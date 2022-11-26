Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Penix Reiterates His Desire to Play in the Husky Bowl Game
The questions are all the same these days for University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., only the topics are different. That involves not only the upcoming and undetermined bowl game guaranteed for Penix and the 10-2 Huskies, but also playing another season in Montlake, which would be his sixth as a collegian.
Woody Paige: Butt-kicking puts Russell Wilson under microscope
The Broncos and Russell Wilson, who turns 34 Tuesday, were blown out like birthday candles Sunday. Wilson’s impulsive wish was fulfilled Sunday as the Panthers prevailed with no degree of difficulty. After the Broncos had succumbed a second time this season to the Raiders a week before and suffered...
NFL World Reacts To Seahawks' Uniform Announcement
The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly taking it back to the 90s next season with some fan-favorite throwback uniforms. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, "The Seahawks announced they will bring back their 90s-era throwback uniforms starting next season." The NFL world reacted to Seattle's uniform news on Sunday. "Oh hell yes," a...
Washington State Cougars 2022 Bowl Fate Almost Certain
Although the Washington State Cougars regular season didn’t end as they would have liked, WSU is still going to a bowl game. Here’s where they are likely headed and who their opponent could be. It’s been a good year for the Washington State Cougars. Coming off all the...
Broncos blame game: Fire Hackett, bench Wilson?
Frustration is growing amongst Broncos Country as the team continues to struggle.
DeBoer Thinks There's a Chance Penix Might Return to the UW
If people know anything about Kalen DeBoer by now, the first-year University of Washington football coach is unfailingly upbeat and optimistic. That holds true on just about any subject pertaining to his Husky team, including the long-term future of standout quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who currently leads the nation in passing with 4,354 yards and has thrown for 29 touchdowns.
On their Ultimate Trick Play, the Huskies Got Outfoxed by the Officials
It was the play that never was. OK, the University of Washington got a touchdown out of it midway through the second quarter of the Apple Cup and rightly celebrated, but everyone involved was more than a little dumbfounded by what happened. On the scoresheet, people will see that Michael...
Russell Wilson has ridden his Broncos off a cliff
The Russell Wilson experiment in Denver has been historically bad. We’re not even one season in and the move by the Broncos to mortgage their entire future on Wilson is being compared to the Vikings decision to trade for political vampire enthusiast Hershel Walker in 1993, which up to this point was the worst trade in NFL history.
Three Things the Seahawks said after a heartbreaking loss to Las Vegas
A heartbreaker in every sense of the word has the Seahawks needing a win in the worst way. The Hawks offense was often electric, scoring 34 points against the Raiders. The defense found itself fighting to regain its form giving up over 300 yards from scrimmage to Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. 86 of those yards came on a walk-off game-winning, whatever you wanna call it 86 yard touchdown run to end the game in overtime.
“I thought that it was going to be to the Lakers” — Chris Webber admitted he didn't want to be with the Sacramento Kings
C-Webb knew what he could've done with Shaq, but fate never let him do so.
