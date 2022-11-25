Rural urban differences in self-rated health among older adults: examining the role of marital status and living arrangements

Read full article on original website
Related
BioMed Central
Factors associated with health facility delivery among reproductive age women in Nepal: an analysis of Nepal multiple indicator cluster survey 2019
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1419 (2022) Cite this article. Despite existing efforts to improve maternal health in Nepal, delivery in a health facility with skilled providers is still a major health concern in Nepal. This study aimed to examine the factors associated with delivery in a health facility with skilled providers among women aged 15–49 years in Nepal.
BioMed Central
Association between percentage of smokers and prevalence of smoking attributable morbidity in Indonesia: one decade after implementation of smoke-free area regulation
Santi Martini ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-2424-17761, Kurnia Dwi Artanti ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-2372-666X1,. Arief Hargono ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-8978-98771,. Abdillah Ahsan ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-3543-75742 &. Yayi Suryo Prabandari ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-3543-37653. BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2202 (2022) Cite this article. 88 Accesses. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. For more than ten years, Indonesia has health law,...
BioMed Central
The association between social determinants of health and psychological distress during the COVID-19 pandemic: a secondary analysis among four racial/ethnic groups
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2193 (2022) Cite this article. Racial disparities in psychological distress associated with COVID-19 remain unclear in the U.S. This study aims to investigate the associations between social determinants of health and COVID-19-related psychological distress across different racial/ethnic groups in the US (i.e., non-Hispanic Whites, Hispanic, non-Hispanic Asians, and non-Hispanic African Americans).
BioMed Central
Lifestyles and health-related quality of life in Chinese people: a national family study
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2208 (2022) Cite this article. There were few studies that investigated health-related quality of life (HRQoL) of the general population in China, and many of them reported limitations in sampling. Objective. To investigate the relationship between lifestyles and HRQoL in the Chinese population...
BioMed Central
Barriers and facilitators to the implementation and scale up of differentiated service delivery models for HIV treatment in Africa: a scoping review
Yihalem Abebe Belay ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1474-25371,2, Mezgebu Yitayal2, Asmamaw Atnafu2 &. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1431 (2022) Cite this article. 9 Accesses. 2 Altmetric. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. In the face of health-system constraints, local policymakers and decision-makers face difficult choices about how to implement, expand and...
BioMed Central
Assessment of formats and completeness of paper-based referral letters among urban hospitals in Rwanda: a retrospective baseline study
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1436 (2022) Cite this article. Patient referral is a process in which a healthcare provider decides to seek assistance due to the limitations of available skills, resources and services offered locally. Paper-based referrals predominantly used in low-income countries hardly follow any procedure. This causes a major gap in communication, coordination, and continuity of care between primary and specialized levels, leading to poor access, delay, duplication and unnecessary costs. The goal of this study is to assess the formats and completeness of existing paper-based referral letters in order to improve health information exchange, coordination, and continuity of care.
BioMed Central
The relationships between parents’ and children’s screen times on body mass index: a cross-sectional path analysis
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2190 (2022) Cite this article. Understanding factors contributing to an individual reducing screen time is essential for promoting a healthy weight. Parents’ behavior affects children by influencing their daily decision-making through modeling, rules or restrictions, social support, and co-participation. We examined how the direct and indirect effects of parents’ and children’s behaviors regarding screen time influenced body mass index (BMI) among Japanese elementary school children.
BioMed Central
Socio-demographic disparities in receipt of clinical health care services during the COVID-19 pandemic for Canadian children with disability
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1434 (2022) Cite this article. Little is known about the experience of receiving in-person and virtual clinical health care services during the COVID-19 pandemic for Canadian children with developmental disabilities and delays facing multiple layers of vulnerability (e.g., low income, low educational attainment families). We examined the relationship between socio-demographic factors and the receipt of these services (physical and mental health services) during COVID-19 for Canadian children with these conditions.
BioMed Central
Study protocol: a pragmatic trial reviewing the effectiveness of the TransitionMate mobile application in supporting self-management and transition to adult healthcare services for young people with chronic illnesses
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1443 (2022) Cite this article. Transition from paediatric to adult heath care services is a challenging time for many adolescents with chronic illnesses and may include deterioration in illness control as a consequence of inadequate self-management skills, poor understanding of their chronic illness and failure to engage with adult services. Successful transfer of health care requires the development of self-management skills and increased autonomy. Mobile technology has been proposed as a modality to assist this process. Evidence is limited and generally restricted to illness specific applications. The TransitionMate app (TMApp) is a generic (non-illness specific) mobile application designed to support young people with chronic illness in their transition from paediatric to adult health care services. The overall aim of the study is to assess the effectiveness of TMApp in improving engagement and retention of adolescents with chronic illness within adult healthcare services, as well as preventing the deterioration in illness control and unplanned hospitalisations.
BioMed Central
Socioeconomic disparities in using rehabilitation services among Iranian adults with disabilities: a decomposition analysis
Shahin Soltani ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-8365-73631, Marzieh Mohammadi Moghadam ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-0592-30022,. Shiva Amani ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1623-574X3,. Shahram Akbari ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-1079-13631,. Amir Shiani ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9517-764X4 &. Moslem Soofi ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4922-84125. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1449 (2022) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. Persons with disabilities (PWD) generally experience various...
BioMed Central
Determinants of the use of contraceptive methods by adolescents in the Democratic Republic of the Congo: results of a cross-sectional survey
BMC Women's Health volume 22, Article number: 478 (2022) Cite this article. Family planning (FP) is an effective strategy to prevent unintended pregnancies of adolescents. We aimed at identifying the socio-demographic factors underlying the low use of contraceptive methods by teenage girls in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
"My German Friends Couldn't Hide Their Disgust": People Are Sharing Things That Are Totally Normal To Americans That Are Actually Bizarre To The Rest Of The World
"It's honestly such a wild American concept."
BioMed Central
Improving health system readiness to address violence against women and girls: a conceptual framework
Manuela Colombini ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-7487-96341, Susannah H. Mayhew1, Claudia García-Moreno2,. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1429 (2022) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. There is an increasing focus on readiness of health systems to respond to survivors of violence against women (VAW), a global human rights...
BioMed Central
Specialized healthcare practitioners’ challenges in performing video consultations to patients in Nordic Countries – a systematic review and narrative synthesis
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1432 (2022) Cite this article. Video consultations are becoming an important telemedicine service in Nordic countries. Its use in specialized healthcare increased significantly during COVID-19 pandemic. Despite advantages video consultations have, it may also produce challenges for practitioners. Identifying and understanding these challenges may contribute to how managers can support these practitioners and thereby improve work related wellbeing and quality of care.
BioMed Central
Quality of care in the last year of life: adaptation and validation of the German “Views of Informal Carers’ Evaluation of Services – Last Year of Life – Cologne”
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1433 (2022) Cite this article. To inform quality improvement and strengthen services provided in the last year of life, measuring quality of care is essential. For Germany, data on care experiences in the last year of life that go beyond diagnoses and care settings are still rare. The aim of this study was to develop and validate a German version of the ‘Views of Informal Carers’ Evaluation of Services – Short Form (VOICES-SF)’ suitable to assess the quality of care and services received across settings and healthcare providers in the German setting in the last year of life (VOICES-LYOL-Cologne).
BioMed Central
Understanding patient preferences for emergency care for lower triage acuity presentations during GP hours: a qualitative study in Australia
Low acuity presentations to Australian emergency departments drive long wait times, higher costs and may be better treated in primary care settings. This study sought to understand factors leading these patients to present to emergency departments. Semi-structured interviews were carried out with patients at two tertiary emergency departments in Sydney...
BioMed Central
Spatial–temporal heterogeneity and determinants of HIV prevalence in the Mano River Union countries
Infectious Diseases of Poverty volume 11, Article number: 116 (2022) Cite this article. Utilizing population-based survey data in epidemiological research with a spatial perspective can integrate valuable context into the dynamics of HIV prevalence in West Africa. However, the situation in the Mano River Union (MRU) countries is largely unknown. This research aims to perform an ecological study to determine the HIV prevalence patterns in MRU.
BioMed Central
Application of comprehensive pharmaceutical care program in identifying and addressing drug-related problems in hospitalized patients with osteoporosis
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1438 (2022) Cite this article. More information about the impacts of comprehensive pharmaceutical care program (CPCP) on the identification and resolution of drug-related problems (DRPs) is needed. This study aimed at researching the characteristics of DRPs in osteoporosis patients and evaluating the effect of CPCP in identifying and addressing DRPs.
BioMed Central
Health professionals’ sentiments towards implemented information technologies in psychiatric hospitals: a text-mining analysis
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1426 (2022) Cite this article. Psychiatric hospitals are increasingly being digitalised. Digitalisation often requires changes at work for health professionals. A positive attitude from health professionals towards technology is crucial for a successful and sustainable digital transformation at work. Nevertheless, insufficient attention is being paid to the health professionals’ sentiments towards technology.
BioMed Central
Associations between data-driven lifestyle profiles and cognitive function in the AusDiab study
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 1990 (2022) Cite this article. Mounting evidence highlights the importance of combined modifiable lifestyle factors in reducing risk of cognitive decline and dementia. Several a priori additive scoring approaches have been established; however, limited research has employed advanced data-driven approaches to explore this association. This study aimed to examine the association between data-driven lifestyle profiles and cognitive function in community-dwelling Australian adults.
Comments / 0