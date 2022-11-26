Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Bob Orton Jr Provides Update On Randy Orton’s Recovery
Randy Orton has been out of action since May 20, 2022. On that episode of SmackDown, Orton and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to the Usos in a Championship Unification match. Orton was written off TV following the match, and his injury has kept him off WWE...
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE’s Planned Date For Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns
The date that WWE is planning to hold the inevitable match between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns has reportedly been revealed. At last night’s (November 26) Survivor Series WarGames, Zayn seemingly pledged his allegiance to Reigns and the Bloodline, betraying Kevin Owens and allowing Jey Uso to score the win.
wrestletalk.com
Kevin Owens/Roman Reigns Backstage Incident, AEW Star Undergoes Surgery, Big E New WWE Role – News Bulletin – November 29, 2022
More details on the backstage incident involving Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns, an AEW star has undergone surgery, Big E’s new WWE role, and more. It is the day after Monday Night Raw, a show packed with the fallout from Survivor Series WarGames. Get up to speed with all the latest news with our bulletin on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
wrestletalk.com
Paul Heyman Discusses Sami Zayn’s Importance To The Bloodline
Paul Heyman has discussed Sami Zayn’s importance to the Bloodline. At WWE Survivor Series 2022, Sami Zayn reinforced his allegiance to the Bloodline by betraying Kevin Owens and setting up Jey Uso to win the Men’s WarGames match against Team Brawling Brutes. At the WWE Survivor Series press...
wrestletalk.com
Report: Roman Reigns ‘Very Heated’ Following Survivor Series Spot
UPDATE: There has been an update regarding the relationship between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens after Survivor Series WarGames. You can read more about that by clicking here. WWE officially brought WarGames to the main roster on Saturday night, with two of the titular matches at Survivor Series WarGames. The...
wrestletalk.com
Details On Big E New WWE Role
New details have emerged regarding the status of injured WWE star Big E, including a new role he has undertaken in recent weeks. Big E has not appeared on WWE television since the March 11 edition of WWE SmackDown, where a botched overhead belly-to-belly suplex delivered by the Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland saw the New Day member break his neck.
wrestletalk.com
Bayley Recruits Recent Celebrity WWE Signee to Damage CTRL?
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon has shared praise for an up and coming WWE star on her social media accounts after Survivor Series WarGames. Taking time to share a snap with recent signee Gabi Butler, McMahon wrote:. “It great was to chat with @WWE’s newest signee, @GabiButlerCheer, before #SurvivorSeries #WarGames. I...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Returns As Producer At Survivor Series WarGames
A former WWE star has returned to work as a producer at last night’s Survivor Series WarGames event. Former WWE Tag Team Champion Brian Kendrick worked as a backstage producer from 2020 to 2022 before being granted his release in February. Kendrick worked primarily for NXT and 205 Live...
wrestletalk.com
Real Reason Why Roman Reigns Didn’t Have Red Gear For Survivor Series WarGames
WWE gear designer Sarath Ton has revealed the real reason why Roman Reigns didn’t wear red like the rest of the Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames. At the November 26 premium live event, Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn defeated the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens in the WarGames main event.
wrestletalk.com
WWE To Hold More Post-Event Press Conferences
WWE plans to host more press conferences after their premium live events, due to the success of the ones it has held so far. Though usually post-event press conferences are usually the domain of more sports-based promotions such as AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling, WWE has adopted the trend in recent months with the ascension of Triple H to the Head of WWE Creative.
wrestletalk.com
Backstage Incident Causes Major WWE Star To Miss Planned Appearance
UPDATE: There has been an update regarding the relationship between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens after Survivor Series WarGames. You can read more about that by clicking here. WWE held a post-show press conference after the Survivor Series WarGames event last Saturday. The conference saw appearances from Becky Lynch, Bianca...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Reveals Pairing They’d Like To Work With
A WWE star has revealed the pairing they would like to work with. Despite being in-active in the ring, Titus O’Neil remains a loyal member of the WWE family as an ambassador. O’Neil’s absence from the squared circle over the past two years has been largely due to recurring knee injuries.
wrestletalk.com
Major Star To Kick Off ‘Commercial Free’ First Hour Of WWE Raw
WWE has made two big announcements regarding tonight’s (November 28) episode of Monday Night Raw. The show will be the first show following Survivor Series WarGames on Saurday night, and kick off the road to the Royal Rumble. Well, WWE has now announced that the first hour of tonight’s...
wrestletalk.com
Report: Unique Stipulation Match Pitched For WWE Royal Rumble
With Survivor Series now in the rear view mirror, it’s weird to think that WWE’s next premium live event is the Royal Rumble. Since the change in WWE regime, WWE has begun more long-term booking, including hiring a new director of long-term creative. As such, WrestlingNews.co is reporting...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Believes Main Roster Locker Room Feels Like NXT
WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has opened up about the WWE locker room, comparing it to that of NXT. Belair joined NXT in 2016, before moving to the company’s main roster in 2020. In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Graham Matthews, Belair Belair spoke about the backstage...
wrestletalk.com
Another Big Sign Released Star Returning To WWE
A new report has revealed another big sign that a released star is returning to WWE. As previously mentioned, there have been various reports and rumors that indicated WWE had interest in bringing back Chelsea Green. Fightful Select (subscription required) provided an update on Green, noting that the former IMPACT...
wrestletalk.com
Next Challengers For The Usos Undisputed Tag Team Championships Revealed
On tonight’s WWE Raw, a backstage segment set up the next challengers for The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) Undisputed Tag Team Championships. In a backstage segment, the Bloodline interrupted Elias and Matt Riddle chatting. After Elias issued a challenge, The Usos noted that the duo could step up...
wrestletalk.com
Bray Wyatt Tease On WWE Raw
On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw, there was another surprise appearance by Bray Wyatt, well sort of. Find out all the details!. In a backstage interview segment with Cathy Kelly, Asuka, Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss commented on their status after the WarGames match. While Bianca Belair began talking,...
wrestletalk.com
NXT Stars Make Main Roster Debuts At WWE Raw
At tonight’s WWE Raw taping, two more NXT stars made their main roster debuts after a series of graduations from NXT. Tonight’s taping of WWE Raw included Main Event, which saw the main roster debut of two more NXT stars. In a match against Dana Brooke, Zoey Stark...
wrestletalk.com
Several WWE Stars Pulled From Indie Event
Several WWE stars were pulled from an independent event this weekend. This past weekend marked the 2022 edition of the Wrestlecade convention with various wrestlers and legends appeared as well as live events took place. Fightful Select (subscription required) reported that WWE stars Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux...
Comments / 0