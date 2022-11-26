ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Tavake Tuikolovatu locks in two more Pac-12 official visits

Fontana (Calif.) Summit two-way lineman Tavake Tuikolovatu has locked in official visit No. 3 and will check out Washington State next weekend. Tuikolovatu has already officially visited Cal and Utah and will head to Washington State the weekend of (Dec. 2). "They were my first scholarship offer," Tuikolovatu said. "They...
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: November 27th

CFP Semifinal - Fiesta Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) - Michigan vs. TCU. Cotton Bowl (Arlington, TX) - Penn State vs. Tulane. Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) - Illinois vs. Florida. Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC) - Maryland vs. Duke. Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY) - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh. Guaranteed Rate Bowl...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

USC Football Game 13: Quick (Second) Look at the Utah Utes

Record: 9-3 (7-2) Last Game: 63-21 win over Colorado. Last Meeting: 43-42 Utah (Oct. 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, UT) - USC vs. Utah is the rematch most Trojan fans have been hoping for, a chance to avenge the 43-42 last-minute loss to the Utes in the seventh game of the season in Salt Lake City, still the only blemish on USC's record. Utah has dropped just one more game after the USC win, a 20-17 loss to Oregon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

Brian Kelly on LSU playing Kirby Smart, Georgia in SEC Championship Game: 'You know what you're going to get'

With the disappointing loss to Texas A&M in the rearview mirror, LSU (9-3) looks to topple defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia (12-0) in the SEC Championship Game. Ahead of the meeting, Tigers' first-year coach Brian Kelly revealed his expectations of Georgia. Kelly is no stranger to coaching in big games but Saturday's game is the former Notre Dame coach's first on the SEC's biggest stage, and it comes against Kirby Smart.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Rhule spoke with Scott Frost on Sunday

The current head coach at Nebraska had a conversation on Sunday with the former one. Matt Rhule said he has had a friendship with Scott Frost and talked with him just the other day after it was announced Rhule was Nebraska's next coach. Rhule didn't want to get into all the specifics of that conversation obviously, but did speak of his respect for Frost.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

DT Roderick Pierce de-commits from Wisconsin

Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice defensive tackle Roderick Pierce announced his de-commitment from Wisconsin on Sunday night. The news comes just after the Badgers announced Luke Fickell as their next head coach. Pierce had committed to Paul Chryst's staff and remain committed through Jim Leonhard's interim tenure. However, a strong senior...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Two more Hogs to enter transfer portal

Arkansas defensive back Khari Johnson and defensive end Eric Thomas Jr. are the latest Razorbacks to announce their plans to enter the transfer portal. Both players went public with their decisions on Tuesday afternoon. "To all my teammates current and former, it was an honor to play with you," Johnson...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

South Carolina offensive coordinator options for Shane Beamer after Marcus Satterfield exit

South Carolina football and coach Shane Beamer will soon be on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator following the departure of Marcus Satterfield to Nebraska, a move that's expected to be finalized this week. Considering the potential return of offensive playmakers Spencer Rattler, Jaheim Bell and Antwane Wells among others for a program inside the top 25, Beamer is expected to swing for the fences with this search for a new play-caller.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Nebraska AD Trev Alberts either wasted time or money in hiring Matt Rhule as coach

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts tabbed former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the Corhuskers' new coach, raising some questions. Why was Alberts in a hurry to fire Scott Frost on September 11 instead of waiting two weeks later and saving $7.5 million in buyout money, only to wait 10 weeks to hire a coach fired from an NFL job on October 11. If Alberts planned to hire after NU's season, there was no rush to fire Frost, and did he really make runs at K-State coach Chris Klieman and Kansas coach Lance Leipold, only to be rebuffed? There are so many questions about this process that it's hard to make sense of it.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Sam McCall no longer on FSU's roster

Florida State freshman defensive back Sam McCall is no longer on the roster, a school spokesperson confirmed to Noles247 on Tuesday evening. McCall, who released an edit in early November announcing his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal before deleting it and clarifying that he acted emotionally, looks to be on the move for good this time. Exit interviews began this week.
247Sports

Bowl projections: College football postseason intel, what we're hearing after rivalry weekend

College Football Playoff bowl projections feature mass changes near the top following a crazy rivalry weekend that included four top 10 teams going down and two-loss Alabama potentially having new life in the final four race. South Carolina's upset win over Clemson coupled with Michigan's dominant victory over Ohio State makes the playoff picture more clear entering Week 14.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

62K+
Followers
401K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy