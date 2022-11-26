Read full article on original website
Woodlawn Regional Park Gets Ready for Holiday Festivities
The Woodlawn Regional Park (Saskatchewan, Canada) is preparing for its annual Festival of Lights. According to a report by Sask Today, Woodlawn business manager Maureen Daoust said the park would be holding various activities that people can enjoy in and around the parks Doug Third Building. The park is also...
Australian Holiday Parks To Experience Summer Boom
Australia’s caravan and holiday parks are set to experience their busiest and perhaps most profitable summer season following the devastating bushfires last December 2019, according to the latest data from accountants BDO and The Caravan Industry Association of Australia. The number of forward reservations during the months of peak...
Outdoor Rec Group Calls on B.C. Gov’t to Increase Support for the Outdoor Sector
British Columbia (Canada) recreation and tourism groups have penned a message to new Premier David Eby to call on the provincial government to increase the budget for the outdoor sector. According to a report from Cranbrook Daily Townsman, 40 organizations and businesses across B.C. are expressing concerns over the increasing...
MC Fireside Chats: Outdoor Hospitality Experts from Around the World To Join Special Episode
Industry leaders and pioneers from Europe and the United States are set to share the latest news and perspectives from the outdoor hospitality industry on another episode of MC Fireside Chats airing live on November 30, 2022 at 2 pm EDT. Hosts Brian Searl and Cara Csizmadia will be joined...
