Grand Junction Nightmare Intersection Goes Bye-Bye
You've probably wasted a measurable percentage of your life waiting at this Grand Junction, Colorado intersection. Well, the dilemma is now a thing of the past. After months (or has it been years?) of construction on North Avenue, one improvement makes for a major leap for mankind. Trying To Attempt...
Western Colorado’s Magical Holiday Light Parades are Back this Weekend
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in western Colorado. Several communities will be gathering to light their Christmas tree or host holiday parades and events this weekend. Gather up the family and head out to see Santa this weekend. Holiday parades are set for Grand Junction, Delta, and...
12 Restaurants with the Best Pancakes in Western Colorado
It's time to get excited if you love pancakes. If you live in Grand Junction you probably had no idea that you have access to literally well over 20 unique pancake creations at local restaurants. Do you know where to find Grand Junction's famous Carrot Cake pancakes? Do you know...
Parade of Lights in Downtown Grand Junction December 3
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. Get ready for a dazzling Saturday night in Grand Junction. 100 floats are set to illuminate Main Street at 5 p.m. for the 40th annual Parade of Lights. This years theme is ‘There’s no Place Like Home.’ Movie aficionados will recognize this as a quote from Dorothy in the famous 1939 film […]
The Rudest Towns in Colorado According to Grand Junction
Ask someone in Colorado which towns the rudest people live in and they will probably answer with a town that is close to a huge ski resort. Which Colorado towns do you think need a lesson in hospitality?. What is the best thing you can do to a rude person?...
What Were 2,000 People Doing In Grand Junction Before Thanksgiving Dinner?
Before Thanksgiving dinner was served, more than 2,000 people in Grand Junction bundled up and ventured out into the early morning cold, but, why?. For many people, the Grand Junction Turkey Trot is an annual tradition on Thanksgiving morning sponsored by the Grand Junction Fire Fighters Foundation. Men, women, boys, and girls come out and participate in a 5k run/walk event to raise money for the foundation. Some people run, some walk, and some make it a family affair and push a stroller.
The Grand Valley’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022
The holiday season in the Grand Valley is an experience like no other. Residents throughout Grand Junction, Palisade, Fruita, Montrose, and Delta can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display...
Pomona Elementary Shelter in Place
A man taking a gun into businesses west of Pomona Elementary. triggered a lockdown until he was approached by police.
Reduced Pet Adoption Fees In Grand Junction For A Limited Time
If you are pet shopping, you need to take a look at this week's featured pets from Roice-Hurst Humane Society in Grand Junction and learn about reduced adoption fees. One thing our featured pets this week have in common is that they are very young - and seem ready to start life with a human of their own. Maybe one of these adorable pets is a perfect fit for your home.
Man arrested for Grand Junction stabbing on Nov. 20, 2022
On the afternoon of November 20, Grand Junction police responded to report of an assault at 2824 North Avenue. The reporter claimed to have seen a man bleeding from the neck while walking across North Avenue. Upon arriving to the scene, officers quickly discovered he had been stabbed, He was...
Multi-vehicle forklift accident leaves 4 injured
4 people were sent to the hospital last night after two vehicles slid off the road on Pitkin Avenue. At around 4 p.m. The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash around the intersection of S 13th Street and Pitkin Ave. Upon arriving at...
Handgun found during recess at Lincoln Elementary
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Children of Lincoln Elementary School went outside for an enjoyable recess, but instead noticed a firearm on the playground. The weapon was loaded with birdshot upon the time of discovery. Students gave the weapon to a teacher who then gave it to the school Principal, Joeseph Siennicki.
Pitkin closed due to multi-car accident
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department closed off Pitkin Avenue on Monday evening following a multi-car accident involving at least two cars, according to the police. The police have completely closed Pitkin Avenue from 12th to 14th Street. Police do not currently have an ETA for...
Second county issues alert on woman ten days missing now
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. Nov. 26 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Following an initial missing person alert by Utah officials last week, Colorado authorities this week issued new details on a 70-year-old woman missing since Nov. 15. “The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has obtained photos from the Dollar General in Fruita...
Why Grand Junction’s Panda Express Hasn’t Opened Yet
Grand Junction, Colorado residents went to social media expressing their desire for this chain restaurant, and for a while, it appeared as though we were going to get it in 2022. According to the City of Grand Junction development site, the application for this restaurant was submitted and approved some...
Paranormal Spirits Haunt Montrose Colorado
Are you a fan of the Paranormal? I've been watching paranormal shows since Ghost Adventures debuted in 2004. My favorites also include Ghost Hunters, Kindred Spirits, Portals to Hell, and Destination Fear. I have many favorite investigators also. Too many to name. Montrose Brings Paranormal Show To Museum. As you...
Robbery leads to car crash, suspect detained
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, a suspect robbed Skillz, a skilled gaming business near 28 Road and I-70 Business Loop in Grand Junction. Shortly afterwards, the Mesa County Sheriff Deputies had reports of a car driving recklessly on Highway 6 near Palisade.
Long-Delayed New Cracker Barrel Opening Finally Announced
Residents were having their doubts. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KissElPaso.com and GJSentinel.com.
Grand Junction Home For Sale Beneath Colorado’s Liberty Cap
What's in Grand Junction? Lots of million-dollar homes. Each of them is a stunning custom build that shows off the Grand Valley in a unique way depending on the location. If you have ever wanted Monument views and room to run horses there is a new listing in the Redlands that you should take a look at. I'll warn you right now, this home has a backyard that dreams are made of.
Missing Montrose County girl found by Sheriff’s Department
MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing Montrose County girl. Erin Kelly reportedly went missing Sunday evening. Deputies describe Kelly as a 5′3″ tall 15-year-old girl with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing roughly 116 pounds. Authorities highlighted surgery scars on her right arm as a distinguishing feature, and said that she is “known to wear a white hoodie and purple pajama-style pants.”
