Details On Big E New WWE Role
New details have emerged regarding the status of injured WWE star Big E, including a new role he has undertaken in recent weeks. Big E has not appeared on WWE television since the March 11 edition of WWE SmackDown, where a botched overhead belly-to-belly suplex delivered by the Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland saw the New Day member break his neck.
Bob Orton Jr Provides Update On Randy Orton’s Recovery
Randy Orton has been out of action since May 20, 2022. On that episode of SmackDown, Orton and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to the Usos in a Championship Unification match. Orton was written off TV following the match, and his injury has kept him off WWE...
Report: WWE’s Planned Date For Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns
The date that WWE is planning to hold the inevitable match between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns has reportedly been revealed. At last night’s (November 26) Survivor Series WarGames, Zayn seemingly pledged his allegiance to Reigns and the Bloodline, betraying Kevin Owens and allowing Jey Uso to score the win.
AEW Star Praises Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat After Return Match
An AEW star has high praise for the return match of Ricky Steamboat at WrestleCade, after Steamboat had been away from in-ring action for over a decade. After participating in the match featuring the return of WWE Hall of Famer, Ricky ‘the Dragon’ Steamboat, an AEW star has shared glowing praise.
WWE To Hold More Post-Event Press Conferences
WWE plans to host more press conferences after their premium live events, due to the success of the ones it has held so far. Though usually post-event press conferences are usually the domain of more sports-based promotions such as AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling, WWE has adopted the trend in recent months with the ascension of Triple H to the Head of WWE Creative.
Kevin Owens/Roman Reigns Backstage Incident, AEW Star Undergoes Surgery, Big E New WWE Role – News Bulletin – November 29, 2022
More details on the backstage incident involving Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns, an AEW star has undergone surgery, Big E’s new WWE role, and more. It is the day after Monday Night Raw, a show packed with the fallout from Survivor Series WarGames. Get up to speed with all the latest news with our bulletin on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
Former WWE Star Returns As Producer At Survivor Series WarGames
A former WWE star has returned to work as a producer at last night’s Survivor Series WarGames event. Former WWE Tag Team Champion Brian Kendrick worked as a backstage producer from 2020 to 2022 before being granted his release in February. Kendrick worked primarily for NXT and 205 Live...
Report: Roman Reigns ‘Very Heated’ Following Survivor Series Spot
UPDATE: There has been an update regarding the relationship between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens after Survivor Series WarGames. You can read more about that by clicking here. WWE officially brought WarGames to the main roster on Saturday night, with two of the titular matches at Survivor Series WarGames. The...
Bray Wyatt Tease On WWE Raw
On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw, there was another surprise appearance by Bray Wyatt, well sort of. Find out all the details!. In a backstage interview segment with Cathy Kelly, Asuka, Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss commented on their status after the WarGames match. While Bianca Belair began talking,...
Roman Reigns WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Plans Reportedly Revealed
A spoiler has reportedly emerged on plans for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the 2023 Royal Rumble event. Following Survivor Series, the next premium live event on the WWE calendar is Royal Rumble, which is slated for January 28, 2023. Royal Rumble 2023 has already drawn a huge...
Another WWE Hall Of Famer Announced For WWE NXT November 29
WWE has now added another WWE Hall of Famer to the lineup for the November 29 edition of NXT on the USA Network. As previously announced, on the upcoming episode, Shawn Michaels will announce competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches will take place at NXT Deadline on December 10.
AEW Star Comments On Criticism Of The Company Having A Bloated Roster
An AEW star has commented on the criticism of the company having a bloated roster. One of the most common complaints of All Elite Wrestling from fans is that the roster is too bloated. This has led to some wrestlers often going weeks without being seen on television. Appearing on...
Huge WWE Plans Changed Due To Heated Backstage Incident?
UPDATE: There has been an update regarding the relationship between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens after Survivor Series WarGames. You can read more about that by clicking here. Huge WWE plans may have changed due to the backstage incident following last Saturday’s (November 26) Survivor Series event. Undisputed WWE...
Several WWE Stars Pulled From Indie Event
Several WWE stars were pulled from an independent event this weekend. This past weekend marked the 2022 edition of the Wrestlecade convention with various wrestlers and legends appeared as well as live events took place. Fightful Select (subscription required) reported that WWE stars Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux...
Report: Unique Stipulation Match Pitched For WWE Royal Rumble
With Survivor Series now in the rear view mirror, it’s weird to think that WWE’s next premium live event is the Royal Rumble. Since the change in WWE regime, WWE has begun more long-term booking, including hiring a new director of long-term creative. As such, WrestlingNews.co is reporting...
Former WWE Star Returning To The Ring
A former WWE star is returning to the ring. The WWE locker room has seen major changes over the past few years with the vast majority of roster members working their way through NXT before making to the main roster. Before NXT was known for having some of the top...
Bayley Recruits Recent Celebrity WWE Signee to Damage CTRL?
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon has shared praise for an up and coming WWE star on her social media accounts after Survivor Series WarGames. Taking time to share a snap with recent signee Gabi Butler, McMahon wrote:. “It great was to chat with @WWE’s newest signee, @GabiButlerCheer, before #SurvivorSeries #WarGames. I...
Paul Heyman Discusses Sami Zayn’s Importance To The Bloodline
Paul Heyman has discussed Sami Zayn’s importance to the Bloodline. At WWE Survivor Series 2022, Sami Zayn reinforced his allegiance to the Bloodline by betraying Kevin Owens and setting up Jey Uso to win the Men’s WarGames match against Team Brawling Brutes. At the WWE Survivor Series press...
Another Big Sign Released Star Returning To WWE
A new report has revealed another big sign that a released star is returning to WWE. As previously mentioned, there have been various reports and rumors that indicated WWE had interest in bringing back Chelsea Green. Fightful Select (subscription required) provided an update on Green, noting that the former IMPACT...
WWE Star Has A Couple Of Acting Opportunities Lined Up
WWE ambassador and 2020 Warrior Award recipient Titus O’Neil has discussed his aspirations for his acting career. On the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, O’Neil noted that he has a ‘couple of opportunities’ available to him, during his wrestling hiatus. Pointing out that his friends...
