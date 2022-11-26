ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

KREX

Parade of Lights in Downtown Grand Junction December 3

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. Get ready for a dazzling Saturday night in Grand Junction. 100 floats are set to illuminate Main Street at 5 p.m. for the 40th annual Parade of Lights. This years theme is ‘There’s no Place Like Home.’ Movie aficionados will recognize this as a quote from Dorothy in the famous 1939 film […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

What Were 2,000 People Doing In Grand Junction Before Thanksgiving Dinner?

Before Thanksgiving dinner was served, more than 2,000 people in Grand Junction bundled up and ventured out into the early morning cold, but, why?. For many people, the Grand Junction Turkey Trot is an annual tradition on Thanksgiving morning sponsored by the Grand Junction Fire Fighters Foundation. Men, women, boys, and girls come out and participate in a 5k run/walk event to raise money for the foundation. Some people run, some walk, and some make it a family affair and push a stroller.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

The Grand Valley’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022

The holiday season in the Grand Valley is an experience like no other. Residents throughout Grand Junction, Palisade, Fruita, Montrose, and Delta can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Reduced Pet Adoption Fees In Grand Junction For A Limited Time

If you are pet shopping, you need to take a look at this week's featured pets from Roice-Hurst Humane Society in Grand Junction and learn about reduced adoption fees. One thing our featured pets this week have in common is that they are very young - and seem ready to start life with a human of their own. Maybe one of these adorable pets is a perfect fit for your home.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Man arrested for Grand Junction stabbing on Nov. 20, 2022

On the afternoon of November 20, Grand Junction police responded to report of an assault at 2824 North Avenue. The reporter claimed to have seen a man bleeding from the neck while walking across North Avenue. Upon arriving to the scene, officers quickly discovered he had been stabbed, He was...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Multi-vehicle forklift accident leaves 4 injured

4 people were sent to the hospital last night after two vehicles slid off the road on Pitkin Avenue. At around 4 p.m. The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash around the intersection of S 13th Street and Pitkin Ave. Upon arriving at...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Handgun found during recess at Lincoln Elementary

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Children of Lincoln Elementary School went outside for an enjoyable recess, but instead noticed a firearm on the playground. The weapon was loaded with birdshot upon the time of discovery. Students gave the weapon to a teacher who then gave it to the school Principal, Joeseph Siennicki.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Pitkin closed due to multi-car accident

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department closed off Pitkin Avenue on Monday evening following a multi-car accident involving at least two cars, according to the police. The police have completely closed Pitkin Avenue from 12th to 14th Street. Police do not currently have an ETA for...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Gephardt Daily

Second county issues alert on woman ten days missing now

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. Nov. 26 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Following an initial missing person alert by Utah officials last week, Colorado authorities this week issued new details on a 70-year-old woman missing since Nov. 15. “The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has obtained photos from the Dollar General in Fruita...
MESA COUNTY, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Paranormal Spirits Haunt Montrose Colorado

Are you a fan of the Paranormal? I've been watching paranormal shows since Ghost Adventures debuted in 2004. My favorites also include Ghost Hunters, Kindred Spirits, Portals to Hell, and Destination Fear. I have many favorite investigators also. Too many to name. Montrose Brings Paranormal Show To Museum. As you...
MONTROSE, CO
nbc11news.com

Robbery leads to car crash, suspect detained

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, a suspect robbed Skillz, a skilled gaming business near 28 Road and I-70 Business Loop in Grand Junction. Shortly afterwards, the Mesa County Sheriff Deputies had reports of a car driving recklessly on Highway 6 near Palisade.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction Home For Sale Beneath Colorado’s Liberty Cap

What's in Grand Junction? Lots of million-dollar homes. Each of them is a stunning custom build that shows off the Grand Valley in a unique way depending on the location. If you have ever wanted Monument views and room to run horses there is a new listing in the Redlands that you should take a look at. I'll warn you right now, this home has a backyard that dreams are made of.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Missing Montrose County girl found by Sheriff’s Department

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing Montrose County girl. Erin Kelly reportedly went missing Sunday evening. Deputies describe Kelly as a 5′3″ tall 15-year-old girl with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing roughly 116 pounds. Authorities highlighted surgery scars on her right arm as a distinguishing feature, and said that she is “known to wear a white hoodie and purple pajama-style pants.”
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
Grand Junction, CO

95 Rock KKNN

