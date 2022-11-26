ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

How to Wash a Down Jacket Without Ruining It

By Naima Karp
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

A down jacket is a must-have in the winter, whether you live somewhere with a cold season or your love winter sports. Men’s down jackets are much warmer than synthetic materials and are available in ultra-light options, making them a less bulky alternative to synthetic down jackets and parkas. Goose or duck down is an effective insulator since the fluffiness creates lots of small air pockets, trapping the warm and air retaining heat. Down jackets are definitely on the pricier end, especially if you have one of the best Canada Goose jackets which are designed to tackle the most vicious wind chill. After it’s been sitting in the back of the closet all year, it desperately needs some TLC. Instead of pushing that musty old jacket aside and wasting your paycheck on a new one, make all your gear look brand new by learning how to launder your down garments properly.

Knowing how to wash a down jacket is a key life skill if you want your jackets to last longer. Dirt and body oils can accumulate on this outerwear and make it less effective. When you wash it regularly, it looks and performs its best.

No matter what kind of down jacket you buy,  one thing is for sure: you can’t just pop it in the washer and dryer along with your normal clothes. Or can you? Down cannot insulate when wet, and it takes a long time to dry. Still, this shouldn’t scare you away from washing a down jacket at home – it’s definitely possible when done correctly.

In fact, many people suggest that washing your down at home actually has benefits over taking it to the dry cleaner who doesn’t necessarily know how to wash down jackets. The process can leave your once-fluffy down flatter than a pancake and exposes the down to harsh chemicals. Luckily, there are some guidelines you can follow to ensure that your down jacket comes out looking and feeling brand new.

How To Wash a Down Jacket

1. Spot clean your jacket

Use a spray stain remover or some down soap with water to spot clean, removing dirt or spots as the washer won’t take care of this. Scrub with a toothbrush or a soft sponge, rubbing gently in circles. Give it a few minutes to set before wiping it away.

2. Place the jacket in a front-load washer

A front-load washing machine is ideal because, unlike a top-loading washer, it doesn’t have an agitator, which can damage a down filling. If you can’t access a front-loading washer, be sure to use only the gentle or delicate cycle on a top loader, but damage may occur. A front loader is absolutely necessary if your down jacket is thick or a more substantial parka since the box wall construction can be ripped otherwise.

3. Place down soap in the machine

While many think getting your down wet is dangerous, using normal detergent is the biggest faux pas that will ruin your jacket. Regular soap strips the oils in down and doesn’t rinse clean, so it’s better to use a cleaner specifically for down. NikWax Down Wash is a popular choice, but you can buy plenty of other affordable options on sites like Amazon and Walmart. Read the instructions on the soap and don’t add more, as an excess can stop your down from lofting. For extremely dirty garments, stop the machine mid-wash and let it soak for up to an hour. Run on an extra wash cycle without soap to ensure no residue is left. Avoid spin cycles or set them as low as possible and never wring. Below, we’ll share our pick for the best down soap.

4. Dry on low heat or air dry

Maybe you have somewhere to go, and you’re tempted to pop it in the dryer on high heat. Well, this task is best done the day before you have to attend to any pressing matters because it’s not the fastest process. Low heat is necessary, so be careful if you’re doing this at a laundromat since commercial machines can get very hot even on the lowest setting. Add a tennis or dryer ball to fluff the feathers evenly and avoid clumping. Rather than leaving your jacket on for the full cycle, take it out once in a while and pull apart the clumps with your fingers. If this process seems too nerve-wracking for you, air-drying is a safe bet. Lay flat on a towel in a warm, dry spot. Flip and de-clump/fluff occasionally.

Tips to Remember When Washing a Down Jacket

  • Tiny holes in your down aren’t uncommon, but washing them with holes will only make them more obvious. Rather than trying to band-aid it with duct tape, pick up some down jacket repair patches, which can often be bought in the same color as your outerwear.
  • Store it hanging in your closet – when it’s stored in a suitcase or drawer, squished feathers won’t always re-loft the way they should.
  • Always empty pockets and zip your coat up before placing it in the washer to avoid unexpected stains or unzipped zippers causing a tear.

How to Hand Wash a Down Jacket

  1. Fill a big sink or bathtub with lukewarm water and the proper amount of down soap based on the instructions.
  2. Fully submerge the garment in water. To work in your soap, push it up and down several times.
  3. Drain water from the tub and gently press it out of the jacket. Keep filling your basin with clean water until the suds are gone. You may have to do this a handful of times before the water runs clear.
  4. Drain water out of the jacket but never wring it. Gently carry it to the dryer and use two hands as it may be heavy. Try to even out clumps and place it in the dryer, turning it on the lowest heat setting on tumble dry and checking once in a while to de-clump. If you’re not placing it in the dryer, air dry, but keep in mind that this process can take nearly a week and may invite mildew.

Remember that less is more when it comes to washing a down jacket, especially if you’re figuring out how to wash a Patagonia down jacket or a similar premium down jacket. The less you wash your down, the longer it’ll last, so try to keep it clean and purchase a shell if you’re frequently dirtying it up on outdoor adventures.

If you don’t have access to the right washing machine, consider starting with a hand wash. Remember to air dry for as long as possible (up to 48 hours), even after you take it out of the dryer since down holds water so easily. You don’t want to risk clumping those feathers and catching a chill on a snowy day, so follow the above steps if you want to stay as cozy as possible for this winter and many to come. Read on to see the essentials that every down jacket owner should have when laundry day comes around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c0e2A_0jOWGL3p00

Nikwax Down Wash

Buy Now On Amazon $11.00

Buy Now

Using a down-specific detergent like Nikwax doesn’t just leave your outerwear sparkling clean. Remember to read the instructions and dose accordingly. It’ll be puffier, and after those delicate feathers get a good clean, and a better loft means more warmth in chilly conditions. If you run out of Nikwax, a gentle detergent such as Woolite may work, but the same high-quality results aren’t guaranteed since down wash specifically works to preserve the natural oils in down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQHoN_0jOWGL3p00

Cozy Earth Wool Dryer Balls

Buy Now $22.50

Buy Now

While tennis balls are a great choice to toss in the dryer, so are these wool balls. Unlike tennis balls, they don’t contain synthetic materials that can sometimes release chemicals when heated in the dryer. Additionally, tennis balls are sometimes treated with colorants, and nobody wants a stained jacket. Think shorter drying times, softer fabric, and less static in your laundry loads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DfirL_0jOWGL3p00

Grangers Down Wash Kit

Buy Now On Amazon $29.97

Buy Now

Rather than buying your dryer balls and down wash separately, get this convenient kit, which is more affordable than a la carte purchasing. Made in England, Granger’s down kit works on everything from down outerwear to sleeping bags and comforters. The soap itself is scentless and leaves garments feeling fresh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cpDMm_0jOWGL3p00

Iris USA USA Clothes Drying Rack

Buy Now On Amazon $46.74

Buy Now

Dryers are not a friend of down (especially laundromat dryers), and this accessory can help with the air drying process. While you can certainly air dry it on a towel on top of a surface, a drying rack like this will allow air to circulate better and speed up the drying process. It will also ensure that surfaces below, like a table or a bed, won’t get soaked during the drying process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zBDNl_0jOWGL3p00

Singleagive Down Jacket Cleaner Dry Cleaning Agent

Buy Now On Amazon $8.88

Buy Now

Got a little dirt, debris, or maybe even a stain on your down? If it’s otherwise moderately clean, skip the extensive wash and dry process and instead use this natural liquid which eliminates stains and odors, acting as an at-home dry cleaning agent that leaves behind zero residue. A great buy for maintaining your jacket between laundering sessions.

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

10 Travel Tech Accessories My Flight Attendant Husband Says I Should Never Leave Home Without

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. As an avid traveler, I can say that being away from home with a dead phone or on a long flight without entertainment is one of the worst feelings in the world. That’s why packing the best travel tech accessories in your carry-on is an imperative step when getting ready for any trip. I’ll be the first to admit that after packing my clothing and trying to stay organized before my trips, I’ve often forgotten to fully charge my devices or failed to...
SPY

We Showered Hundreds Of Times to Find the Top 10 Best Body Washes for Men in 2022

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Nobody wants to hear it. “Dude, you kinda stink.” It’s anybody’s biggest fear when out in public. As modern men, we pride ourselves on the way we look, feel and of course, smell. Sure, you might admit your confidence starts as you’re getting ready in front the mirror, but the main component to starting that “look-good, feel-good” mindset happens before that in the shower with shampoo, face wash and the best body wash for you. The best body wash for men will wipe...
SPY

We Did It: We Found the Best T-Shirts in the World After an Exhaustive Search

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents The Best T-Shirts of 2022 How We Chose the Best T-Shirts for Men Why Trust Spy When Shopping for the Best T-Shirts? The Best T-Shirts of 2022 How We Chose the Best T-Shirts for Men Why Trust Spy When Shopping for the Best T-Shirts? View More We’d be willing to bet good money that the majority of folks reading this article are wearing a t-shirt right now. But here’s something you might not be wearing: the best men’s t-shirts in the world. To help guys find the...
SPY

The Absolute Best Fleece-Lined Shirts for the Coziest Winter Layering

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. There are times when even the most well-curated rotation of winter style essentials can use improvements, like the idea behind adding one of the best fleece-lined shirts to your wardrobe. Yes, we’d wager you’re hopefully already well-acquainted with the type of layers that can bolster winter comfort and warmth, including a carefully purchased selection of the best men’s sweaters, but variety is the spice of life. By that, we mean there are ways to stay cozy while using hybrid menswear essentials. Again, this...
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin

Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
The Kitchn

Why You Should Always Put Your Suitcase in the Hotel Bathroom, According to a Entomologist

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s just something about walking into your hotel room after a long flight, flinging your suitcase (and yourself) on the bed, and officially entering vacation mode. It just feels all sorts of right, doesn’t it? Well, apparently, there’s one thing about that equation that’s all sorts of wrong, according to experts. Namely, the whole flinging-your-suitcase-on-the-bed part.
shefinds

The Cheap Anti-Aging Skincare Product Derms Say Every Woman Over 40 Should Use Daily

You don’t have to spend a million dollars on skincare to look your absolute most glowing. And that message goes double if you’re over 40 — a time when pricey anti-aging products can be aggressively marketed to you. By creating a skincare routine that consists of a few reliable ingredients that contain active ingredients and sticking to that routine (remember: consistency is everything), you can smoothen your skin, provide it with the hydration it needs, and keep it looking healthy. Before you blow your budget at Sephora, this is the cheap anti-aging skincare product derms say every woman over 40 should use daily.
CNET

You Probably Have Mold Growing in Your Washer. Here's How to Kill It

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. If you've noticed that your towels and clothes don't smell fresh when they come out of the washing machine, the issue could be mold, mildew or bacteria -- all of which thrive in damp environments. If so, it's time to start cleaning your washer on a regular basis to get rid of the smelly source and prevent it from coming back.
Reader's Digest

How to Organize Your Refrigerator—and Keep It That Way

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Fridge organization is a beautiful thing. It requires a relatively small amount...
The Independent

Mother reveals laundry hack she uses to avoid ironing any clothes

A mother has revealed her smart laundry hack to avoid ironing any clothes.Liffie Fowler, 26, is a keen organiser and cleaner, and explains that putting wet washing on hangers before placing them on the clothes horse can save time and space.“We’re a family of five so I’m constantly washing. I can fit more clothes on this way and they dry just as well,” she explained.“I haven’t taken my iron out since using the hangers.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Katie Kenyon's murderer leads police to forest where mother-of-two’s body was buriedExpert shares best tips to dry clothes inside without using a tumble dryerWoman goes on spontaneous first date, gets drunk and ends up flying to Paris
SPY

Black Leather Jackets for Men Are in Style This Winter — Spy Stylish Options Starting at Just $140

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. This winter, black leather jackets for men can be the key supporting player in your wardrobe. But no matter the season, donning a black leather jacket instantly ups your style game. Leather is an indestructible fabric when cared for properly, black goes with everything, and leather jackets are always going in and out of style. We promise: once you purchase a black leather jacket, you’ll find yourself looking for excuses to wear it. Due to their durability, black leather jackets were first worn...
SPY

Review: Do the Olaplex Shampoo and Conditioner Duo Live Up To the Hype on Social Media?

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. When it comes to hair care, we’ve talked about shampoos and conditioners that reduce dandruff, soothe the scalp, and fight hair loss, but rejuvenating damaged hair often takes a different approach. Enter the Olaplex Shampoo and Conditioner — a one-two punch for fixing any hair anywhere. We first discovered Olaplex shampoo and conditioner through an Amazon suggestion. We clicked and were impressed; a shampoo and conditioner duo that repairs, strengthens, and also hydrates? Sign us up. Then, we noticed the price tag of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
livingetc.com

How do you layer sheer and blackout curtains? The window dressing trick everyone should know

There's a reason top designers like to layer sheer and blackout curtains in rooms throughout the home. This clever design trick gives you better control of the light entering into a room, while also balancing the element of privacy. Plus, it doesn't hurt that it offers a beautiful aesthetic finish - with sheer curtains bringing a calming, ethereal quality to a space.
SPY

These Fleece Lined Jeans Are the Only Jeans You’ll Need This Winter

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. It’s always great to prepare for when the weather drops, especially if you live in places that plummet to temperatures below zero and experience heavy downfalls of snow. That’s why investing in a good pair of fleece-lined jeans can come in handy. Unlike wearing long johns or base layers underneath your pants, fleece-lined jeans provide insulation and style in a comfortable, almost cozy type of way, similar to your trusty ski pants. Also, thanks to the soft internal lining, you’ll be able to...
SPY

Our Favorite Champion T-Shirts Are $10 Right Now at Amazon

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. As part of Amazon’s pre-Black Friday sale, you can buy Champion t-shirts in every color of the rainbow for just $10, a 60% discount that you don’t want to miss. Lately, we’ve been seeing Champion t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts and joggers everywhere we go. At the gym, at the airport and walking around on the street, this popular athleisure brand is comfortable, iconic and wallet-friendly. So if your closet is lacking t-shirts at the moment, then this is your chance to buy a Champion...
SPY

Amazon Is Pretty Much Giving Away Hard Drives & Flash Drives for Cyber Monday — Save 57% Instantly

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. When it comes to tech deals on Cyber Monday, there’s no better place to search for the best discounts on your favorite electronics than on SPY.com. We’ve got you covered with regular updates on the deals you’ve been coveting, whether that’s a new laptop or a new vacuum-powered robot. One deal that shouldn’t go unnoticed is Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale on microSD cards, portable SSD hard drives and flash drives. Whether you need an everyday flash drive for work or school, a gaming...
SPY

SPY

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy