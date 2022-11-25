Rural urban differences in self-rated health among older adults: examining the role of marital status and living arrangements

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1443 (2022) Cite this article. Transition from paediatric to adult heath care services is a challenging time for many adolescents with chronic illnesses and may include deterioration in illness control as a consequence of inadequate self-management skills, poor understanding of their chronic illness and failure to engage with adult services. Successful transfer of health care requires the development of self-management skills and increased autonomy. Mobile technology has been proposed as a modality to assist this process. Evidence is limited and generally restricted to illness specific applications. The TransitionMate app (TMApp) is a generic (non-illness specific) mobile application designed to support young people with chronic illness in their transition from paediatric to adult health care services. The overall aim of the study is to assess the effectiveness of TMApp in improving engagement and retention of adolescents with chronic illness within adult healthcare services, as well as preventing the deterioration in illness control and unplanned hospitalisations.

