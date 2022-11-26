Read full article on original website
Related
"My German Friends Couldn't Hide Their Disgust": People Are Sharing Things That Are Totally Normal To Americans That Are Actually Bizarre To The Rest Of The World
"It's honestly such a wild American concept."
Pearl: Acclaimed horror’s ‘ridiculous’ UK release date has infuriated film fans
UK film fans wanting to watch Pearl in the cinema have been left furious by its release date.The acclaimed horror film, from director Ti West, is a prequel to X, which was released earlier this year.In the US, A24 distributed the slasher, which paid homage to horror films of the 1970s. Set in 1979, X follows a group of young filmmakers attempting to make an adult film on a ranch in rural Texas.However, their efforts are stalled when their elderly married hosts catch them in the act – and things take a turn for the deadly.Pearl is a prequel,...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
69K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0