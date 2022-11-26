Read full article on original website
Bob Orton Jr Provides Update On Randy Orton’s Recovery
Randy Orton has been out of action since May 20, 2022. On that episode of SmackDown, Orton and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to the Usos in a Championship Unification match. Orton was written off TV following the match, and his injury has kept him off WWE...
Report: WWE’s Planned Date For Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns
The date that WWE is planning to hold the inevitable match between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns has reportedly been revealed. At last night’s (November 26) Survivor Series WarGames, Zayn seemingly pledged his allegiance to Reigns and the Bloodline, betraying Kevin Owens and allowing Jey Uso to score the win.
Kevin Owens/Roman Reigns Backstage Incident, AEW Star Undergoes Surgery, Big E New WWE Role – News Bulletin – November 29, 2022
More details on the backstage incident involving Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns, an AEW star has undergone surgery, Big E’s new WWE role, and more. It is the day after Monday Night Raw, a show packed with the fallout from Survivor Series WarGames. Get up to speed with all the latest news with our bulletin on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
AEW Star Confirms CM Punk ‘No Longer In The Company’?
It appears an AEW star may have confirmed that CM Punk is “no longer in the company” following uncertainty about his status. During his appearance on Renee Paquette’s podcast ‘The Sessions‘, Stokely Hathaway, the manager of AEW faction The Firm, said:. “Everything that was supposed...
Roman Reigns WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Plans Reportedly Revealed
A spoiler has reportedly emerged on plans for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the 2023 Royal Rumble event. Following Survivor Series, the next premium live event on the WWE calendar is Royal Rumble, which is slated for January 28, 2023. Royal Rumble 2023 has already drawn a huge...
Details On Big E New WWE Role
New details have emerged regarding the status of injured WWE star Big E, including a new role he has undertaken in recent weeks. Big E has not appeared on WWE television since the March 11 edition of WWE SmackDown, where a botched overhead belly-to-belly suplex delivered by the Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland saw the New Day member break his neck.
AEW Star Wishes CM Punk & The Elite Situation ‘Didn’t Happen’
An AEW star wishes CM Punk and The Elite situation didn’t happen. At AEW All Out, CM Punk went on a verbal tirade on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks during the post media scrum. Following his comments, Punk reportedly got into a backstage brawl...
William Regal AEW Contract Update Amid WWE Return Rumors
UPDATE: A correction on William Regal’s AEW contract status has emerged – read more at this link. An update on William Regal’s current AEW contract, following speculation that the wrestling veteran is preparing to return to WWE. William Regal was let go by WWE in January, after...
Former WWE Star Returns As Producer At Survivor Series WarGames
A former WWE star has returned to work as a producer at last night’s Survivor Series WarGames event. Former WWE Tag Team Champion Brian Kendrick worked as a backstage producer from 2020 to 2022 before being granted his release in February. Kendrick worked primarily for NXT and 205 Live...
Paul Heyman Discusses Sami Zayn’s Importance To The Bloodline
Paul Heyman has discussed Sami Zayn’s importance to the Bloodline. At WWE Survivor Series 2022, Sami Zayn reinforced his allegiance to the Bloodline by betraying Kevin Owens and setting up Jey Uso to win the Men’s WarGames match against Team Brawling Brutes. At the WWE Survivor Series press...
AEW Star Reveals They’ve Undergone Surgery
Find out more details on an AEW star revealing that they’ve undergone surgery during their continued absence from the company. Andrade el Idolo has taken to Twitter today to reveal that he has undergone surgery after previous speculation regarding his health. Andrade el Idolo wrote:. “My first surgery I...
Several WWE Stars Pulled From Indie Event
Several WWE stars were pulled from an independent event this weekend. This past weekend marked the 2022 edition of the Wrestlecade convention with various wrestlers and legends appeared as well as live events took place. Fightful Select (subscription required) reported that WWE stars Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux...
Another WWE Hall Of Famer Announced For WWE NXT November 29
WWE has now added another WWE Hall of Famer to the lineup for the November 29 edition of NXT on the USA Network. As previously announced, on the upcoming episode, Shawn Michaels will announce competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches will take place at NXT Deadline on December 10.
AEW Champion Says Huge Defences Will ‘Have To Happen’
Anthony Bowens of the Acclaimed has said that he and Max Caster will have to face some top AEW tag teams at some point in the future. The Acclaimed defeated Swerve In Our Glory to claim the AEW World Tag Team Championship during AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in September. Now...
Top WWE Star Had To Put YouTube Series On Hiatus Due To Third Party Edict
A top WWE star has revealed they had to put their YouTube series on hiatus due to WWE’s third party edict. In October, Sheamus uploaded a new edition of Celtic Warrior Workouts for the first time since December 2020. The series has been on hiatus since then, but it...
WWE Star Reveals Pairing They’d Like To Work With
A WWE star has revealed the pairing they would like to work with. Despite being in-active in the ring, Titus O’Neil remains a loyal member of the WWE family as an ambassador. O’Neil’s absence from the squared circle over the past two years has been largely due to recurring knee injuries.
AEW Star ‘Didn’t Even Bother’ Wearing Ring Gear For Recent Match
An AEW star forwent their regular ring gear following their recent heel turn. Over the past few weeks, fans of AEW Dark and Elevation have seen a slow burn metamorphosis for Athena. On the November 18 edition of AEW Rampage, the slow burn heel turn was completed when “The Fallen...
WWE Star Continues Heel Turn Tease
On tonight’s WWE NXT (November 29) a popular star continued to tease their new heelish and bitter attitude. In the kick off match on tonight’s WWE NXT, Indi Hartwell took on Roxanne Perez as their animosity made its way from social media snaps to in-ring action. After the...
WWE Star Has A Couple Of Acting Opportunities Lined Up
WWE ambassador and 2020 Warrior Award recipient Titus O’Neil has discussed his aspirations for his acting career. On the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, O’Neil noted that he has a ‘couple of opportunities’ available to him, during his wrestling hiatus. Pointing out that his friends...
Brian Kendrick Wants To Help Younger Talent Learn From His Mistakes
Brian Kendrick has referenced his past actions, noting that he wants to help others avoid making the same mistakes he made. Following Kendrick’s WWE departure on February 1, the star was announced for a match against Jon Moxley on the next night’s edition of Dynamite. This bout was...
