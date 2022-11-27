19 TV Couple Moments You Didn't Realize Were Improvised By The Actors

Related
Netflix Just Dropped The Trailer For "That '90s" Show": Here's Everything We Know About The "That '70s Show" Reboot So Far
Red and Kitty Forman are BACK, baby!
It Pains Me To Even Say This, But Yes People, Christina Ricci Played Wednesday Addams Back In The Day
A lesson in Pop Culture History 101.
Here's What "Disenchanted" Cast Looked Like Before Starring In The Film
It's like no time has passed at all.
11 Movies That Had Such Bad Endings That They Ruined The Entire Movie For People
Nothing will take you out of a perfectly good movie quicker than an ending that doesn't land.
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Kate Hudson Said What It's Like Coparenting With Three Different Dads
"The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit."
People Are Sharing Their Weird Bedside Tables After Elon Musk Shared A Bizarre Picture Of His Own
It's the caffeine-free Diet Coke for me.
Al Roker’s Wife Had To Break Into Their Tesla As The Today Show Weatherman Was Rushed Back To The Hospital
As Al Roker was rushed back to the hospital, his wife tried to break into their Tesla.
Will Smith Stepped Out For The "Emancipation" Red Carpet After Saying He "Loses Sleep" Over The Movie Possibly Being Affected By The Oscars Slap
Will Smith hasn't stepped out for an event since the Oscars in March.
Gwendoline Christie Just Admitted That Her "Wednesday" Character, Larissa Weems, Was The First Time She Felt "Beautiful On Screen," And It Kind Of Broke My Heart
"It was an opportunity to create that and to inhabit that sort of impenetrable, imperious character with that classic idea of femininity."
17 Actors Whose Performances Completely Saved What Otherwise Would've Been "Meh" Movies
"It's ridiculous and pretty dumb when you think about it, but the cast makes it so much fun you don’t care."
What TV Actor Was So Good, It's Clear They Were Simply Born To Play The Role?
Jenna Ortega was absolutely destined to play Wednesday Addams.
Tell Us What Happened To The Loners And Outcasts Of Your School
Just because they didn't make a splash back then doesn't mean they're not making waves now.
What Were The Most Heartbreaking TV Moments Of 2022?
I need a whole box of tissues just to talk about some of the Marc and Steven moments from Moon Knight.
Here's How Jenna Ortega And The "Wednesday" Team Pulled Off That Iconic Dance Scene
Wednesday's dance in Wednesday has already sparked so many fan reactions, and it's a moment Jenna Ortega created herself.
Gay People Who Came Out After Being In Heterosexual Marriages, What Is Your Story?
Share your experience.
This Post Is For Anyone Who Is Absolutely In Their Feelings Over Wednesday And Enid From "Wednesday"
I just really need to talk about Emma Myers and Jenna Ortega's amazing chemistry in Wednesday.
65 Viral Tweets From 2022 That Made Me Go, "Wait, Did All This Really Happen This Year?"
These tweets belong in a time capsule for 2022.
23 Outfits From "Wednesday" On Netflix That Get Two Snaps From Thing
The coat budget on this show must be astronomical.
