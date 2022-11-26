Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Details On Big E New WWE Role
New details have emerged regarding the status of injured WWE star Big E, including a new role he has undertaken in recent weeks. Big E has not appeared on WWE television since the March 11 edition of WWE SmackDown, where a botched overhead belly-to-belly suplex delivered by the Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland saw the New Day member break his neck.
wrestletalk.com
Bob Orton Jr Provides Update On Randy Orton’s Recovery
Randy Orton has been out of action since May 20, 2022. On that episode of SmackDown, Orton and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to the Usos in a Championship Unification match. Orton was written off TV following the match, and his injury has kept him off WWE...
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE’s Planned Date For Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns
The date that WWE is planning to hold the inevitable match between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns has reportedly been revealed. At last night’s (November 26) Survivor Series WarGames, Zayn seemingly pledged his allegiance to Reigns and the Bloodline, betraying Kevin Owens and allowing Jey Uso to score the win.
wrestletalk.com
Kevin Owens/Roman Reigns Backstage Incident, AEW Star Undergoes Surgery, Big E New WWE Role – News Bulletin – November 29, 2022
More details on the backstage incident involving Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns, an AEW star has undergone surgery, Big E’s new WWE role, and more. It is the day after Monday Night Raw, a show packed with the fallout from Survivor Series WarGames. Get up to speed with all the latest news with our bulletin on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Praises Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat After Return Match
An AEW star has high praise for the return match of Ricky Steamboat at WrestleCade, after Steamboat had been away from in-ring action for over a decade. After participating in the match featuring the return of WWE Hall of Famer, Ricky ‘the Dragon’ Steamboat, an AEW star has shared glowing praise.
wrestletalk.com
Top NJPW Star Explains Why Co-Promotional Event With STARDOM Should Happen ‘Every Once In A While’
A top NJPW star has explained why the co-promotional event with STARDOM should happen “every once in a while.”. On November 20, New Japan Pro Wrestling and STARDOM held their first co-promotional show entitled, “Historic X-Over”. The event was headlined by KAIRI defeating Mayu Iwatani to become...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Returns As Producer At Survivor Series WarGames
A former WWE star has returned to work as a producer at last night’s Survivor Series WarGames event. Former WWE Tag Team Champion Brian Kendrick worked as a backstage producer from 2020 to 2022 before being granted his release in February. Kendrick worked primarily for NXT and 205 Live...
wrestletalk.com
Paul Heyman Discusses Sami Zayn’s Importance To The Bloodline
Paul Heyman has discussed Sami Zayn’s importance to the Bloodline. At WWE Survivor Series 2022, Sami Zayn reinforced his allegiance to the Bloodline by betraying Kevin Owens and setting up Jey Uso to win the Men’s WarGames match against Team Brawling Brutes. At the WWE Survivor Series press...
wrestletalk.com
Another WWE Hall Of Famer Announced For WWE NXT November 29
WWE has now added another WWE Hall of Famer to the lineup for the November 29 edition of NXT on the USA Network. As previously announced, on the upcoming episode, Shawn Michaels will announce competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches will take place at NXT Deadline on December 10.
wrestletalk.com
Report: Roman Reigns ‘Very Heated’ Following Survivor Series Spot
UPDATE: There has been an update regarding the relationship between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens after Survivor Series WarGames. You can read more about that by clicking here. WWE officially brought WarGames to the main roster on Saturday night, with two of the titular matches at Survivor Series WarGames. The...
wrestletalk.com
Report: Unique Stipulation Match Pitched For WWE Royal Rumble
With Survivor Series now in the rear view mirror, it’s weird to think that WWE’s next premium live event is the Royal Rumble. Since the change in WWE regime, WWE has begun more long-term booking, including hiring a new director of long-term creative. As such, WrestlingNews.co is reporting...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Stars Honor Late TV Star Jason David Frank
A pair of WWE stars paid tribute to a recently departed television star who was beloved worldwide. Find out who they honored. Tonight (November 27) at a WWE house show in Portland, Maine two top starts paid tribute to Jason David Frank. The star best known to most from his...
wrestletalk.com
Latest On Plans For Next WWE Draft
Here is the latest on WWE plans for the next draft, following the November 26 Survivor Series 2022 premium live event. Saturday’s show marked a change for Survivor Series, with Triple H swapping out the traditional 5-on-5 tag-team matches and ‘brand supremacy’ presentation in favour of storyline-centric WarGames matches.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Reveals Pairing They’d Like To Work With
A WWE star has revealed the pairing they would like to work with. Despite being in-active in the ring, Titus O’Neil remains a loyal member of the WWE family as an ambassador. O’Neil’s absence from the squared circle over the past two years has been largely due to recurring knee injuries.
wrestletalk.com
Several WWE Stars Pulled From Indie Event
Several WWE stars were pulled from an independent event this weekend. This past weekend marked the 2022 edition of the Wrestlecade convention with various wrestlers and legends appeared as well as live events took place. Fightful Select (subscription required) reported that WWE stars Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux...
wrestletalk.com
Top Star Suffers Injury In WWE Survivor Series WarGames Main Event?
Bloodline member Jey Uso possibly suffered a broken hand during his WarGames bout at Survivor Series 2022. In the main event of the show, Jey teamed with Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn to defeat the team of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens in a WarGames bout.
wrestletalk.com
Roman Reigns WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Plans Reportedly Revealed
A spoiler has reportedly emerged on plans for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the 2023 Royal Rumble event. Following Survivor Series, the next premium live event on the WWE calendar is Royal Rumble, which is slated for January 28, 2023. Royal Rumble 2023 has already drawn a huge...
wrestletalk.com
NXT Stars Make Main Roster Debuts At WWE Raw
At tonight’s WWE Raw taping, two more NXT stars made their main roster debuts after a series of graduations from NXT. Tonight’s taping of WWE Raw included Main Event, which saw the main roster debut of two more NXT stars. In a match against Dana Brooke, Zoey Stark...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Has A Couple Of Acting Opportunities Lined Up
WWE ambassador and 2020 Warrior Award recipient Titus O’Neil has discussed his aspirations for his acting career. On the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, O’Neil noted that he has a ‘couple of opportunities’ available to him, during his wrestling hiatus. Pointing out that his friends...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Reveals They’ve Undergone Surgery
Find out more details on an AEW star revealing that they’ve undergone surgery during their continued absence from the company. Andrade el Idolo has taken to Twitter today to reveal that he has undergone surgery after previous speculation regarding his health. Andrade el Idolo wrote:. “My first surgery I...
Comments / 0