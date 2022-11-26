Read full article on original website
Tavake Tuikolovatu locks in two more Pac-12 official visits
Fontana (Calif.) Summit two-way lineman Tavake Tuikolovatu has locked in official visit No. 3 and will check out Washington State next weekend. Tuikolovatu has already officially visited Cal and Utah and will head to Washington State the weekend of (Dec. 2). "They were my first scholarship offer," Tuikolovatu said. "They...
The mystery of Dallan Hayden continued for Ohio State vs. Michigan
There are a number of questions worthy of asking of Ohio State following the 45-23 loss to Michigan last Saturday. The Buckeyes were embarrassed by their rivals for a second straight season despite talking all year about how this game was going to be different. But one question that lingers...
Bowl game projections for Alabama after regular-season finale
Alabama capped the regular season with a 49-27 win over Auburn, its third Iron Bowl victory in a row, and advanced to 10-2 (6-2 SEC) to win 10 games for the 15th consecutive season. Now, the Crimson Tide will wait to learn its postseason fate with conference championships set to...
Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: November 27th
CFP Semifinal - Fiesta Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) - Michigan vs. TCU. Cotton Bowl (Arlington, TX) - Penn State vs. Tulane. Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) - Illinois vs. Florida. Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC) - Maryland vs. Duke. Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY) - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh. Guaranteed Rate Bowl...
USC Football Game 13: Quick (Second) Look at the Utah Utes
Record: 9-3 (7-2) Last Game: 63-21 win over Colorado. Last Meeting: 43-42 Utah (Oct. 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, UT) - USC vs. Utah is the rematch most Trojan fans have been hoping for, a chance to avenge the 43-42 last-minute loss to the Utes in the seventh game of the season in Salt Lake City, still the only blemish on USC's record. Utah has dropped just one more game after the USC win, a 20-17 loss to Oregon.
Brian Kelly on LSU playing Kirby Smart, Georgia in SEC Championship Game: 'You know what you're going to get'
With the disappointing loss to Texas A&M in the rearview mirror, LSU (9-3) looks to topple defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia (12-0) in the SEC Championship Game. Ahead of the meeting, Tigers' first-year coach Brian Kelly revealed his expectations of Georgia. Kelly is no stranger to coaching in big games but Saturday's game is the former Notre Dame coach's first on the SEC's biggest stage, and it comes against Kirby Smart.
Matt Rhule talks about Mickey Joseph, others looking to stay on his staff
Unsurprisingly one of the first questions asked of new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule during his introductory press conference involved Mickey Joseph. Rhule said he’s reached out to Joseph and he admired the work Joseph did holding things together in a tough role as an interim coach. “I reached out...
Rhule spoke with Scott Frost on Sunday
The current head coach at Nebraska had a conversation on Sunday with the former one. Matt Rhule said he has had a friendship with Scott Frost and talked with him just the other day after it was announced Rhule was Nebraska's next coach. Rhule didn't want to get into all the specifics of that conversation obviously, but did speak of his respect for Frost.
DT Roderick Pierce de-commits from Wisconsin
Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice defensive tackle Roderick Pierce announced his de-commitment from Wisconsin on Sunday night. The news comes just after the Badgers announced Luke Fickell as their next head coach. Pierce had committed to Paul Chryst's staff and remain committed through Jim Leonhard's interim tenure. However, a strong senior...
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren calls for Michigan, Ohio State to both make College Football Playoff
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren believes Michigan and Ohio State should each make the College Football Playoff after the No. 3 Wolverines' 45-23 win at the No. 2 Buckeyes Saturday. While U-M has the inside track to the College Football Playoff and OSU appears to be on the outside looking in, Warren pounded the table for the two Big Ten East powers.
Former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returns to IU practice, talks to the team ahead of the UNC game
Legendary former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returned to practice today, the day before No. 10 IU’s showdown with No. 18 North Carolina in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Knight spoke to the IU basketball team today. "You all didn't come here to play, you came here to win," Knight...
Two more Hogs to enter transfer portal
Arkansas defensive back Khari Johnson and defensive end Eric Thomas Jr. are the latest Razorbacks to announce their plans to enter the transfer portal. Both players went public with their decisions on Tuesday afternoon. "To all my teammates current and former, it was an honor to play with you," Johnson...
Oregon Offensive Coordinator Hot Board
Dan Lanning has to make a hire to replace outgoing offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, and he needs to do it quickly. National Signing Day will start in a matter of.
College football rankings: Michigan climbs to No. 2 in Coaches Poll top 25
The AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings began its changes in the No. 2 spot of the updated Week 14 poll. Thanks to Michigan’s dominant victory at Ohio State, the Wolverines head to their second straight Big Ten Championship Game under head coach Jim Harbaugh. But the drama only...
South Carolina offensive coordinator options for Shane Beamer after Marcus Satterfield exit
South Carolina football and coach Shane Beamer will soon be on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator following the departure of Marcus Satterfield to Nebraska, a move that's expected to be finalized this week. Considering the potential return of offensive playmakers Spencer Rattler, Jaheim Bell and Antwane Wells among others for a program inside the top 25, Beamer is expected to swing for the fences with this search for a new play-caller.
Daily Delivery: Nebraska AD Trev Alberts either wasted time or money in hiring Matt Rhule as coach
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts tabbed former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the Corhuskers' new coach, raising some questions. Why was Alberts in a hurry to fire Scott Frost on September 11 instead of waiting two weeks later and saving $7.5 million in buyout money, only to wait 10 weeks to hire a coach fired from an NFL job on October 11. If Alberts planned to hire after NU's season, there was no rush to fire Frost, and did he really make runs at K-State coach Chris Klieman and Kansas coach Lance Leipold, only to be rebuffed? There are so many questions about this process that it's hard to make sense of it.
Recruits attend USC's win over ND, say the Trojans are in for "for something truly special"
No. 6 USC will play for the Pac 12 Championship this coming Friday - and following an exciting 38-27 victory over No. 15 Notre Dame to conclude the regular season - they’re tracking to become one of four teams that make the College Football Playoff in pursuit of a National Championship.
Iowa Bowl Projections: Where are outlets predicting the Hawkeyes land heading into championship week?
Iowa's 2022 regular season ended on Friday as the Hawkeyes fell to Nebraska, 24-17, to close out the year and fell just short of making it to the Big Ten Championship for the second straight year. The Hawkeyes closed out the regular season with a 7-5 record. Where do outlets...
Sam McCall no longer on FSU's roster
Florida State freshman defensive back Sam McCall is no longer on the roster, a school spokesperson confirmed to Noles247 on Tuesday evening. McCall, who released an edit in early November announcing his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal before deleting it and clarifying that he acted emotionally, looks to be on the move for good this time. Exit interviews began this week.
Bowl projections: College football postseason intel, what we're hearing after rivalry weekend
College Football Playoff bowl projections feature mass changes near the top following a crazy rivalry weekend that included four top 10 teams going down and two-loss Alabama potentially having new life in the final four race. South Carolina's upset win over Clemson coupled with Michigan's dominant victory over Ohio State makes the playoff picture more clear entering Week 14.
