Gross scores 23 in Morehead State's 109-62 victory

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Led by Alex Gross' 23 points, the Morehead State Eagles defeated the Kentucky Christian Knights 109-62 on Tuesday night. David Woodard finished with 20 points for the Knights. The Eagles improved to 4-4.
Georgia Tech promotes Brent Key from interim to head coach

Georgia Tech has promoted interim coach Brent Key to head coach. Key led the Yellow Jackets to a 4-4 record after Geoff Collins was fired in September. The 44-year-old Key is a former Georgia Tech player. He had been assistant head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach before Collins was fired. The Yellow Jackets' improvement under Key earned him the chance to take over the full-time leadership of the team. Institute President Dr. Ángel Cabrera said Key's history with Georgia Tech as a student, player and assistant coach was important.
