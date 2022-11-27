19 TV Couple Moments You Didn't Realize Were Improvised By The Actors

"As she was dying and she had her last breath, I was saying my lines, and I kept saying, 'I love you. I love you. I love you. I love you.' And I remember one of the producers came over and said, 'Please don’t say that because she loves Isaac,'" Reed revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I do feel like Allison still loves Scott. And I think in that moment, she said she loves him because that’s still there. So, it was hard for me to hold back those feelings because as an actor, I feel like that’s still there...but it was interesting for me as an actor because I so strongly felt the urge to say it to him even though she wasn’t supposed to."