moderncampground.com

Woodlawn Regional Park Gets Ready for Holiday Festivities

The Woodlawn Regional Park (Saskatchewan, Canada) is preparing for its annual Festival of Lights. According to a report by Sask Today, Woodlawn business manager Maureen Daoust said the park would be holding various activities that people can enjoy in and around the parks Doug Third Building. The park is also...
Australian Holiday Parks To Experience Summer Boom

Australia’s caravan and holiday parks are set to experience their busiest and perhaps most profitable summer season following the devastating bushfires last December 2019, according to the latest data from accountants BDO and The Caravan Industry Association of Australia. The number of forward reservations during the months of peak...
Outdoor Rec Group Calls on B.C. Gov’t to Increase Support for the Outdoor Sector

British Columbia (Canada) recreation and tourism groups have penned a message to new Premier David Eby to call on the provincial government to increase the budget for the outdoor sector. According to a report from Cranbrook Daily Townsman, 40 organizations and businesses across B.C. are expressing concerns over the increasing...

