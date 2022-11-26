Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Man facing attempted murder charges after purposely ramming vehicle
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is facing attempted murder charges after purposely crashing his vehicle into another person’s car, causing extensive damage. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, Tyler May was arrested and charged with attempted murder, attempted insurance fraud, domestic assault, felony destruction of property and reckless driving after the incident that happened on and near US Route 52 in Mingo County.
Intoxicated man arrested for domestic assault
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces Domestic charges following an incident earlier in the month during which an altercation took place at a Mercer County residence. According to reports from Patrolman B.M. Lambert of the Bluefield Police Department, on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 12:19 am Lambert responded to a residence at a Cumberland Road apartment complex in Bluefield for reports of an intoxicated male.
q95fm.net
Man Arrested After Officials Allegedly Find Him Passed Out In A Car
A man out of Laurel County is now in jail in Pike County after officials allegedly found him passed out inside of a stolen vehicle. Officers with the Pikeville Police Department were called to the Shelbiana Food City following reports that a stolen Chevy Malibu from Laurel County was parked there.
q95fm.net
Man Connected to Wildfire Arrested
A man who is connected with setting a wildfire earlier this month in Wayne County, West Virginia has been arrested. The man, Robert Pelfrey, is facing two counts of setting fires to lands. According to court documents, Investigators were told by several eyewitnesses that they overheard Pelfrey state that he...
Drug deal with undercover informant lands Fayette County man in prison
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Hilltop man was sentenced to prison on Monday for felony drug crimes pertaining to the delivery of methamphetamine. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., in January of 2021, a purchase of methamphetamine was made from Byers in Scarbro, West Virginia by confidential informants working with the Central West Virginia Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
WSAZ
Police have suspect in Truman Street shooting
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Police said on Monday, November 28, 2022, that they have a suspect in the death of a Beckley man last week but have not released the identity. Juwan Greer was shot to death at a house on Truman Street in Beckley in the early hours of Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Beckley Police […]
kcountry1057.com
Deputy continues fight to recover from injuries
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. – Darrin Lawson continues to fight. On June 30, the young Floyd County sheriff’s deputy was one of several officers shot during a response to a call at Allen. Three of Lawson’s colleagues were killed and the life of a K9 officer was also taken.
WSAZ
Intoxicated man arrested after attacking man at scene of fire
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Wyoming County man faces charges after initiating a physical altercation at an emergency scene earlier in the month. Reports from Patrolman Todd Reiley indicate that on Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 12:55 am, Patrolman Reiley was on scene at a structure fire with the Oceana Fire Department when an altercation began between Rodney Walker and another male whose name has been redacted.
Police seek West Virginia woman who walked way from hospital
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who allegedly walked away from a hospital. According to the CPD – Criminal Investigation Division, Monica Estep, 40, was last seen Nov. 28, 2022, when she walked away from CAMC General Hospital on Washington Street East. The […]
UPDATE: 6 arrested after Charleston, West Virginia gas station drug raid
UPDATE: (8:45 P.M. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022) — The names of the six people arrested after a raid at a Par-Mar gas station on Charleston’s East End have been released. Documents say the investigation into drug activity at the Par-Mar store on Washington Street East was between October and November 2022. Police say informants were […]
Teen missing from St. Albans, West Virginia, sought
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager last seen over a week ago. According to the KCSO, Marissa Morrison, 14, of St. Albans was last seen Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Deputies say Marissa is described as standing 5’2″ and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair […]
Kingsport Times-News
Investigators identify suspect in Dollar General fires
NORTON — Norton and Coeburn police investigators say they have a suspect in two fires at Dollar General stores in the two locations. Norton Police Sgt. Greg Mays said Monday that a male juvenile was identified through security camera recordings as a suspect in the fire that has left the Norton Dollar General closed since Friday.
Huntington Police Department now the highest paid law enforcement agency in the state
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Huntington Police Department hosted a recognition ceremony Tuesday in acknowledgement of the promotion of nearly a dozen officers, along with the retirement of three reserve officers and the hiring of three new probationary officers. Reserve Officers Vernon Crockett, Josh Brunton, and Ron Keesee were...
