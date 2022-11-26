Read full article on original website
A Cozy, Maximalist 1963 A-Frame Cabin Is Captivatingly Charming
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: Our home was built by my grandparents in 1963. It was a summer retreat for them and completely off the grid, a real rustic forest experience. I inherited it in 2011 and have slowly added utilities over the years. When Covid hit, we were in Oakland and very quickly asked my dad, a builder, if he could winterize the cabin and make it a year-round home so that we could relocate for the duration of Covid. Two and a half years later and we’re still here and will be for the foreseeable future!
Makeup artist goes viral with anti-ageing concealer trick that instantly lifts and sculpts face
We all apply our makeup differently depending on how we prefer it to look on our face. Some of us like a darker contour while others love a really blushed look. Everyone's makeup and how they choose to put it on is of course completely up to them - but did you know you can use concealer to actually sculpt your face?
How a young family transformed a grungy garage into a lavish living space - and added $130k in value to their home
A family-of-five has revealed how they transformed their grungy old garage into a lavish living space, and added $130,000 in value to their property. Husband Rob, wife Sharon and their three young adult daughters had two garages on either side of their home filled with old junk when they enlisted the help of TV renovation queen Cherie Barber to give their property, in Kurnell, NSW, a facelift.
These much-loved 2022 home decor trends aren't going anywhere in 2023
These home decor trends are going to be just as popular in 2023 as they were in 2022. Read about the best looks and home designs for the new year.
Woman is changing lives with wigs: "A piece of themselves back"
A hairdresser who lives in Louisiana has decided to make a difference with fitted wigs for people affected by hair loss. The happy tears her clients get and their smiles speak a lot about her dedication to this initiative that keeps improving lives.
The Unexpected Reason to Save Old Holiday Cards
Jennifer Prince's work is featured on several national travel sites, such as Travel + Leisure, National Geographic, AFAR, Lonely Planet, and Conde Nast Traveler. She thrives on off-the-beaten-path itineraries and is passionate about finding microstories to bring destinations to life. Jennifer currently lives in Virginia with her husband, and other than travel and writing, she enjoys ’80s music, vintage things, fostering kittens, time with her family, and dreaming about her next Airbnb venture.
16 Gifts for Older Women — All Useful and Bound to Impress
Older women will be super excited to receive any one of these wonderful gift ideas that we've rounded up for you to shop — details
How to Choose the Best Exterior House Paint Color
Change is hard. When you’re faced with finding the perfect exterior house paint color, it can be stressful. There are so many factors to consider. You want to choose a color that will add to the appearance of your home, not detract from it. Not only that, but you also have to think about what colors will stand up to the weather, as well as which colors work best on the exterior.
Single-Hung vs. Double-Hung Windows: What’s the Difference?
Steph Mickelson is a freelance writer based in Northwest Wisconsin who specializes in real estate, building materials, and design. When she's not writing, she can be found juggling kids and coffee. published Yesterday. In home design, there are a seemingly endless number of window styles to choose from, but I’d...
The Brand Behind Those Iconic ’90s Flip Flops Launched a Stylish Luggage Collection Just in Time for Holiday Travel (And It’s on Sale!)
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
The Hottest Toy of 2022 Is… A Birthing Guinea Pig?
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Every year we wonder: what is THE hot, sold-out, stalk-Target-at-opening-hour, must-have toy? The verdict this year is … weirder than usual. It involves a birthing guinea pig. No, I am not making this up.
The North Face’s Coveted Retro 1996 Nuptse Jacket Is On Sale for Cyber Monday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Winter is coming…and The North Face has you set with all the layers, puffed sleeves and insulation you’ll need to stay warm during the year’s coldest months. Plus, the entire site is up to 40% off right now for Cyber Monday. In addition to the site’s regular deals (which include 40% off their fleece-lined parkas and hooded jackets), customers can also get 25% off every full-priced item on the site as long as they sign up for the XPLR Pass. Don’t...
The Storybook-Style Home Is Perfect, and I Will Die on This Hill
If life were a fairytale, no other dwelling could offer a more idyllic setting than that of a Storybook-style home. The Storybook style is characterized by dramatic, steep pitched roofs, window boxes, gables dormers, and basically anything else you picture when thinking of Snow White’s home. Thanks to a fanciful mix of features, no other residential structure offers the same kind of coziness and enchanting theatricality to make it feel as though you’re living within the pages of a fable.
A Vintage Furniture Store Owner’s Own Apartment Is as Stunning as a Showroom
Adrienne loves architecture, design, cats, science fiction and watching Star Trek. In the past 10 years she's called home: a van, a former downtown store in small town Texas and a studio apartment rumored to have once been owned by Willie Nelson. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if...
Paper snowman craft for preschoolers
Inside:3D Paper Snowman Craft for PreschoolersLearn how to make a seriously adorable little three dimensional snowman out of things you have around the house right now. It's finally beginning to feel a lot like winter, and I am HERE FOR IT.
Holiday Magic Bars
This recipe is a part of Secret Family Cookies — a dozen recipes from our favorite bakers, inspired by the people who make them feel at home. Get all the amazing cookies here. My nonna is famous for many things: her garden, her chattiness, her color-coordinated ensembles, her sweet...
You’ve Probably Never Seen Pegboard Look This Stylish, and It’s Not in a Kitchen, Home Office, or Garage
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Interior stylist Robin Daprato‘s cozy, neutral, and inviting Toronto home has actually been featured twice on Apartment Therapy, and in the six years she’s lived there, the space has grown and changed along with her. The barstools in the kitchen have been swapped, new accent tables pepper the living room, and the bedroom has been painted. One thing that hasn’t changed much, though, is the genius pegboard wall in the dining area, which Daprato counts as one of her proudest DIYs, even though she had some help with it.
Quirky English House—With a Dash of Japanese Minka—Lists for Nearly £6 Million
“Part Japanese, part medieval cloister, part Roman villa”—that’s how host Kevin McCloud described this property on the Channel 4 home-building and renovation show “Grand Designs.”. Now, the architectural amalgamation, otherwise known as Abbey Orchard House, is on the market for £5.95 million (US$6.8 million). The...
Nail Shapes 2022: New Trends and Designs of Different Nail Shapes
Manicure is without doubt one of the most necessary last levels of every lady’s picture. Masters everywhere in the world are attempting to introduce one other new product, set the course of the brand new development, as a result of style by no means stands nonetheless. Every season we're stunned by totally different acrylic nail shapes: the nail designs shapes, the size. It is rather changeable and we create it ourselves. Day-after-day there are an increasing number of new merchandise and developments, and we simply don't have time to observe all of them. The sphere of nail artwork is just not an exception. And what the fashionable manicure necessities will likely be in 2022 and what the sorts of nail shapes would be the hottest? So, beneath you possibly can see the most well liked developments of all seasons of the yr: of summer season and winter, in addition to of spring and autumn.
