Georgia Tech has promoted interim coach Brent Key to head coach. Key led the Yellow Jackets to a 4-4 record after Geoff Collins was fired in September. The 44-year-old Key is a former Georgia Tech player. He had been assistant head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach before Collins was fired. The Yellow Jackets' improvement under Key earned him the chance to take over the full-time leadership of the team. Institute President Dr. Ángel Cabrera said Key's history with Georgia Tech as a student, player and assistant coach was important.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO