Thieves in Chilean burglary crew caught live on N.J. home cameras, cops say
Two men believed to be part of a large-scale Chilean burglary crew were captured on a live indoor camera feed as they stole jewelry and other items from a home in Bergen County on Thanksgiving, authorities said on Tuesday. Police in Rochelle Park received a call about 7:30 p.m. Thursday...
Man shot and killed in Staten Island
A man was fatally shot on Staten Island Monday evening — and police are searching for two possible gunmen, authorities said. The victim, 53, was blasted in the chest at about 5:30 p.m. on Broad Street near Cedar Street in Stapleton, the NYPD said. The man was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center and pronounced dead at about 6:50 p.m., police said. No arrests have been made, and police are searching for one male wearing all black and another male wearing a red jacket, authorities said. The pair fled toward the back of another property on Broad Street, according to the NYPD. It’s unclear if one or both suspects fired at the victim and the investigation is ongoing, police said. The identification of the victim was not released pending family notification.
Woman killed on I-95 when car sandwiched between 2 tractor trailers in New York
A driver was killed in a fiery crash on I-95 in the Bronx, New York, early Tuesday after a car was crushed between two tractor trailers, according to police.
NYPD officers rescue malnourished dog, seven puppies in Queens; arrest owner
QUEENS (PIX11) — NYPD officers in Queens rescued a severely malnourished Great Dane and her seven puppies during a traffic stop on Saturday night, according to the 104th Precinct. Officers spotted the dogs during a vehicle stop on Woodhaven Boulevard. They were “in a confined plastic container,” police said. The mom and puppies were brought […]
Off-duty NYPD officer found dead in LI home: report
An off-duty NYPD officer was found dead at his home on Long Island. The 44-year-old officer’s wife found him dead in their Suffolk County home Saturday, according to the sources.
Essex Ex-Con Wanted In Burglary Spree Captured By Palisades Parkway Police Following Crash
An ex-con wanted in a string of burglaries was captured by Palisades Interstate Parkway police after he bailed out of a car stolen out of Lyndhurst following a predawn crash. Englewood police were pursuing the black Audi S5 before breaking off the chase and alerting their area colleagues shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, Palisades Interstate Parkway Lt. Raymond E. Walter said.
norwoodnews.org
Off-Duty NYPD School Cross Guard Arrested in The Bronx
An off-duty, NYPD school cross guard was arrested in The Bronx, police said. On Saturday, Nov. 26, at 6.29 p.m., police said an off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged in the 49th Precinct, which covers the neighborhoods of Allerton, Morris Park, Van Nest, Pelham Parkway, Eastchester Gardens, and Pelham Gardens.
Bergenfield DWI Crash: Englewood Passenger Critical, Dumont Driver Charged With Assault By Auto
A Dumont driver was drunk when he crashed his sedan into a utility pole in Bergenfield, seriously injuring a passenger from Englewood, authorities said. Passersby got Aaron Estevez, 27, and the unresponsive 30-year-old male passenger out of the Honda Accord after it slammed into the pole near the corner of New Bridge and Wilbur roads shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, Bergenfield Detective Lt. William Duran said.
Two Confirmed Dead In Route 17 Crash
Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Route 17, authorities confirmed. The Jeep Cherokee struck a tree on Exxon station property on the northbound highway shortly after 2:30 p.m. Nov. 29, responders at the scene said. "Both adult occupants of the vehicle were pronounced at the...
pix11.com
Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD
Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
Home video appears to show dog sitter smacking, screaming at family pet in Morris County
The Hankins, from Randolph, say they went away for Thanksgiving, so they used the app, Rover, to find someone to stay with their dog, Bella.
Missing Monsey Woman Found Dead Along Highway, Police Say
A 52-year-old Hudson Valley woman was found dead along a highway after being missing for more than a day. The woman was reported missing place in Rockland County around 12:45 a.m., Monday, Nov. 28 in Monsey. The Ramapo Police received a report of the missing woman from Monsey who had...
Police: NJ men stole thousands of dollars in jackets
PARAMUS — Police have arrested three young men accused of stealing thousands of dollars in high-end winter gear from a Ski Barn store along Route 17. Around noon on Nov. 23, Paramus police got a call from a Ski Barn employee who reported that it appeared the same three men who pulled off a “hit and run” theft at the store a week earlier were back.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Rockland County
An investigation is underway after a woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Monsey.
Pilot, passenger rescued from plane from NY that crashed into power lines identified
Maryland State Police identified them as pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C., and passenger Janet Williams, 66, of Marrero, Louisiana.
NYC psychotherapist killed as fire tears through Queens apartment, FDNY says
A longtime psychotherapist who worked with both criminal offenders and trauma survivors was killed after a fire tore through her Queens apartment, the FDNY said Saturday. Firefighters responding to the blaze inside a six-story apartment building on 71st Ave. near 112th St. in Forest Hills found 64-year-old Faith Rudbarg inside the burning fifth-floor apartment at 8:15 a.m. Friday, FDNY ...
Queens, Brooklyn NYPD cops forced from jobs for failing to probe cases, faking investigations
Two NYPD officers were forced to retire after the department discovered they lied about investigating cases, including domestic violence and drug complaints, department documents say. Officer Eric Cabrera was assigned to the 113th Precinct in Jamaica when he improperly closed 25 investigations in 2019 — including numerous domestic violence cases — by making false entries in the department’s ...
Organized Crew Nabbed After Snatching $12G Worth Of Winter Clothing From Ski Barn: Paramus PD
A trio of high-end shoplifters who swiped nearly $18,000 worth of jackets and parkas from a Paramus Ski Barn earlier this month were captured after hitting the same store exactly a week later, authorities said. Shoppers and motorists were among those who looked on as the members of the shoplifting...
SEE ANYTHING? Smash-And-Grab Burglars Hit Wyckoff Jewelry Store
Three burglars smashed their way into a Wyckoff jewelry store and fled overnight with a sizable amount of bling, authorities said. Police who responded to an alarm shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, found the front door glass smashed at Devon Fine Jewelry in the Wyckoff Square shopping center at the corner of Godwin and Franklin avenues, Lt. Joseph Soto said.
N.J. man, 28, dies after he’s trapped in car that flipped into marsh, authorities say
An Ocean County man died early Saturday, and his two passengers swam to safety after the car he was driving crashed and flipped over into a marsh in Toms River, authorities said. Police and emergency medical workers were called about 2:25 a.m. to the intersection of Hooper Avenue and South...
