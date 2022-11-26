Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Experienced roster, turnovers help Tigers get past Shockers on the road
A trip to Charles Koch Arena was never going to be easy for Missouri. But in the end, the Tigers prevailed for an 88-84 overtime win over Wichita State on Tuesday. After being down by as much as 10 in the second half, the Tigers clawed their way back in an atmosphere that coach Dennis Gates described as “second to none.” Despite being held to 42% shooting — including 21% from behind the arc — Missouri prevailed to improve to 8-0 on the year.
MU gymnastics to have six appearances on SEC Network
Six Missouri gymnastics meets will be broadcast on SEC Network during the 2023 season, ESPN announced Tuesday. The Tigers’ first SEC Network appearance comes in their conference home opener against Georgia on Jan. 13. Two other home meets — against Kentucky (Feb. 3) and Auburn (Feb. 19) — will air on the network. The other three matches will be on the road, against LSU (Jan. 20), Florida (Feb. 10) and Arkansas (Feb. 24). The SEC Championships — which will be held March 18 — will also be aired on SEC Network.
MU safety Williams to join LBs Lovett, Nicholson in transfer portal
Backup safety Jalani Williams won’t return to Missouri in 2023, per Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Williams, a former four-star recruit, played in all 12 games this season for the Tigers. According to Missouri, Williams has two more seasons of eligibility, gaining the second following the COVID-19...
