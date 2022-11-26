ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

gobigbluecountry.com

Kentucky Parts Ways With Scangarello and Settle

Kentucky has parted ways with offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello according to BBN tonight of LEX18, a day after parting ways with running back coach John Settle. These moves come right off the heels of the end of the regular season, showing the Stoops wants to make a change that recruits and transfers will be interested in.
LEXINGTON, KY
gobigbluecountry.com

Kentucky Faces Bellarmine on Tuesday Night

The Cats face Bellarmine at home on Tuesday night. The Knights have had a tough schedule to begin their season, facing UCLA, Duke, and Kentucky before even reaching conference play. Before the season, Bellarmine’s strength of schedule ranked in the two hundreds, but now it sits near 70. At this moment, Bellarmine sits at 2-5, with a early upset over their neighbor Louisville being one of their two wins.
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Bellarmine viewing info, what to watch for and predictions

After six days off, the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team will return to action against the Bellarmine Knights. Inheriting a losing Division II team in 2005, head coach Scott Davenport has turned around the Bellarmine program, winning the 2012 Division II championship and leading them to Division I in 2020.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

A look at Kentucky’s latest bowl projections

With the regular season over, it’s time to take a look at where the Kentucky Wildcats might go bowling this postseason. The LSU Tigers’ upset loss to Texas A&M, South Carolina’s upset win over Clemson, and Mississippi State’s Egg Bowl win all are expected to play a significant role in the bowl lineup.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Former UK basketball player bowling for a cause

A former UK basketball player is bowling for a cause through Change & Impact, Inc. A former UK basketball player is bowling for a cause through Change & Impact, Inc. Nov. 29: Lava flow, climing a hotel, and morning …. Here are five things to know before you go to...
LEXINGTON, KY
Amarie M.

Fight breaks out at Louisville bar

It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Movie made about legendary ‘Cocaine Bear’ who calls Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — When thinking about Kentucky’s legendary figures, who comes to mind? It could be legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, singer Loretta Lynn, or maybe actor George Clooney. All figures are heralded in their own way, but how about the Cocaine Bear?. According to RoadsideAmerica, Cocaine...
LEXINGTON, KY
103GBF

Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights

It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Mark Anthony Mulligan, Local Artist, Songwriter And Highlands Fixture Dies

“Wood would just collapse when a wind storm comes,” said Mark Anthony Mulligan as he drew a brick building in the documentary “Peacelands/Mark Anthony Mulligan.”. If there was a song to be sung, a smile to be shared and people to listen, Mark Anthony Mulligan, Louisville folk artist, songwriter, and inspirator was enthusiastically willing to join. Monday, Nov. 28, Mulligan, a fixture on Bardstown Road, passed away at the age of 59. He was in care at the Wedgewood Healthcare Center in Clarksville, a facility for short-term recovery, rehabilitation and senior care.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Kentucky man wins jackpot prize in state lottery's newest game

The Kentucky Lottery's newest game already has a jackpot winner after just five drawings. Lottery officials said Gregory Hatton bought the winning ticket for the new draw game, called Kentucky 5. Above video: Northern Kentucky man claims winning Mega Millions lottery ticket. Hatton matched five numbers to win the $60,000...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

New brunch destination opens in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sweet new brunch destination has opened in Bullitt County, Kentucky. Don-offee-wich features coffee, donuts and cinnamon rolls, along with sandwiches. The Brooks, Kentucky, store also has a craft market inside, along with a play area for kids. Don-offee-wich is in the Brooks Plaza shopping center,...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Louisville family grieving loss of daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday. Antonio Perks, Sr., the father of 19-year-old Andrea Perks, wants answers. In a matter of days, he went from planning her birthday to planning her funeral, leaving his family with a huge hole in their hearts.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

1 shot early Saturday on Winchester Road in Lexington

Police said they responded to a shots-fired call around 2:55 a.m. in the 900 block of Winchester Road. On scene, authorities found a male suffering from a gunshot wound who was then transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 1 shot early Saturday on Winchester Road in Lexington. Police...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Income program giving $500/month to select few in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — It felt like winning the lottery. Weeks after a friend suggested she apply for a new Louisville program for young adults, Tashonna learned she’d been picked to receive $500 each month for a year — support that couldn’t have come at a better time as she pursued a psychology degree while helping out her family.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Daily South

A Drive-In Movie Theater In Kentucky Is Showing “Elf” For Free

If your Christmas calendar is getting full with making gingerbread houses, eating cookie dough, going ice skating, and maybe even holding hands—and know what that quote is from—you’ll want to make room for one more thing. That’s because a drive-in movie theater in Kentucky is showing Elf for free to help celebrate the season.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY

