , the moment where Brooke (Sophia Bush) tells Julian (Austin Nichols) she's pregnant and they fall down laughing and crying wasn't entirely scripted. Bush revealed in an episode of the Drama Queens podcast that they were actually just super overcome with emotion while filming the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zFMro_0jOX6JyD00
The CW

17. On Veronica Mars , Jason Dohring (who played Logan) threw in the line where he jokingly asks Veronica's dad, "Five more minutes?" while he and Veronica are making out in the car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22PMCL_0jOX6JyD00

Dohring explained in an interview with Thrillist: "I was in the car making out with Veronica in the backseat, and she's like, 'My dad's watching,' you know what I mean? And I'm like, 'Oh, then he'll be proud of us,' or something like that. But then, I say, 'Five more minutes.' The line was scripted to be said to her, like, 'I want five more minutes with you.' But because the dad was watching, I played it to the dad, like, 'Can I have more more minutes with her, please?' So, that was my idea, as he's looking with the binoculars, possibly as a joke."

UPN

18. On Degrassi: Next Class , Amanda Arcuri (who played Lola) actually forgot her lines while filming that first hallway scene with Eric Osborne (Miles).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Yvmu_0jOX6JyD00

"That scene when Miles rips down the poster. ... I was just so intimidated by [Eric]. He's so amazing," Arcuri revealed in an interview . "When we were doing that scene, I forgot my lines. I looked up at him and was like, 'Whaaat?'"

Netflix

19. And finally, not exactly a couple scene, but it was too good not to include: On Riverdale , Casey Cott 100% improvised Kevin kissing Archie (KJ Apa).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09bPsM_0jOX6JyD00
The CW

Which one of these surprised you the most? Tell us in the comments!

Watch Once Upon A Time In Londongrad from BuzzFeed Studios, a new true crime docuseries based on the explosive BuzzFeed News investigation, now streaming on Peacock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49E5aA_0jOX6JyD00
Peacock & BuzzFeed

Comments / 0

Related
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy