Plea deal reached in brutal Marathon County assault case
A 35-year-old Clintonville man who repeatedly assaulted a woman in his home over a three-hour span was convicted Tuesday of four charges, three of which are felonies, after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. William Pluger pleaded no contest to an amended charge of third-degree sexual assault, a lesser charge...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Faces 12 Bail Jumping Charges Following Early Morning Arrest
A Manitowoc man is facing a dozen bail-jumping charges after he was arrested early this morning. Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department were sent to follow up on a call at a home in the 2300 block of South 23rd Street, where they saw a man exit a vehicle. They...
WBAY Green Bay
18-year-old charged with intentionally running down geese
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc teen accused of driving into a flock of geese outside a church last August was charged with felony mistreatment of animals. Two witnesses told police they saw a pickup truck accelerate into the parking lot of Faith Evangelical Church and head for a flock of Canadian geese. The witnesses said the truck hit the flock, drove in circles, then left. Police found a dead Canadian goose.
radioplusinfo.com
11-30-22 fdl police chief says hit and run suspect was high on meth
The Fond du Lac Police Chief says a Fond du Lac man was high on methamphetamine when he intentionally crashed his vehicle into several other vehicles and led police on a chase in the city over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says the incident started Friday night when the suspect intentionally struck a parked vehicle in the parking lot near Festival Foods and Planet Fitness, backed into a vehicle stopped for a train on the West Scott street railroad tracks, and hit two parked vehicles on Doty Street pushing one of the vehicles into the side of a garage. “These were not at all simple hit and run accidents,” Goldstein told WFDL news. “This is somebody that was under the influence of a very dangerous and violent drug and put our entire community at risk.” Goldstein says the suspect fled law enforcement and the chase ended when the suspect vehicle struck a sheriff’s squad car on South Park Avenue. A 57 year old Fond du Lac man was arrested at gunpoint and faces multiple charges. Goldstein says the suspect told officers he intentionally struck all of the vehicles. The police chief says fortunately nobody was injured.
seehafernews.com
Drugs Found By Authorities in Lincoln High School Parking Lot
Two persons are in custody following a random K9 search for drugs conducted by Manitowoc Police at Lincoln High School Tuesday morning. About 11:10 a.m. A K9 alerted its handler to one of the cars in the student parking lot. The student who drove the car to school was summoned...
WBAY Green Bay
20-year-old charged with hit-and-run damaging Green Bay bar, using car as a weapon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man two months shy of his 21st birthday is accused of using his SUV to try to hit a man after an argument at a bar, and smashing his SUV into the wall and stairs of the bar. Donovan Olson was arrested the next day after crashing the SUV, after police saw him run a red light.
WBAY Green Bay
Shawano County man not competent to stand trial for military truck chase
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - A Cecil man accused of using a historical military vehicle in a low-speed chase and standoff in May isn’t competent to stand trial. A Shawano County judge made that ruling and committed Aaron Renel for in-patient mental treatment until he is competent to understand the charges against him and participate in his defense at a trial. The judge will revisit Renel’s condition in three months.
WBAY Green Bay
PREVIEW: Human Trafficking: A look inside “The Life”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a billion-dollar industry victimizing people here in Wisconsin. Experts say human trafficking is a real issue happening in every county of our state -- but it can be invisible. Action 2 News is bringing you “Human Trafficking: A look inside ‘The Life.’” In...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Look for Help in Identifying Individual Involved in Retail Theft
The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who was involved in a recent retail theft. Details of the theft were not released, but the individual was captured on surveillance footage wearing a maroon and blue jacket, ripped blue jeans, and white shoes.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Alert issued for missing veteran with relatives in Waupaca County
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A U.S. veteran from Madison is missing, and a Green Alert was issued for counties in WBAY’s viewing area because he has relatives in Waupaca County. Michael Segich, 43, left his home Monday evening. His mother saw him at 10 p.m. He hasn’t been heard from since, and his family and law enforcement have concerns for his well-being.
seehafernews.com
Oshkosh Police Investigating Incident Involving a Handgun
The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a disturbance that involved a handgun. The incident was reported to the authorities at around 3:25 p.m. on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Wisconsin Street, where they located a 51-year-old Oshkosh man. It was determined that the suspect had fired...
nbc15.com
La. burglary suspect caught in Wisconsin
SHEBOYGAN CO., Wis. (WMTV) - A report of a shirtless man throwing snowballs at people in Sheboygan Co. on Thanksgiving Day led to the arrest of a suspect in burglaries that happened more than a thousand miles away. The Vernon Parish (La.) Sheriff’s Office reports deputies in Sheboygan Co. found...
seehafernews.com
Grand Chute Police: Black Friday Parking Lot Shooting Accidental
Police are calling Black Friday’s parking lot shooting in the Fox River Mall parking lot an accident. Officers raced to the parking lot Friday after getting a call about a shooting. Once they arrived, officers say they found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators say the man...
Pedestrian hit, killed by driver following Sheboygan Holiday Parade
A 69-year-old Sheboygan man is dead after he was hit by a driver about 30 minutes after the city's holiday parade ended Sunday night, according to police.
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Two Wisconsin Counties
Two horses in Wisconsin have tested positive for strangles. One horse is a 22-year-old Percheron gelding that resides at a boarding facility in Racine County. He was sampled for strangles on October 29 after showing respiratory signs and abscessing. The horse was placed under voluntary quarantine. Strangles was confirmed on November 2, and the horse is now recovering. Other horses in the barn also showed clinical signs and were seen by other veterinarians.
94.3 Jack FM
Appleton Contractor Faces Fines After History of Unsafe Working Conditions
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An Appleton contractor with a long history of exposing employees to dangerous fall hazards is facing additional penalties and fines, OSHA inspectors say. Hector Able Hernandez, the operator of Town City Construction, now faces $349 thousand in fines after inspectors observed roofing workers at heights...
WBAY Green Bay
Missing Green Bay woman found safe
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say Crystal Kraning has been found safe, please disregard the information below. ---THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED; THE PREVIOUS STORY IS BELOW--- The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a 44-year-old Crystal R. Kraning of Green...
WBAY Green Bay
Emergency alert over Green Bay gas leak caused widespread concern
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A gas leak on the east side of Green Bay put people throughout Brown County and even in neighboring Outagamie County on alert due to an apparent glitch in the emergency management’s alert system. According to the police department, the gas leak came from...
seehafernews.com
2 Charged After Manitowoc Drug Raid
More information has been released on a recent “drug raid” on Manitowoc’s southside. Lieutenant Dave Remiker of the Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit told Seehafer News last night, the SWAT team was used to conduct a search warrant, related to a Fentanyl distribution investigation. Manitowoc Police Chief,...
WBAY Green Bay
Seymour man arrested in death of kitten
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was booked into jail on accusations he killed a kitten in Seymour, police say. On Nov. 21, at about 6:42 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 600 block of West Factory Street for a report of a dead kitten with “suspicious injuries.”
