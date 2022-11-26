Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
3 South Carolina Family Members Killed in Crash, 4 Injured
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a South Carolina man and two children who died in a pre-dawn rollover on an Arizona freeway that left four other family members injured. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the seven people were traveling in a pickup truck from...
California Trucking Firm Owner Sentenced for Deadly Blast
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California trucking company owner who ordered the illegal repair of a tanker that led to a deadly explosion was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison. Carl Bradley Johansson, 64, of Newport Beach also was sentenced for tax evasion and for using...
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Toledo Blade. November 27, 2022. The fitness website Total Shape rates Ohio as out of shape in a nationwide health ranking. Ohio is ranked as the 45th healthiest state, or if you like to score high, the fifth unhealthiest location in the nation. It’s easy to ignore some internet fitness...
Oregon Lawmakers Lift Security Measure Imposed on Senator
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — On Monday an Oregon Senate panel rescinded the protective measure it had imposed on a state senator after he made threatening statements during an acrimonious 2019 legislative session, in a case that centers on free speech. Since July 2019, Sen. Brian Boquist had been required...
Top Kansas Transportation Official Is Stepping Down Dec. 23
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The top transportation official in Kansas is stepping down just before Christmas in the first major change at a state agency since Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly narrowly won reelection earlier this month. Kelly's office announced Tuesday that Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz plans to return to...
