Motley Fool

3 Essential Rules for Managing Your Money During Retirement

You'll need to be extra mindful of your spending during retirement. You'll also need to withdraw from your savings strategically and plan for taxes.
TheStreet

Borrowing From Your 401k to Buy a House: Pros and Cons

No doubt about it: The cost of a down payment on a home has accelerated in recent years, and that’s forcing homebuyers to take some nontraditional steps to meet their home-purchasing needs. A case in point:. The cost of a down payment on a home rose significantly from 2008...
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
CNN

Mortgage giants raise loan limits to a record level for 2023

Mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will raise the limits of government-backed loans to a record level for 2023, with the maximum loan limit hitting more than $1 million for high-cost areas, the Federal Housing Finance Agency announced Tuesday.
Motley Fool

5 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work

Generating income from your portfolio is a great way to fund your retirement. There are lots of options, each with varying degrees of risk.
TheStreet

Recession is Coming, Recession is Coming: S&P Economist

Many economists, including luminaries Larry Summers and Nouriel Roubini, anticipate a recession next year. And so does Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist at S&P Global Ratings. “Continued high prices through most of next year and the Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates … are leading households to...
Motley Fool

Beyond Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock in 2023 Instead

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are silly meme tokens, and they don't have much long-term promise. Investors seeking a growing business that benefits from strong competitive advantages should look at Block. With shares down 61% in 2022, now is a good time to buy the stock as we look toward the...
Motley Fool

3 Steps to Claiming the $4,555 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit in 2023

In order to earn the maximum $4,555 Social Security check next year, you need to have worked for a certain amount of years. Earning the maximum check also requires delaying benefits for as long as possible. Retirees must also have high annual earnings for many, many years.
Motley Fool

Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

Wood is a big believer and investor in the high-flying tech sector. Buffett tends to focus on value stocks and those that return lots of capital to shareholders. There are a few stocks the two well-known investors seem to agree on.
Motley Fool

Prediction: 2 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 1,000% in the Next 10 Years

Upstart uses artificial intelligence to boost loan approval rates and reduce loan losses for banks and credit unions. Riskified uses artificial intelligence to boost sales and reduce fraud-related operating expenses for e-commerce merchants.

