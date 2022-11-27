ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelenskyy vows Ukraine "cannot be broken" as Russia bombs civilians into darkness, but runs short of missiles

By Chris Livesay, Tucker Reals
 5 days ago
Joseph Dunn
5d ago

True Ukraine won't be broken ,the U.S and the taxpayers will be broken with all the money we are giving them.

Maybelle Askew
5d ago

some body needs to take Putin out. not Russia just Putin and the people of Russia need to be the one who gets it done...

Michaelene Bush
5d ago

So, not one single civilian has been killed in Russia and no damage to housing, churches, businesses power plants, vehicles etc to the country that injected world grief into peoples life. How is that and is it right? So what if Iran threatened nuclear attacks, would everyone say "ok, you can do anything you like because you made a threat. Putin and the Kremlin are taking full advantage of that one sentence. When does that stop, no matter what NATO rules are.

